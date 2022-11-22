Introducing Nomad Land

Dorottya Doka with her paintings. Hungary. Photo by Dorottya Doka

I would like to introduce a new brand created by Dorottya Doka. Dora created a wonderful new business. She is an artist from Hungary. She has been a wonderful painter and now she has started a new business making candles as well. I asked Dora to introduce herself and tell me what inspired her to start the candle business.

Nomad Land beeswax candles created by Dorottya Doka Photo by Dorottya Doka

Dora: I moved to the United States this summer. I am inspired by the beautiful nature of the Pacific Northwest. Like to paint and create. I would like to help people get the same cozy and comfortable feeling I get during the fall and winter times. Being in Oregon I had the inspiration to start making candles. To me, the fall and the wintertime bring the element of the fire out.

The candles include only natural ingredients and to me, they create a true natural feeling like I am taking a walk in the woods. I hope that my candles which are made from beeswax will create a feeling of harmony in people and respect for nature around us. I am getting beeswax from this country; everything is made in the United States. I hand-pour each candle with gentleness and love.

Nomad Land Beeswax Candles hand poured by Dorottya Doka. Photo by Dorottya Doka

I make natural beeswax which is yellow honey-colored beeswax so you can enjoy the natural sweet honey smell. I also make some scented candles from white beeswax. The yellow beeswax has its natural smell and does not need any additional scent added. I like to add natural earthy scents to the white beeswax including cinnamon, forest pine, evergreen scent, hot apple pie, and other scents that make me feel close to nature.

Nomad Land beeswax hand candles made by Dorottya Doka Photo by Dorottya Doka

Gabriella: Beautiful Dora thank you for sharing. I would like to find out a little more about your background when you started painting and making candles.

Dora: I started to paint about three years ago. I always liked to create something as long as I remember from my early childhood. I like to work with my hands and make something beautiful. I think I got this from my mother as she taught me from a very young age how to create something with drawing, painting, jewelry, and little bead creation. I always enjoyed colors and nature. I feel like nature inspired me to create art.

I was interested in learning candle making and painting for a long time. I used to take walks with my mom then go home and do something creative. It stuck with me. I was practicing how to make candles about 2 years ago. Now that I moved to the United States, I was inspired again to make them. Walking around this fall inspired me to add scents reflecting the season to my candles.

At this point, I asked Dora to share more about her background in making art.

Dora: When someone asks me to make a special art piece, I enjoy making something unique for them that fits into their lives. All people have to tell me what theme they would like and what colors in the painting and I go from there. An example would be when I made a painting for a coffee company, and I used real coffee beans in the painting. I also made paintings for my sister’s books that she had used on the cover. One of them is a Spanish dancer and the other one is an imaginary forest fairy.

Spanish Dancer painting by Dorottya Doka Photo by Dorottya Doka

I enjoy doing three-dimensional art with metal pieces. Also, like to use recycled pieces like wood. Create mosaics and other art from glass, rocks, and beads.

Disclosure: Dora is my sister, and I used her paintings in front of some of my books.

I asked Dora about some of her previous experiences with painting and told me how it makes her feel to create art.

Painting created by Dorottya Doka Photo by Dorottya Doka

Dora: When I create a painting it comes naturally to me. I don’t think about what the painting will be. Sometimes I have an idea that I want to create something, and I have a dream about it and then when I have the canvas in front of me, I just start to do lines, colors, and shapes. The picture is building in front of my eyes naturally. I am inspired by music when I paint. I like to listen to a lot of rock and roll. I love the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They sing a lot about freedom. Music is a big part of my getting inspired to do a painting.

Gabriella: Thank you, Dora. Can you tell us where people can reach you if they would like to order a painting or get some candles?

Dora: The best place would be my website. https://dorottya93.wixsite.com/nomadland

My e-mail address is Email: nomadlandcraft@protonmail.com

