Survival Guide

Fresh business academy

Survival is the action and effect of surviving. It is mostly used for living on meager means or under adverse conditions. It comes from the Latin supervise, to outlive.

Survival techniques are those skills that allow a person to stay alive if isolated in the middle of nature. These techniques make it possible for the subject to feed themselves, protect themselves from inclement weather and heal their minor wounds.

The survival kit is a small set of tools that are kept in a small box or container and carried at all times. Its purpose is to provide us with the basic tools to survive in case we lose the backpack with the bulk of our equipment. Some of its common elements are Elements to get fire, first aid kit, signaling, orientation, cutting tools…

Use of philosophy

A philosopher is a person who studies philosophy, a science born from the human attitude of contemplation and reflection on existence. Philosophizing is intrinsic to man and implies thinking, reasoning, and wondering about values, being, thought, reason, existence, and knowledge, which are just some of the most recurrent themes.

Philosophizing involves asking and raising different questions about the world in general. It is about reasoning, making use of reason, and drawing conclusions. To carry out this investigation, the philosopher needs to make use of other sciences such as theology.

They will seek knowledge for the sake of knowledge itself, above all things, and without a pragmatic end. The philosopher is driven by curiosity and in that order will begin to inquire into the ultimate foundations of reality itself. Here is a selection of outstanding books written by great philosophers

The fresh business academy provides a lot of business initiatives to individuals, in administrative management and investment strategy, and to control physical and emotional distress in business.

Change

You are about to learn something remarkable It takes just five seconds to change your life. Sounds like a gimmick, doesn’t it? It’s not. It’s science. I’ll prove it to you.

Productivity

Productivity is the relationship between productive activity and the means necessary to carry it out. These means can be technological, human, or infrastructural. It can also be understood as the output obtained by a productive system using certain resources to do so.

Office computer management

Ever since mankind focused on facilitating work processes, work quality, and productivity, advances in automatic information processing have not stopped. Such a vital area could not be left out of our virtual library that is why we present our large collection of computing books.

Intelligence

Intelligence is the capacity or faculty to understand, reason, know, learn and solve problems. In this sense it is similar to concepts such as “understanding” and “intellect”. In psychology, intelligence is the cognitive capacity and the set of cognitive functions such as memory, association and reason.

Self-esteem development

Self-esteem is the generally positive assessment of oneself. For psychology, it is the emotional opinion that individuals have of themselves that surpasses rationalization and logic in its causes.

Public Relations

Public relations, understood as a management function, is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and the public. In this way, they are seen as a systematic, continuous, and cyclical process, aimed at solving problems or opportunities in organizations and their environment through communication. Public relations serve to promote products, people, places, ideas, activities, organizations, and even nations.

Strategic self Improvement in business management

Today more than ever people understand that beyond specializing in a specific area of knowledge, it is also necessary to invest in their personal growth. We did not want to disappoint them, self-improvement.

Personal Finance

The main objective of personal finance is to help individuals and families make informed decisions that will optimize the management of their resources. Everything that comes in and out of your pocket is personal finance. But it’s not just about money. Every strategy, every decision, and every plan you make regarding your money and wealth is also part of personal finances.

Strategic intelligence in business development

Intelligence is the capacity or faculty to understand, reason, know, learn and solve problems. In this sense, it is similar to concepts such as “understanding” and “intellect”. In psychology, intelligence is the cognitive capacity and the set of cognitive functions such as memory, association, and reason.

International Trade

International Trade, also known as «World Trade» or «Foreign Trade», is defined as the mobility of both goods and services through the markets of different countries. This trade is carried out using foreign currencies and is regulated by additional norms, established by the markets participating in the negotiation and by the governments of their nations of origin.

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is much more than opening a business or launching a project. Entrepreneurship is launching yourself, making ideas happen, betting, getting excited, fearing failure, growing, advancing, not standing still, falling, getting up, having uncertainty, wishing the days had 35 hours, tasting the achievements, and coping with the difficulties.

Business Administration and Strategy

Business administration is a social, economic, and technical science whose major goal is to maximize the benefit to an organization by planning, organizing, managing, and controlling available resources to achieve the set objectives (human, financial, technological, material, etc.).

