You are about to learn something remarkable It takes just five seconds to change your life. Sounds like a gimmick, doesn’t it? It’s not. It’s science. I’ll prove it to you.

You change your life one five Second decision at a time. It’s the only way you change. This is the true story of the 5 Second Rule: what it is, why it works, and how it has transformed the lives of people around the world. The Rule is easy to learn and its impact is profound. It’s the secret to changing anything. Once you learn the Rule, you can start using it immediately. The Rule will help you live, love, work and speak with greater confidence and courage every day. Use it once and it’ll be there for you whenever you need it.

I created the 5 Second Rule at a time in my life when everything was falling apart. And by everything, I mean everything: my marriage, finances, career, and self- esteem were all in the gutter. My problems seemed so big that it was a struggle each morning just to get out of bed. That’s actually how the Rule began, I invented the Rule to help me break my habit of hitting the snooze button.

When I used the Rule for the very first time seven years ago, I thought it was silly. Little did I know that I had invented a powerful metacognition technique that would change absolutely everything about my life, work, and sense of self.

What’s happened to me since discovering the 5 Second Rule and the power of five-second decisions is unbelievable. I not only woke up I shook up my entire life. I’ve used this one tool to take control and improve everything from my confidence to my cash flow, my marriage to my career, and my productivity to my parenting. I have gone from bouncing checks to seven figures in the bank and from fighting with my husband to celebrating 20 years of marriage. I’ve cured myself of anxiety, built and sold two small businesses, and been recruited to join the teams SUCCESS never felt more in control, happy, or free. I couldn’t have done any of it without the Rule.

The 5 Second Rule changed everything by teaching me just one thing:

HOW TO CHANGE

Using the Rule, I replaced my tendency to overthink the smallest moves with a bias toward action. I used the Rule to master self-monitoring and become more present and productive. The Rule taught me how to stop doubting and start believing in myself, my ideas, and my abilities. And, the Rule has given me the inner strength to become a better and much happier person, not for others, but for me.

The Rule can do the same for you. That’s why I am so excited to share it with you. In the next few chapters, you’ll learn the story behind the Rule, what it is, why it works, and the compelling science to back it up. You’ll discover how five-second decisions and acts of everyday courage change your life. Finally, you’ll learn how you can use the FIVE Second Rule in combination with the latest research backed strategies to become healthier, happier, and more productive and effective at work.

You’ll also learn how to use it to end worry, manage anxiety, and find meaning in your life and beat any fear.

And, that’s not all. You’ll see proof. Lots of proof. This book is packed with social media posts and first-hand accounts from people all over the world who are using the Rule to make some amazing things happen. Yes, the Rule will help you wake up on time, but what it does is something far more remarkable it wakes up the inner genius, leader, rock star, athlete, artist, and change agent inside of you.

When you first learn the Rule.

The fresh business academy provides a lot of business initiatives to individuals, in administrative management and investment strategy, and to control physical and emotional distress in business.

