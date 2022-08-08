Edinburgh Magnificent Giraffe Statues

While recently visiting Edinburgh in Scotland a lovely surprise awaited. What makes Edinburgh unique this summer is the amazing giraffe statues you can find throughout the city. Each giraffe statue is uniquely painted the lovely colors brighten your day.

I could not help smiling and snapping a photograph each time I found one of the giraffes. The giraffes are part of a fundraising effort to help animals around the world created and sponsored by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland in collaboration with local businesses and supporters.

There's a raffle ticket that you can buy on crowdfunder to support the efforts of saving animals. One of the winning prizes is a giraffe statue decorated with pandas that are currently located in front of the Edinburgh zoo. There are over 40 giraffes located throughout the city. The rest of the statues will be auctioned off this fall to support endangered animals worldwide.

This is a wonderful and creative effort to help animals. The giraffe art is beautiful and the uniquely designed pieces that will create a great addition to any community. Additionally, the winner of the giraffe statue of this raffle we also have a chance to feed the giraffes and pandas. Each raffle ticket cost £5. There are also bundles available where you can buy more than one ticket. The goal of the fundraising is to raise £30,000. As of today, £14,350 have been raised.

I hope he enjoyed looking at these wonderful giraffe statues. More can be found on the Edinburgh Zoo's website below.

Resources

Giraffe about town https://www.giraffeabouttown.org.uk/

Edinburghlive https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/edinburgh-zoo-scatters-huge-giraffe-24367464

Edinburg Zoo Giraffee about town https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/events-calendar/2022/july/giraffe-about-town/

Crowdfunder https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/win-your-own-giraffe

