Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.

After a dominant performance, the Memphis Grizzlies criticize the Hornets.

Jordan Owner of the Charlotte Hornets Photo by NBA

Ja Morant and a core of up-and-coming players powered the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. The Grizzlies, who were 5-3, were a huge favorite going into the matchup. As a result, the Grizzlies won by a wide margin, giving them their sixth victory of the year. The Grizzlies had won by a score of 130-99 at the end of regulation.

After the victory, the Grizzlies went all out on Twitter after tweeting a graphic criticizing the Hornets. The organization's official Twitter account shared a picture of an animated character carrying a placard with the letter "L" capitalized and bolded. They had a snooty caption that read, "We designed a sign for you @hornets," which served as additional insult. Following the tweet, the NBA community was aflame, and fans went absolutely nuts. The Grizzlies had successfully humiliated Michael Jordan's team in front of the public.

In terms of NBA standards, the Memphis Grizzlies are a relatively new team. The Grizzlies' 20-year history has not been filled with much success. They appear to have only recently cracked the code, though. Their core consists of up-and-coming talents with tons of potential, led by the talented youngster Ja Morant whom they selected in 2019. In terms of offense, defense, size, and coaching, the Grizzlies have it all. They only lack seasoned players with championship experience, whose absence resulted in their playoff collapse the previous season.

Memphis had a strong run in the previous season despite missing important players due to injury. They had an unexpected 56-26 record at the end of the previous campaign, which saw them finish as the second-seed team in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors eliminated the youthful Grizzlies from the playoffs nevertheless.

Follow FYF Sports Debates Podcast: allmylinks.com/fyfsportsdebates