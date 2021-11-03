The women put the whole cards in their hands

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

Healthy body and sound mind are the two greatest blessings in a person's life.

Many people have lived to their sixtieth birthday before they begin to regret it. There were too many things that were not done well at the beginning. They regretted their choices and regretted letting themselves fall into such a situation.

If a person can know what kind of things should be done in the early years, and what kind of things must not be done, then she can save her life from many troubles.

A woman's life is short. If she can pursue the right things when she is young, then her old age will also be happy.

And if she always made some big mistakes when she was young, she would feel very embarrassed when she arrived in her later years.

A visionary woman knows what time she should do what she should do. She will never squander her time arbitrarily, nor will she blindly pursue things she doesn't need.

A visionary woman will keep three "whole cards".

Money to live decently

The "whole card" that a woman must prepare is the funds to make her live decently. Only with funds as support, can a woman have the right to choose in her life and have room for regret.

And if a woman does not have savings in middle age, then her next life can be imagined.

Money can bring people a sense of security and enable a person to have a better quality of life in society.

A smart woman knows that when she is young, she must work harder. Make money first, not so-called love.

After all, although things like love are important, the outcome is an unpredictable future. But the money a woman makes can lay a solid foundation for her.

Therefore, a visionary woman will not give up her job for love and imprison herself in a small family.

Healthy body

When a strong physique is restored, intelligence and creativity will regenerate.

All one's happiness requires a healthy body as the foundation. Only when you are healthy can you have sunny days. After all, good health is the greatest asset usually.

Indeed, no matter how outstanding a person is, if she does not have a good body, then she cannot achieve much.

You know, a healthy body is the most basic thing for us as human beings. Imagine that you have a very good job and strong abilities, and are loved by everyone.

But your health is not good, and you often need to travel home, work, and hospital. After so long, will you be distracted? In this way, the wealth and status you have worked so hard to obtain have gradually been replaced by others.

In the mighty and fast-moving society, once you are "out of date" due to physical reasons. When you return, all this will get worse and worse.

The determination to keep learning

When a person achieves financial independence but does not achieve spiritual independence, then she will not be able to reap real happiness.

A spiritually rich person can live a life full of meaning without much money.

And for a person with strong financial conditions but nothing in her mind, she will only lose herself in the pastimes again and again, like an empty body.

I remember that there was such a slogan: "The stomach is satisfied, what about the thoughts?"

Yes, how many people are running around desperately for a little money. In the dead of night, they found that everything around them was so lonely.

Therefore, a visionary woman never loses the determination to learn, and even forgets to sleep and eat to learn.

You know, books are the ladder of human progress. A person can only become better and better if she keeps on learning.

A visionary woman knows how to deal with the suffering in life and understands what it takes to survive in this society.

She will never abandon herself for the sake of romance, and will never give up the fruits of her hard work because of love.

Because she knows, love is nothing but a luxury for a woman who cannot live independently. Only managing one's own life is the best time to pursue love.

They value knowledge very much, and their thirst for knowledge is never satisfied. Accumulate new knowledge every day. Let thinking become full and open.

The most important thing is that she knows that a happy life is inseparable from a healthy body. Therefore, she will pay attention to taking care of her body and exercise her body and mind regularly to ensure that her body is always in the best condition.

Such a woman is very farsighted. They do their best every day, looking forward to the same happiness for the rest of their lives.