Los Angeles Lakers reveals massive adjustment for Lakers after loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

LeBron James, at last, made his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. LeBron's quality didn't make any difference all that amount for LA, however, as they endured their third successive preseason misfortune.

After the game, LeBron opened up with regards to his group's new battles. As indicated by the four-time NBA champ, the Lakers are amidst a total hostile redesign at this moment:

"We essentially have a totally different hostile framework this year that we've been working through over our practices since the instructional course began," James said, by means of Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll. "It's a chance for us obnoxiously, simply having folks in various positions, having folks in better places on the floor with our new look and what we're attempting to do."

The Lakers are coming into the new season with essentially a pristine crew. They are as yet during the time spent attempting to feel each other out, and as LeBron inferred over, this requires time. Now, the Lakers are as yet a work in progress.

"It will be a cycle for us, yet I figure it will be in an ideal situation for us over the long haul. It keeps the ball moving starting with one side then onto the next," James said. "Not much with a spill but rather more with a pass. Also, clearly, we have downhill aggressors with Russ, Kendrick Nunn, myself, and Talen."

Alongside LeBron, Russell Westbrook additionally made his eagerly awaited introduction for the Lakers on Friday. It was everything except a fantasy start for the previous association MVP, however, with Westbrook hoarding an incredible six turnovers in only 17 minutes of play.

In any case, there's no compelling reason to freeze for the Lakers dedicated. This group will get to where they need to be in the long run. They basically need to.

