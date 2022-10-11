One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley

One Plus Restaurant and Coffee Gabriella Korosi

This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.

One Plus had a very interesting and unique atmosphere from the first moment we walked in. We could see the assorted fair trade chocolates and teas and coffees that were available on a small cabinet to the right of the cash register. We could immediately see the business of this restaurant. There was a good feeling walking into this place, it felt like we are going to have a good quality experience.

I saw that people like to spend time here. The people in the restaurant had computers, notebooks, and books out in front of them, some people were collaborating on a project. Everything appeared calm, people seemed relaxed and having a good time.

We took a little time to check the menu to see if there is something that we like. The prices were a little expensive, yet the restaurant had a unique vibe, and they had some interesting drinks on the menu, so we decided that this is going to be the place where we going to have coffee. I saw a very attractive coffee beverage that I wanted to try and although I haven't been drinking much coffee this drink was so interesting that I wanted to have the experience. The coffee beverage I choose is called Dandelion Mocha. We both made our orders, and we sit down waiting. The place was busy, and it looked like one of the barista who was making a coffee was new and learning. We were not in a hurry we were just there to have a good time and have this experience in this exquisite restaurant to have a unique coffee.

We were talking and people watching while looking at the process of the different ways the coffee was made right in front of us. There were hot coffee, cold brew coffee, different types of teas, smoothies and also food options on the menu. Everything looked distinctive and intriguing, and I was curiously waiting to see how my beverage is going to be. We did wait at least 20 minutes for our coffees.

When we received our coffee and took the first sip, we just looked at each other with my friend and we know immediately that this was worth the wait. The dandelion mocha was the most flavorful and unique-tasting coffee beverage that I ever had in my life. The flavor was exceptional, the coffee was smooth. I took my time sipping on this delightful beverage and ended up taking a cup to go with me. I highly recommend trying this mocha out if you are in the area of Berkeley downtown and looking for a nice place spend a little time either by yourself or with friends and family. I am very grateful that we stopped by this unique restaurant. I had a wonderful experience.

