Visiting Broken Bow

We LOVE a good trip to Broken Bow. It’s about a three hour drive for us. A perfect easy get away to a cabin in the woods and unwind. Last minute we found an opening for the perfect place so we were finally Broken Bow Bound for an end of summer trip!

One of the biggest downfalls of previous trips was the internet. Now sometimes this is a MAJOR positive to totally unplug but sometimes we need a little connection because of work/family. We finally found a cabin with amazing Internet speed (I even got a few peloton digital workouts in)! Cabin Bry the Creek was seriously one of our favorite cabins to date!

Lauren Selking

What we really loved

This specific cabin has four master bedrooms and a game room/bunk room. It also backed up to a creek which was SO fun. The outdoor amenities were amazing (covered hot tub, swing set, fire pit, porch swings and out door speaker system and even hammocks)!

Lauren Selking

What we did

We had so much fun exploring the creek and woods, cooking smores and just hanging out. The kitchen was well stocked to cook so we made every meal except our tradition of one dinner being from our favorite pizza joint grateful head!

Overall, we just kicked back and relaxed. This was the perfect end of summer send off and just what we needed. We can’t wait to head back again soon! There are always so many new and fun things to try out it makes going back something to always look forward to!

Have you been Broken Bow Bound before? What cabin should we try next.

XOXO Gabbing Ginger

