Survival Guide

Survival is the action and effect of surviving. It is mostly used for living on meager means or under adverse conditions. It comes from the Latin supervise, to outlive.

Survival techniques are those skills that allow a person to stay alive if isolated in the middle of nature. These techniques make it possible for the subject to feed themselves, protect themselves from inclement weather and heal their minor wounds.

The survival kit is a small set of tools that are kept in a small box or container and carried at all times. Its purpose is to provide us with the basic tools to survive in case we lose the backpack with the bulk of our equipment. Some of its common elements are Elements to get fire, first aid kit, signaling, orientation, cutting tools…

Use of philosophy

A philosopher is a person who studies philosophy, a science born from the human attitude of contemplation and reflection on existence. Philosophizing is intrinsic to man and implies thinking, reasoning, and wondering about values, being, thought, reason, existence, and knowledge, which are just some of the most recurrent themes.

Philosophizing involves asking and raising different questions about the world in general. It is about reasoning, making use of reason, and drawing conclusions. To carry out this investigation, the philosopher needs to make use of other sciences such as theology.

They will seek knowledge for the sake of knowledge itself, above all things, and without a pragmatic end. The philosopher is driven by curiosity and in that order will begin to inquire into the ultimate foundations of reality itself. Here is a selection of outstanding books written by great philosophers