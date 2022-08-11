Cochise, AZ

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons

There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.

Cochise is an unincorporated farm and ranch community. In the early 1880s, it was a coal and water stop for Southern Pacific steam engines. Trains still roar by today, but they no longer stop. The original railroad train depot was relocated down the main road (the only paved street), where it serves as a residence.

Cochise had a peak population of 3,000 people. Today, there are around 50. However, when school is in session, the population nearly doubles!

The pre-statehood one-room schoolhouse of Cochise, ArizonaCochise Elementary School, cochiseschool.org

Typically, 35-50 students attend Cochise Elementary School (K-8) in any given school year, and the school maintains a 10-1 student/teacher ratio. The original (pre-statehood) schoolhouse still stands proud. During my final year attending Cochise Elementary School, I shared the original one-room schoolhouse with two 7th-graders and our teacher. I was the only eighth-grade student that year.

Driving west to the Cochise Stronghold in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by Kody Dahl on Unsplash

The surrounding area offers some of Arizona's most breathtaking scenery. The Cochise Stronghold in the Dragoon Mountains is relatively unknown outside the area. Gigantic boulders lay scattered on the mountainsides, offering mesmerizing landscapes and amazing rock-climbing opportunities.

Gorgeous rock formations of the Cochise Stronghold in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by Kody Dahl on Unsplash

Rock climbers absolutely love the Dragoon Mountains—in fact, one of the Cochise Stronghold climbs is a top-10 multi-pitch climb in the United States. Check out Cochise Stronghold Rock Climbing for guidebooks, climb information, recommended places to stay, and merch!

I'm a fifth-generation Arizonan and Licensed Real Estate Specialist. Unique and historical homes are my passion. You can expect me to deliver essays featuring historical rural communities throughout the stunning state of Arizona.

