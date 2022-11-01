On your Pixel 7, how do you enable cough and snore detection?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K17dz_0iuDblbs00
Photo credit: NextPit

A feature that detects when you cough or snore during the night is a simple one. The Pixel 7 has the ability to listen in during the night. It can tell the difference between normal snoring and a more serious breathing problem, such as coughing.

The Pixel's Digital Wellbeing feature set includes this tool. With Android's Bedtime Mode, you can instruct your device to look for unusual breathing patterns. Throughout the night, your phone will record timestamps where you were snoring or coughing. The following day, you can check to see how your breathing was, along with a detailed chart of what happened.

How to Enable Cough and Snore Detection on Pixel

Only the Pixel 7 series currently supports Google's new cough and snore detection tool. It can be found in the Bedtime Mode section.

  • Swipe down twice on your Pixel and tap the settings cog to access the settings menu.
  • Locate and select Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls.
  • Locate and select Bedtime mode.

Tip: If you have the bedtime mode quick setting tile, long-tap it to access the Bedtime mode options.

  • Cough and snore information can be found under your weekly summary.
  • Select Allow access.
  • Cough and snore detection can be enabled or disabled.

Note: You would need to create a bedtime schedule for this feature to activate automatically at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNaqE_0iuDblbs00
Photo credit: 9to5google


You don't need to do anything else once you've set up cough and snore detection. Your phone will record and analyze audio at night or whenever your bedtime mode is activated. Because the audio is stored and processed locally, Google guarantees the security of its data.

Viewing the results of your cough and snore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIpkH_0iuDblbs00
Photo credit: 9to5google

In the Bedtime Mode section, you'll see a list of days with vertical bars above them. Your cough and snore detection results will appear as small slits along those bars throughout the week. Each slit is positioned according to the time that the event occurred, whether it was a coughing fit or some snoring.

Blue lines indicate snoring, while red lines indicate coughing. Purple is a combination of both in a short period of time. You can also tap any day of the week in that graph to get a better understanding of your breathing habits. You'll also find additional information about your bedtime activity on that page.

One thing to keep in mind is that because the detection is on your phone, it may pick up noise from others in the room, including animals. If you have a dog who snores all night, your results are unlikely to be accurate.

