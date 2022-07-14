Mental Healing With Samantha Turpin

Samantha Turpin Samantha Turpin

Interview with Samantha Turpin

I interviewed Samantha Turpin to get an insight into her world of past lives, hypnosis, grief and trauma work. I personally had worked with Samantha as a colleague, and I am proud to call her a friend. Samantha is an amazing teacher, has a great attitude, and a wonderful contagious laughter. Samantha has experience in the many ways we can heal our minds. I hope you will enjoy our interview below.

Gabriella: Good afternoon, everybody my name is Dr. Gabriella Korosi. Today I would like to introduce you to Samantha Turpin. Samantha is a licensed professional counselor and she agreed to talk to us today about some wonderful things she's been doing with her life. Welcome, Samantha and please tell us about yourself a little bit.

Samantha: Thank you so much always a pleasure to chat with you. My name is Samantha Turpin I have a master’s degree in counseling. I am a licensed professional counselor in the state of Oregon. I am also a registered supervisor for the state, so I am doing a lot of supervision for folks who are seeking to become licensed or looking for graduate experience. I'm also a certified drug and alcohol counselor. I am a Master practitioner of Reiki and a Master practitioner of neurolinguistics programming. I have some special training working with trauma. I am a professional hypnotherapist. I do all sorts of things.

Gabriella: That is a lot of different things you've been doing Samantha (we both laugh). This is wonderful and amazing would you like to tell us how all this started and what are you doing currently?

Samantha: In terms of starting at the very beginning I always liked people. I always liked understanding how they worked. I felt like this was a path I was destined to follow from the time I was a little kid. I think what surprises people about the work that I do in my private practice I do a lot around parapsychology. Talking about ghost encounters UFO sightings or Bigfoot whatever sort of falls into that paranormal category for people. I do a lot of counseling around that - we talk about how it fits into their beliefs, and how believable their own experiences are to them. How did it shape their identity as a person? And that gets integrated with a lot of the energy work that I do. And of course, for a lot of people that falls under the umbrella of mental health because when people have strange experiences that they don't understand the first question is usually like am I crazy? That is usually how they come to me getting their foot in the door. To see somebody who is not going to judge them for the experiences they had, that is their perception, it is an accurate one. And we can explore it, and piece it apart and figure out how to integrate it all.

Gabriella: That is wonderful. It is also really interesting because it's very different from what you do during the day. In your regular work that is more specifically focusing on counseling.

Samantha: Yes.

Gabriella: Is there a specific event or something surprising that you want to share with us either something that happened to you or of course without revealing patient details that were unique that just pops into your mind that you want to share with the people who are reading or hearing this?

Samantha: Interesting question so many things that come to mind.

Gabriella: You can tell us multiple things (we both laugh).

Samantha: I would never stop talking. I think I always had some sort of connection with the paranormal. Since the time I was a very little kid, it's not something that I ever remember not having in my life. I have always been interested in learning more about that and understanding it. I'm also very passionate about grief work. The paranormal and afterlife tie in very neatly with the grief work because we often look to maintain that connection with someone who has passed on. Those go quite hand in hand with one another. Through the years the clients that I work with regardless of the setting have sort of that energetic piece to them that recognizes that we can talk about that so no matter what they originally showed up counseling for whether it's trauma, depression, anxiety, we always funnel it down into this identity work, energy work for them, understanding their spirituality. That is something I would say 95% of my clients would have in common that becomes a thread that we worked through, so we help cultivate that piece of them as well.

Gabriella: That sounds like really interesting work to go through with different clients. You have mentioned that you have been having experiences since as a child.

Samantha: Yes.

Gabriella: Are there any experiences that you are willing to share with us?

Samantha: (laughter) So many. I used to work in high school - this is where some of my most vivid memories came from. I volunteered to be a tour guide in Jacksonville, Oregon. I wore the period costumes, and I had a character that I played. I had to be intimately acquainted with the history of the building where I worked and the town that included the cemetery and all these other buildings. We would have people from all over the world coming into the town and stopping in for tours. There were times when there were unexplained cold spots, we would have furniture moved, we would have guests come and tell us that they had seen a woman watching them from the upper windows, within the house we would have cigar smell, and old school Victorian type of perfume smell. Every time I was there, I had some sort of unexplained ghost encounter happening. It was like I swam in those waters so often that I could not get out and I just really fueled my passion for everything.

Gabriella: It is amazing. It is great when you have an experience a personal experience, and then you can use that to help other people down the line, and that is exactly what you have done, and I just think that is truly wonderful that you are helping people in counseling and trauma and paranormal and grief work and all those kind of things. Some of these patients started for you as a child and it still went on to adulthood and you got all these wonderful credentials and classes and now, you're able to help other people. I think this is amazing. can you tell us a little bit about what have you been seeing most recently? Maybe through the pandemic has your client population changed or the issues that the people show up with at your door either at work or in your private life? What have you been seeing?

Samantha: I think what comes into my office most often now is grief work. I think the pandemic undeniably changed so much of the world that we live in. There was a lot of sudden unexpected loss. It happened to so many people I think previously as a society we did a great job just ignoring grief. We push death aside we don't process it. As a culture in America, we are not good at death. It is not one of our strengths. In the pandemic, we are so surrounded by it that people now are at this point where they can recognize that grief impacted them. In one capacity or another and they're realizing that they do not know what to do with it. I cannot think of a single person in the last couple of years that I had worked with who hasn't been touched by that in some way. I always say when meeting with folks that every issue that they present with, by and large, it could be boiled down that we are treating shame, and we're treating grief. Those are often the two big pieces that get overlooked. It is so important that we tackle those. Doing a lot of grief work with people and helping them understand all the different types of grief because it is not just death. It is our identity, our careers our home. Having to move, losing friends, pets. Anticipatory grief takes so many different forms. Giving people the skillset to recognize how impactful grief is - what they can do with that and how to channel it and how to form a new relationship with it and with their identity - it's been a really powerful work. It is coming up way more often than I have ever seen before.

Gabriella: Yes, I think it was a great point that you were saying that most of the time when we think of grief, we think of somebody passing on. There are so many different types of grief especially with COVID so many jobs lost and transformed and people’s lives, transformed in many different ways. We do grieve that and we do get angry and sad and work through the grief stages. I think it's a great point as you said that many times, we do not know what to do with that.

Samantha: Yeah.

Gabriella: It starts to bottle up until somebody crashes down. Then they have to start to work on it. Is there a way that you can share with people how would they recognize it if they're going through that process? If they are grieving or when they should seek help.

Samantha: Sure, it is kind of a tricky question because grief is so dramatically different for every person. In the most general sense most people, recognize that their grief is starting to spin out of control when they don't recognize themselves anymore. You know for example I have a lot of people who come in and previously they would have described themselves as a pretty laid back individual and all of a sudden now they're starting to notice that they have no more patience or they are so exhausted all the time that they have no energy to enjoy their life. You know if you just think about mental health diagnostics those types of symptoms could be anxiety reactions, depression, maybe a response to some sort of traumatic event that they experienced. Those in a counseling setting are the ones that get diagnosed most. People have that sort of clinical presentation, but grief gets overlooked in that. I think that there needs to be more focus on that or maybe more education for people around that. On an individual level, folks need to be able to take a look at their life honestly and notice significant events that may have impacted them. Whether they are traumatic or not any kind of event that is significant will have some kind of impact on us. Being able to notice if I feel an emotion, what kind of thoughts are happening, where do I feel that, how do I notice that it changes the energy of the room or my connection to family and friends, am I maintaining that connection or just totally isolating? Is it changing the relationship I have with my pets? Are my animals acting more differently around me? Pets can change and they can shift to change the energy there are a lot of different little things that I think we can notice but for the most part, it is easier to move through life with blinders on. Often those pieces get ignored and not noticed until there are pretty serious consequences, and they cannot be ignored anymore.

Gabriella: For example?

Samantha: I think self-soothing with any kind of substance or behavior is the big one that comes to mind for me. Any sort of overuse of any substance alcohol or whatever, shopping, eating in excess, any of those are maybe coping skills that we use now, but get out of control having the opposite effect because now they are creating more stress in our lives. Any strained relationships with friends or work relationships, feeling more easily fatigued, frequent nightmares, distractibility, inattention, pretty much anything you can think of could be related to grief.

Gabriella: Thank you for sharing that, Samantha. Are there any tips or ideas that you think would be useful for people? Could it be journaling or whatever it is that would be good to help people for dealing with the grief and the general anxiety about what's going on in society right now including depression and COVID that you can recommend?

Samantha: the biggest step that I tend to tell people is to lean into whatever the discomfort is. If an animal bites us our instinct is to pull our hand away but really when you lean into that whatever it is it is more likely to release us. The same thing applies for emotional reactions in difficult situations. If we are feeling profound grief or we are experiencing an overwhelming emotion, the tendency is to tell ourselves to ignore it and find a distraction of some kind. If we can give ourselves permission just to sit with that emotion and allow ourselves to move through it to feel what it feels like and notice where it lives in our body, what our body wants us to do to shift that energy, that is huge, that is a profound level of crazy healing work. If you're talking about death specifically and missing someone, I always encourage people to keep having conversations with them. It is going to feel a little weird at first especially if somebody likes to have out-loud conversations because then they're just going to feel like they are talking to themselves. It makes a big difference just to take a minute and center and notice and say OK now I'm going to talk to my dad because this is something going on in my life that he would have helped me with, or I want to give him a general update. If we can voice what's going on and maintain that connection instead of saying that that person is dead and gone and I am just going to ignore them and pretend that this connection is severed - that's all wrong. Have to maintain the connection so whatever we can do to lean in and foster that. Asking people who have passed on to show up in our dreams asking for a sign or whatever it is that we can do to maintain that is powerful.

Gabriella: That sound very beautiful. I am like, I just want to hear more. (we both laugh). Thank you for sharing all those ideas I think it will be very beneficial for all those people. I want to go back to hypnosis because I think it's a fascinating topic if you're OK with that.

Samantha: Yeah.

Gabriella: Tell us about how you got attracted specifically to hypnosis. How does it work and what is your experience with it?

Samantha: (laughter) Alright, buckle up because I can talk for days about this. (we both laugh) I'm a professional hypnotherapist. I finished my training in 2014 so I've been doing it for a hot minute. There are very few things where hypnosis wouldn't be helpful in my opinion. Personally, my absolute favorite type of hypnotherapy is past life regression. If people are seeking me out in private practice that is usually the kind of work that we are doing. Also, one of my favorite applications is helping people move toward a goal to feel more secure in their own identity. I like doing some of that in inner critic, self-esteem-building hypnotherapeutic work. past life regression is the cherry on top of that sundae for me and is my hands down absolute favorite. It has a lot of applications in general. You know people I think most often associate this with weight loss or trying to quit smoking. I think those are two popular applications of hypnotherapy but there is medical and dental-specific hypnotherapy, they can induce anesthesia through hypnotherapy and nothing else. There are so many weird niche super cool applications. People can let their imaginations run wild and there's probably a hypnotherapist out there who can help them apply it.

Gabriella: Have you had a certain experience with hypnosis yourself? Anything that you want to share? Has there been anything that happened when you were working with the client that was a mind-blowing experience that you want to share with us?

Samantha: I had many experiences on my own. To become trained in it you also have to experience it and receive the service. I have done a lot of my work through hypnotherapy around brainstorming about the future or what I would call life work around where I want to devote my energy. I have done quite a bit of my work through past life regression. I think past-life regression is a slightly (if I am facilitating) a slightly different process from a typical past-life regression structure of a session. I would also do soul contract work for people. Exploring what their soul was sort of doing in between lives so it's kind of similar work but a slightly different focus. That’s been very cool. I had a client one time who came in and she was terrified of water where she couldn't see through to the bottom. It was super bumming her out because especially down here in Southern Oregon there are lakes and rivers and people like to go out in the summer to do all kinds of water-based activities and she could not do any of that. We did a session with her, and we took her back she had this profound experience of being on a ship that was sinking, she was holding her kid as they went down. We were able to recognize what a horrible, traumatic way that was to go for her, and then we were able to step out and re-frame and make her feel a little more wholesome in the way that ended and to recognize the strength that it took for her comforting her child as they died and what that was like. We were able to bring closure to that. After that session, she had no problem being able to go out and do all of those activities that she wanted to do. It was super cool.

Gabriella: when you're doing these sessions do the people remember everything throughout the session or do you tell him later how all that works?

Samantha: I tend to have that conversation with people ahead of time about how they want to get that feedback at the end. How actively they want to participate. If someone for example is savvy with hypnosis or meditation where the body is accustomed to being in that state sometimes, they can go so deeply into it that they have no memory of anything that's happening. For those folks, I would be recording it, or I would be taking copious notes during the session and then I would give it to them in the end when we are talking about their experience. When they come out of it, they can kind of remember it like remembering a dream. Other people like to be a little more engaged. For those people, as we are experiencing the past life, I ask them questions: what do you see now, what shoes are you are wearing, how is your hair styled, what kind of nature do you see around you whatever the question is. And then they will be able to recall them very clearly at the end. For people who already have the experience I just asked them how they would like to receive that feedback but regardless I'm always taking my notes for people. We always process at the end as well.

Gabriella: That is wonderful. There's just so much vast knowledge that you have. (Sam laughs) I am not even sure what to ask next. Is there anything that I didn't ask about that you think would be good to share with the audience?

Samantha: I don't even know. Nothing immediately sprang to my mind.

Gabriella: Okay. I like that idea that you talked about earlier to lean into your discomfort. I think many people tend to run away from it and try to engage in other activities as you were mentioning, like addiction and shopping, but it could be even just throwing yourself into school or work, a relationship, or whatever it is to try to escape. I think it's a great insight to just sit with it and be OK with being sad or if you want to cry or whatever is the situation.

Samantha: I think I do also just a lot of psychoeducation with people because if you turn on the TV in a commercial break you will see 70 different commercials for pills that you can pop, ways to fix whatever ails you and that's not how we were designed to work you know people take mass quantities of Xanax and then wonder why these symptoms are still happening. It is because you're not dealing with them you know. That is why. if we can just learn to feel sad and know that it's OK and that will pass and then we will be functioning better. We don't need to pop a pill for everything we don't need to have instant gratification, it's ok to feel what we are experiencing because it is part of the human experience. I have a lot of people who come in and they are just like you know I'm just not happy. What does happiness look like? Happiness many times has this unrealistic expectation that is attached to it. Ok, well happy for most people if that is your baseline it is unattainable it takes too much energy to be happy all the time So what if you dial it back and we aim for content? Can we just be OK with being content? Just because we are not happy, and we are not running at 99 or 100 on our happiness scale all the time does not mean that we are depressed. It is not that black and white. So people can better recognize their emotions and realize that it is OK to sit with something and then it will pass instead of having to reach for medication or whatever it is. There's an art to learning those skills.

Gabriella: Basically, we are talking about emotional intelligence to teach that. It goes back to the ACE studies with children recognizing how important emotions are attached from a young age. Thank you for sharing that. Anything else that you can think of?

Samantha: I don’t think so.

Gabriella: all right so if people want to reach you how they can get ahold of you can you share your website information? How can people book a session or read more about you?

Samantha: I can send it to you if you don't already have the link to my website if it would be easier to post it somewhere. The website has my bio and other services that I offer, contact information, my rates, you name it. In addition to doing what we have discussed here, I'm a master Reiki practitioner, I can also go into people's homes and I can do Reiki your house I can do distance Reiki. I can teach you how to do Reiki yourself, I can do Reiki on animals sometimes. There is a whole host of info out there that you can find on me. There's also information on it about my contact and how you can reach me through that website. You can also send me an e-mail through the e-mail account listed on that website that is your best bet to get a one-stop shop.

Gabriella: I do have your website and actually on my website www.gabriellakorosi.org Samantha is listed on the community support as one of the practitioners. I would just like you to say your web page for the people who are listening so they can write it down because not everybody might be reading this some people might be listening to it.

Samantha: My website is, I'm pulling it up so I can (we both laugh here) it is one of those things that I have memorized I know what my website is but now that I am on the spot and I have to say what it is out loud my brain is questioning everything that I have ever known. My website is https://www.sacredenergytherapies.com/

Gabriella: That is wonderful, again that is https://www.sacredenergytherapies.com/ and you will find Samantha Turpin there and she gave us some wonderful tips and ideas about grief and hypnosis and support for people. Samantha thank you so much for being here with us today.

Samantha: Thank you, thank you.

Gabriella: I hope that a lot of people we reach out to you and get the support they need.

Samantha: Yeah. Thank you so much.

Gabriella: Thank you.

Thank you for reading this interview,

Resources:

Samantha Turpin's website https://www.sacredenergytherapies.com/

Gabriella Korosi's website www.gaberiellakorosi.org

