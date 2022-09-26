Local legislators present $17+ million check to Franklin County NC Board of Commissioners

Representative Matthew Winslow and State Senator Lisa Barnes present a check to Franklin County Commissioners. James Hicks

Louisburg, N.C. - Franklin County 's Board of Commissioners were presented with a check for more than $17 million at Monday's board meeting.

State Senator Lisa Barnes and Representative Matthew Winslow stopped by Franklin Plaza Monday evening to present a check worth more than $17 million in funding provided by the N.C. General Assembly.

"This is one of the best parts of our job when we get to come out and give back to our citizens that we serve," Barnes said.

Winslow said the legislature changed the funding formula for counties which would provide better funding to Franklin County in different aspects.

The funds -- totaling $17,277,000 --- will go to specific projects within the county. Some of those projects include $715,000 for a new EMS station in Bunn, additional funding for staff in the district court system and $8.7 million for Franklin County's water and sewer needs.

Additionally, every volunteer fire department in Franklin County will receive $20,000.

Commissioners also heard from Jeffrey Brooks, Deputy Director of the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. Brooks spoke to commissioners about additional funding for broadband projects through the Stop Gap program as well as the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program.

Assistant County Manager Will Doerfer said the county has been awarded funding through phase two of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant. He said the county is awaiting its official award letter.

Commissioners also approved the purchase and renovation of a warehouse on T Kemp Road which could serve as headquarters for the county's maintenance department as well as provide storage for Emergency Management supplies and equipment. The department is currently located on Highway 56 beside Vance Granville Community College and has outgrown its facilities.

Other items: