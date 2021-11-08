My wife cheated on my buddy, I was not angry about it

Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

An interview from a man:

My wife and I have been married for more than four years. In recent months, my wife's daily behavior has been a little abnormal. Just yesterday, my wife fell asleep after arriving home drunk.

I took the opportunity to take a peek at the chat history of my wife's mobile phone and found that my wife had an extramarital affair, and her cheating man turned out to be Andy.

I am an ordinary office worker and Andy is a businessman. Andy's ex-wife and Andy are college classmates. After graduating from university, her wife followed Andy to the city where we grew up. It's just that their marriage has not been maintained for a year. Because Andy got involved in an extramarital affair. When Andy divorced his ex-wife, Andy gave her $1 million.

At that time, I have advised Andy countless times: his wife is a girl suitable for living, please don't let her down.

However, Andy eventually lost a reliable girl because of an extramarital affair. In the following years, Andy adopted an attitude of only falling in love and not getting married. Unexpectedly, he started on my wife.

I originally thought that I would be angry after my wife cheated, but I didn't, because the thought about extramarital affairs that flashed in my mind was: all that can be snatched away is rubbish.

So, I also filed a divorce with my wife very calmly because of this matter.

My wife didn't want to divorce me, but I couldn't find a reason to persuade myself to forgive. Because during my life with my wife, my wife’s lifestyle has accumulated a lot of disappointments for me,

You know, in the four years of living with my wife, my wife has never cooked a meal or washed a bowl. Especially when I am sick and unable to cook, my wife will order a takeaway without hesitation.

As for cleaning up the house, my wife doesn’t know how to do it. If she doesn’t mess up the house too much, I will be thankful.

More often, I feel that there is only a bit of fun between husband and wife with my wife. The idea of ​​divorce has long been in my mind. Because of my children, I have not been determined to divorce. This time, my wife cheated on my buddy, which gave me enough courage to divorce.

My view:

When everyone holds a relationship, they will measure and examine the relationship. In fact, in the process of tolerance, disappointment will accumulate quietly, but the disappointment accumulated due to life trivial matters is not enough to constitute the result of a divorce.

But once a person gets involved in an extramarital affair in a relationship, it will become the last straw that crushes the relationship. So that some people don't have much heartache when they decide to divorce.

Probably, when he is facing divorce now, he has this attitude, and he feels that there is not much nostalgia for such feelings.

He would often mention Andy's private life when chatting with his wife. It means that his wife also knows that Andy is a playboy. In this case, his wife is still willing to be Andy's lover, as long as there is an explanation, she is greedy and obsessed with Andy's little material favors.

Regarding this point, I want to remind all women: Are these little favors of the lover more than his husband’s? Perhaps the ugliness of human nature lies in this: when a person treats others nine times and ignores others once, others will blame the person. When a person is indifferent to others nine times and passionate to others once, others will be grateful for this person. Isn’t it sad to taste the ugliness of human nature carefully?