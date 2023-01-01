Cleveland, NY

Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’

Frank Mastropolo

The Horn Band Hit Was 'Like Merseybeat Meets Motown’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OUVG_0k0Jm9Bl00
Photo byCapitol / EMI

In 1965, the ground was shifting under the feet of the Starfires, a Cleveland bar band formed in 1958 by 15-year-old guitarist Tom King. The Starfires largely played R&B instrumentals; sometimes King provided vocals. The band occasionally added a horn section to its guitar lineup.

The Starfires scored a regional hit with “(I Can’t Sit Still) Stronger Than Dirt,” an instrumental based on four chords of an Ajax laundry detergent TV commercial. (The Doors would later mimic the riff in the coda of 1968’s “Touch Me.”)

"(I Can't Sit Still) Stronger Than Dirt" by Tom King & the Starfires

The dual popularity of Motown and British Invasion bands convinced King that the Starfires needed a change. Enter Sonny Geraci, a local singer enthralled by the new sounds on Cleveland radio. Geraci told NJ.com that his brother Mike, who played baritone sax, introduced him to the Starfires.

“My brother knew all the groups in Cleveland. There was one called the Starfires who were looking for a singer, because their singer got drafted into the Army. My brother recommended me, and I auditioned. I think I sang a Zombies song on my audition. I got the job, and I was singing in bars while I was still going to high school.

“We were going to cut a Beatles song. Then we decided, ‘If we’re going to do that, why not just record an original?’”

The group recorded a few unsuccessful tracks on the Pama label, owned by King’s uncle, Patrick Connelly. As the Starfire’s sound evolved, King hoped to land a deal with a bigger record company. King recalled in the book Rock 'n' Roll and the Cleveland Connection that his ambition created a problem—and a new name for his group.

“It was a family situation, and I got into an argument with my uncle about it. I was soon deemed an outsider. So I decided to use it.” The band’s new name: the Outsiders.

King and his brother-in-law, Chet Kelley, set to work writing “Time Won’t Let Me,” which the Outsiders recorded in the fall of 1965. “‘Time Won’t Let Me’ was like Merseybeat meets Motown,” said Geraci. The Outsiders recorded “Time Won’t Let Me” in Cleveland as a stripped-down garage rock track. A driving four piece horn section—with Geraci’s brother Mike on baritone sax—was later added.

"Time Won't Let Me" by the Outsiders

The Outsiders were signed by Capitol Records on the strength of “Time Won’t Let Me.” A&R man Roger Karshner became the group’s manager. Geraci credits Karshner as key to the band’s breakout success.

“Capitol Records was owned by EMI; EMI’s all over the world,” Geraci said in the book Cleveland Rock & Roll Memories. "Wherever EMI had offices, Roger would have letters sent from there to all the program directors in America, the top stations. The first thing they’re going to open is something from France or Germany, all it would have was a sheet saying the Outsiders are coming. This went on for a couple of months, so by the time our record came out, they were pretty interested. When it finally came out, it started to take off in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and when it broke in Baltimore, Capitol knew they had a hit.”

By April 1966, “Time Won’t Let Me” reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune was a prelude to the horn rock era to follow. Bands like Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chicago, Chase, Lighthouse, Tower of Power, the Ides of March, Electric Flag and Ten Wheel Drive were popular in the late 1960s.

“We were ahead of everybody with that song,” Geraci explained. “Over the years, a lot of successful people have sat eyeball-to-eyeball with me and said ‘Time Won’t Let Me’ was a major influence for them. People in groups like Chicago, Tower of Power and James Guercio, who produced hits for the Buckinghams, Blood, Sweat & Tears and Chicago, all told me that song was their favorite track of all time.”

The Outsiders recorded three more Top 40 singles but never had another monster hit like “Time Won’t Let Me.” The band broke up after their fourth album, Happening Live!, was released in 1967. Happening Live! was actually a studio recording with crowd noise and song introductions by Geraci added. The tunes were a mix of previously recorded originals and cover songs with the overdubbed string and brass sections removed.

King and Geraci toured with their own Outsiders bands until King won a lawsuit granting him ownership of the name. King, 68, died in 2011.

"Precious and Few" by Climax

Geraci’s group changed its name to Climax and scored a number three hit, 1972’s “Precious and Few.” Written by Climax guitarist Walter D. Nims, it put Geraci back on top . . . for awhile.

“We came out with our second song that we thought gonna be bigger than ‘Precious And Few,’” Geraci said in Classic Bands. “We did a song called ‘Life And Breath.’ It came out really, really good. It was a great song. At the time we were on Rocky Road, a subsidiary of Bell Records, and Bell was sold to Arista Records in New York. We were a West Coast group. We kind of got lost in that shuffle.” Geraci, 70, died in 2017.

"Life and Breath" by Climax

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever and New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, selected by Best Classic Bands as two of the Best Music Books of 2021 and 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# Songs# History# 1960s

Comments / 5

Published by

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever and New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, selected by Best Classic Bands as two of the Best Music Books of 2021 and 2022. He is also the author of the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1930 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’

Bruce Springsteen, Live at the Bottom Line NYC, August 15th 1975 albumPhoto byWax Radio. The Bottom Line was an intimate Greenwich Village club at 15 West 4th Street that hosted major rock, jazz, and blues artists. The 400-seat club was a launchpad for young musicians like Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in 1975. Lou Reed, Johnny Winter, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Eric Clapton, James Taylor, and Van Morrison performed here.

Read full story
1 comments

Who or What Is 'Wooly Bully'?

Unraveling the Story Behind the Sam the Sham Classic. Despite the robes and headdress, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs were part of the Tex-Mex musical tradition of Doug Sahm and Freddy Fender. Sam is Domingo Samudio, a Dallas, Texas rocker whose first and biggest hit was 1964’s “Wooly Bully.”

Read full story
86 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'

The Band’s Founding Members Recall the Classic That Influenced Punk Rock. On November 13, 1963 the Trashmen released the surf rock classic “Surfin’ Bird.” Despite its sound, the band recorded the song 2,000 miles away from the sun, sand and surf of Southern California.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, NY

‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of Philadelphia

The Soul Survivors’ Charlie Ingui and DJ Jerry Blavat Recall the Speed Bumps Along the Way. In the 1960s, the movers and shakers of the Philadelphia music scene would gather one night a month at the home of Jerry Blavat, the top-rated disc jockey and host of TV’s The Discophonic Scene. Famous as “The Geator with the Heator” and “The Boss With the Hot Sauce,” Blavat hosted a group called the Mother’s Club. Music industry heavyweights like Ahmet Ertegun and Jerry Wexler and record promoters and songwriters shot pool, ate steak sandwiches from Geno’s and played blackjack at The Geator’s home.

Read full story

How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies

When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

Andy Warhol Presents the Velvet Underground at The Dom

The Velvet Underground albumPhoto byUniversal Music Group. In this excerpt from New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, the Velvet Underground begins its short but influential career that would influence rock, punk and new wave bands for decades.

Read full story

'Are You an Entertainer?' Comedian Pat Cooper on TV's 'Seinfeld'

Pat Cooper is one of the most underappreciated comedians of our time. Cooper is a pioneer, one of the first standup comedians to highlight—and poke fun at—his Italian-American roots on stage.

Read full story

The Art of Sneaking Backstage at Fillmore East

Richard Lloyd of Television on Conniving His Way Into the Iconic Hall: Book Excerpt. Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore EastPhoto by©Frank Mastropolo. As a budding musician, Richard Lloyd, the former guitarist, singer and songwriter of the band Television, attended many Fillmore East shows without buying a ticket. In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Lloyd recalls his ploys to get the best seat in the house: backstage at Fillmore East.

Read full story
1 comments

'Man, Dig That Crazy Chick!'

The Royal Teens’ Co-Founder Tom Austin on Their Hit ‘Short Shorts’. It was 1956. Drummer Tom Austin and keyboardist Bob Gaudio were talented New Jersey teenagers who recruited guitarist Billy Dalton and saxophonist Billy Crandall to form a band, the Royals.

Read full story

The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album

When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night David Bowie and Friends Jammed at China Club

Iggy Pop, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood and Bowie Revisit Their Hits in NYC: Book Excerpt. In this excerpt from the book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, David Bowie takes a break from recording and pulls together an all-star lineup of rockers to jam at China Club.

Read full story

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown's Incendiary Shows at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. “The God of Hellfire,” Arthur Brown, is noted for his dynamic performances in a flaming metal helmet. Brown is one of the acknowledged pioneers of theatrical rock. The frontman of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown performed his incendiary hit “Fire” at promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore East over two nights in 1968.

Read full story
1 comments

The Long, Strange Viaggio of 'Let's Live for Today'

The Grass Roots was a band created by producers P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The two Los Angeles songwriters were first to record as the Grass Roots; when they began to receive some notice, they had to quickly assemble a touring group.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Seinfeld's Coffee Shop Inspired This Hit Record

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega recorded “Tom’s Diner” for her 1987 album Solitude Standing. Vega wrote in the New York Times that the song’s title refers to a New York coffee shop better known for its use as the exterior of Monk’s Diner on the sitcom Seinfeld.

Read full story

The Real-Life Story of Lloyd Price's 'Stagger Lee'

In 1952, Lloyd Price was a teen enjoying huge success on the rhythm & blues charts with “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” But two years later Uncle Sam called and Price was drafted into the Army. Because of his musical talent, he was transferred to the Special Service Division in Korea, where he entertained officers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band on His 'Holy Grail Moment' at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. Today Nils Lofgren is best known for his solo work as a singer-songwriter and as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse with Neil Young. But in 1968 Lofgren was 17, a struggling musician who’d left Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD to head for New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trude Heller's, Where the Gillerati Rocked the Night Away

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Photo bySalvador Dali and his pet ocelot, 1965. World Telegram & Sun, Library of Congress.

Read full story

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

Read full story
2 comments

Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion

‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy