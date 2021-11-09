My husband doesn’t love me and doesn’t divorce me

Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash

An interview from a woman:

I am 46 years old and my husband is 49 years old. During the first few years of marriage, my husband was very good to me. But in recent years, especially after my son gets married, my husband has always kept a state of indifference to me.

I once asked my husband: Do you still love me?

My husband: I don't love you long ago!

Me: Since you don't love me anymore, why don't you choose to divorce me?

Husband: I want to live well and wait until the day you pass away.

I also know that my husband and I have been integrated into each other's hearts, and it is impossible to divorce in this life.

However, I still want to be spoiled by my husband, but I can't enjoy the treatment of being spoiled by my husband. It is quite tangled.

There are many couples of the same age around me who are in the same marital status. Could it be said that marriage is the tomb of love?

My husband likes to do most now to do housework at home, go fishing with friends, or sit and chat with a bunch of old men. Only unwilling to communicate with me.

In her husband's words: I don’t want to talk to you because I don’t want to make myself unhappy.

My husband and I are indeed reluctant to talk because our conversations will turn into quarrels in the end.

Life in the future is still very long, and I don't want to spend the rest of my life in this state.

I would like to ask, under the premise of not divorcing, what should I do to ease my relationship with my husband a little bit?

My view:

There are several common scenes in life.

1) Most married women like to bring their husbands with them when they go out. During the period, the function of a man may help a woman carry a bag. Or this man is the object of the vent when a woman has a temper. Sometimes, when a woman has a temper, the man will find it inexplicable. Sometimes, a woman will blame a man for not being able to buy something satisfactory, or for buying a snack that is delicious or not. In the process of women's nagging to men, men's attitudes will also undergo subtle changes: concessions, quarrels, and too lazy to deal with them.

2) As everyone knows, men are a group that loves dignity, but many women tend not to give men dignity in front of outsiders. At this time, the man can only admit counsel, once he gives a rebuttal, the result is bound to be a big quarrel between the husband and wife. The point is that women will not reflect on their faults afterward. Thinking in another way, have women ever felt sorry for a man's aggrievedness?

3) With the lengthening of married life, especially after their children are married, at this time, men may no longer be interested in sex. The same is true for women. At this time, what remains between the husband and wife is nothing but plain. At this time, men will feel that there is less demand for women. They are all getting older, so they don't have to worry about their wives divorcing them.

4) Although the two parties will be particularly annoying to the other party at some time, the other party has become a more important part of their own lives, making the two parties no longer have divorce ideas. Even if there is a divorce idea, the scenes of the lover's contribution to the family will flash in my mind to hedge my dissatisfaction with married life. It's like, you remember that your husband never controls you at the level of spending money, or he will take good care of you when you are sick.

Are these scenes frequently performed between her and her husband? Because her husband never thought of divorcing her. Therefore, he said that he would wait until the day she died. It is not always certain who will die first. Of course, her husband was not cursing her by saying such harsh words.

