Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.

FYF Sports Debates: Warriors vs Grizzlies 1/25/2023

THE SAN FRANCISCO — A playoff-like excitement frequently permeates games between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies during the regular season, and Wednesday night was no exception.

By the halfway mark of the third quarter, there had been 21 lead changes between the two teams, but that was when the Grizzlies started to pull away. Midway through the fourth, the Grizzlies had a 10-point lead, but Golden State wasn't done.

The Grizzlies' 10-point advantage was erased by a 17-4 Golden State run, and the score was tied three more times in the final six minutes. Jordan Poole's contested layup gave the Warriors a 122-120 victory at Chase Center, marking the decisive moment.

The Grizzlies (31-17) had never lost a game after having a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter prior to this one. Memphis lost its fourth straight game, and Golden State (24-24) ended a four-game home losing run.

In the fourth quarter, Warriors star Stephen Curry was dismissed for throwing his mouthpiece. He scored a game-high 34 points in the end.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points and 13 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds before fouling out, while Desmond Bane added 20 points.

More Game From The Game Notes

Brandon Clarke is given the ball.

Steven Adams will miss the next three to five weeks due to a strained right knee ligament, the Grizzlies were informed on Tuesday. Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies' head coach, suggested that the team might explore a variety of partnerships before the game. Adams was replaced in the starting lineup by Brandon Clarke, while Xavier Tillman Sr. was added to the second unit. Memphis frequently uses ten players. Midway through the second quarter, David Roddy entered the game with John Konchar out due to concussion symptoms.