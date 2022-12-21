The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PSpT_0jq05ptQ00
Photo byBluesProject.net

When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.

Kooper, Katz and Kalb replaced Flanders on vocals for their first studio album, 1966’s Projections, a classic mix of electric blues, R&B and folk rock. Despite the album’s success, the band began to splinter after 1967’s Live at Town Hall LP. A handful of albums with modified lineups and reunions followed but the Blues Project was essentially done by the early 1970s.

Kalb died after a long illness on Nov. 19, 2022. Kulberg passed away in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ilzs9_0jq05ptQ00
The Blues Project in 1966 (l-r): Andy Kulberg, Al Kooper, Danny Kalb, Steve Katz, Roy BlumenfeldPhoto byVerve/Folkways Records

In the summer of 2022 Katz and Blumenfeld re-formed the Blues Project with a new cast of accomplished musicians to record Evolution, an energetic collection of 12 new songs that recalls the eclectic mix of genres that made Projections such an iconic album. Its anticipated release date is Jan. 15, 2023. There’s not a cut on the album that you would want to lift the needle and skip.

“I didn’t even know it was going to be that good until halfway through it,” says Katz. “I thought, gee, this is really coming out well.”

The Blues Project 2022

The title track is co-written by Blumenfeld, guitarist Chris Morrison and bassist Scott Petito. “I had a song called ‘Too Much Soul for the Devil,’” says Blumenfeld. “It just didn’t work. Then we thought, let’s make this into an instrumental. Scott came up with this great bass sound.

“Chris Morrison had to overdub some guitar parts and some vocals and he came into the studio with some lyrics. And he sung it. You’re hearing his lyrics, part of my music, and Scott’s.”

Former member Al Kooper contributed “Inside Information,” which bears the Kooper R&B imprint. “I was on tour in Wales some years ago,” Blumenfeld recalls, “and I wanted some kind of swampy, funky songs for the Aguilar/Blumenfeld Project record that Dave Aguilar and I released. I talked with Al about it and he sent me a few while I was there.

“We liked ‘Inside Information’ enough to put it on the new record. I had a conversation with Al about placing it on there. Chris Morrison’s voice works well for that one.”

One of the best-loved songs on Projections is Kooper’s “Flute Thing,” an instrumental that features Kulberg on electric flute. Katz recently unearthed a previously unrecorded Kulberg song, “Peru,” intended as a follow-up to “Flute Thing.” The new band has recorded it as a tribute to Kulberg.

"Flute Thing" by the Blues Project

The new Blues Project lineup has begun to tour, performing a setlist that includes cuts from Evolution and favorites like “Steve’s Song,” “Wake Me, Shake Me,” “I Can’t Keep From Crying” and Donovan’s “Catch the Wind.”

We talked with Katz from his home in Connecticut about his wide-ranging career, much of which is humorously told in his 2019 memoir, Blood, Sweat, and My Rock ’n’ Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star?

The book’s title refers to Blood, Sweat & Tears, formed by Katz and Kooper in 1968. BS&T spawned an era of rock bands with horn sections that included Chicago, Ides of March, Electric Flag and Lighthouse.

Katz later produced Lou Reed’s 1974 best-selling live album, Rock ’n’ Roll Animal, and that year’s Sally Can’t Dance, Reed’s only Top 10 LP.

How did you get back together with Roy and gather the guys who make up the new Blues Project?

Steve Katz: Roy and I have been in touch over the years anyway. He wanted to do this really badly, go on the road and stuff like that. I figured, well, it’s Roy, I love Roy. I think I’ll do that also and commit to that.

So we did a couple of tours in the past couple of years and last year we did a tour with Scott Petito on bass, who I knew, and [keyboardist] Ken Clark, who was recommended to us by Jesse Williams out of Boston. Chris Morrison, who’s a local guy and nobody knows about him, he’s really incredibly talented, he’s singing three songs on the album and he wrote a couple. He’s very good.

You have a song written by Andy. Tell me how it came to be recorded for the album.

Amidst all of my detritus here I found a cassette of a rehearsal that we did in 1980 for one of our reunions out in San Francisco. We were rehearsing in Sausalito and one of the things that Andy brought in was a new song called “Peru” which was a flute instrumental.

We rehearsed it and we never played it, I don’t think. I had a tape of the rehearsal. I taped it on cassette and I found it. I sent it out to Roy and I said, we should really do this.

And we did. We worked it up and it was a tribute to Andy. I actually should have put that on the cover, which I didn’t. But it’s a tribute to Andy Kulberg. And it’s Andy’s instrumental. We brought in Bill Harris, who’s a fabulous flute player, to play it.

You have one composition on the album, “I Played a Little Fiddle.” Is that a nod to your jug band days in the Village?

Sort of. I first wrote it about 10 years ago when I did an album with Danny and Stefan Grossman. It was called Played a Little Fiddle. It was inspired by Blind Willie McTell. My wife kept saying, “Write something, write something. It’s been years since you wrote anything.”

So, I said OK. Unrequited love songs are what I always used to write. I figured OK, I’m going to write a third-person-kind of story thing. I was listening a lot to Blind Willie McTell, “Broke Down Engine” and “Statesboro Blues,” and I wrote that. We did it with Stefan and Danny but it was more of a folk music-kind of version where I played acoustic guitar.

I did on this version also but I always wanted to rerecord it almost like a John Hiatt-kind of feel. And that’s why it feels like a jug band, there’s a tom-tom in there every fourth or eighth beat. That makes it feel like a jug. And that’s the way I wanted it to be.

I’m still playing acoustic guitar on there and the interesting thing is that Scott, the bass player, picked up a baritone slide guitar, a baritone lap steel, and he’s playing that on there. And it sounds terrific. I’m very happy the way it came out.

What convinced you to move from folk music to electric rock with the original Blues Project?

It was actually Danny that convinced me because he needed a rhythm guitar player because Artie Traum had left for Europe. We broke up the jug band and I was teaching guitar down in Fretted Instruments on Sixth Avenue. Danny came up and he asked if I would audition to play electric.

"Remedy" by the Blues Project

You had a night with the Blues Project in a cab where you almost changed Eric Clapton’s career.

We were doing the Murray the K show and playing a bunch of shows every day. And in between, we were sharing a dressing room with Cream, so I would hang out with those guys. There was one time when Kooper, myself and Clapton decided to go down to the Village after the day’s show.

We were stuck in traffic on MacDougal Street and when we got out, Eric just held onto the post and I closed the door on his fingers. I almost committed suicide. He was screaming so loud. He wound up playing that night, he was fine. But boy, that was really scary.

Blood, Sweat & Tears started an era that provided horn players with a lot of work.

It was an unemployment service for horn players.

Did anyone from Ides of March, Lighthouse, Chase and the other bands ever buy you a cup of coffee and thank you for creating this era?

No, I don’t remember any of that. I know that Jimmy Pankow from Chicago and I were good friends but I don’t remember Jimmy buying me any coffee. And that really pisses me off now that you bring it up.

I did an interview for Richard Barone’s new book and he’s very friendly with Donovan. Richard emailed me a few months ago and said, “I just spoke to Donovan and he said he really enjoyed you guys’ version of ‘Catch the Wind.’”

So when we’re out in our show now I tell people the story and I say I wrote him back, thanking him. I thank Donovan and I say, “It’s only been like 60 years, you could have said something before this.”

"Catch the Wind" by the Blues Project

The current Blood, Sweat & Tears tours with no original members. Do you think audiences know or care about that?

I don’t think they know or care and I think that they’re probably Trump voters because they don’t care about the truth or honesty and stuff like that. How can you go to a Blood, Sweat & Tears concert and not see anybody from Blood, Sweat & Tears? Especially at those prices. 

There are Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute bands…

There’s tribute bands all over the place. It’s worse than COVID, all of these tribute bands. It’s like a virus.

Have you ever gone to see one?

I don’t go to concerts because we’re doing concerts. And I don’t leave my house very often anyway. Because it’s really stupid out there. It’s dumb, what the world has become.

I remember when we played in Athens, GA, the University of Georgia. It was BS&T and after our show we went to a local fraternity house. There was a band that was playing our songs. A horn band. Except they were much better than us. Which was really embarrassing. So that was the last time I went to see a cover band.

You were tasked with reviving Lou Reed’s career after his Berlin album.

That was the whole point. The Berlin album, I had suggested to Lou that they package it in cellophane with single-edge razor blades. Because it was so depressing.

But it was beautiful, it was a Bob Ezrin-produced album and it was beautiful. But the fact is that Lou had a hit single with the album before that and we were rehearsing together in the same place and he said, “What do you think I should do now that Berlin has bombed?”

I said, “I think you ought to get a great band together and make a live album and do a lot of the Velvet Underground songs and just get yourself out there, real fast. And that’s what we did.”

He asked me to produce it. So we did Rock ’n’ Roll Animal. And that really revived his career.

“Rock ’N’ Roll (Live)” by Lou Reed

There was a problem with the audience track when you recorded the album live.

The stereo wasn’t working. We get back to the studio and one of the tracks was missing from the audience. In those days you needed two audience tracks for stereo. Because there was no digital at that time.

So I’m sitting there with my engineer Gus [Mossler] and I’m saying, “What are we going to do?” He said, “Let me go look for another audience track from another concert by an RCA artist.”

And he comes back and says, “Yeah, I have it, we can just throw it into the other track.” I said, “What concert?” He says, “John Denver.”

So I figured that it may be that Lou actually died when he found out that half his audience tracks were from a John Denver concert.

Let’s do a Lightning Round. Who remains that you would still like to perform with?

I would love to play lap steel, I would love to take David Lindley’s part with Jackson Browne.

The type of music that gives you a headache to listen to.

Rap. Hip hop. And that’s just the music. I think the whole thing is wonderful in that it’s the next evolution of black American music. It’s a natural evolution from jazz to R&B to… it’s that I don’t like it musically.

And anything that’s made by machines mostly. When you lose the feel of the real rhythm section, there’s very few things that I really like that are done with machines.

What star were you most disappointed in after you met them?

David Crosby.

Musician that had the most influence on you.

Dave Van Ronk, he’s my teacher.

This story appeared in Rock Cellar Dec. 5, 2022.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever and New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Blues# Music# Interview# History

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1795 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

Andy Warhol Presents the Velvet Underground at The Dom

The Velvet Underground albumPhoto byUniversal Music Group. In this excerpt from New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, the Velvet Underground begins its short but influential career that would influence rock, punk and new wave bands for decades.

Read full story

'Are You an Entertainer?' Comedian Pat Cooper on TV's 'Seinfeld'

Pat Cooper is one of the most underappreciated comedians of our time. Cooper is a pioneer, one of the first standup comedians to highlight—and poke fun at—his Italian-American roots on stage.

Read full story

The Art of Sneaking Backstage at Fillmore East

Richard Lloyd of Television on Conniving His Way Into the Iconic Hall: Book Excerpt. Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore EastPhoto by©Frank Mastropolo. As a budding musician, Richard Lloyd, the former guitarist, singer and songwriter of the band Television, attended many Fillmore East shows without buying a ticket. In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Lloyd recalls his ploys to get the best seat in the house: backstage at Fillmore East.

Read full story
1 comments

'Man, Dig That Crazy Chick!'

The Royal Teens’ Co-Founder Tom Austin on Their Hit ‘Short Shorts’. It was 1956. Drummer Tom Austin and keyboardist Bob Gaudio were talented New Jersey teenagers who recruited guitarist Billy Dalton and saxophonist Billy Crandall to form a band, the Royals.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night David Bowie and Friends Jammed at China Club

Iggy Pop, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood and Bowie Revisit Their Hits in NYC: Book Excerpt. In this excerpt from the book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, David Bowie takes a break from recording and pulls together an all-star lineup of rockers to jam at China Club.

Read full story

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown's Incendiary Shows at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. “The God of Hellfire,” Arthur Brown, is noted for his dynamic performances in a flaming metal helmet. Brown is one of the acknowledged pioneers of theatrical rock. The frontman of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown performed his incendiary hit “Fire” at promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore East over two nights in 1968.

Read full story

The Long, Strange Viaggio of 'Let's Live for Today'

The Grass Roots was a band created by producers P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The two Los Angeles songwriters were first to record as the Grass Roots; when they began to receive some notice, they had to quickly assemble a touring group.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Seinfeld's Coffee Shop Inspired This Hit Record

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega recorded “Tom’s Diner” for her 1987 album Solitude Standing. Vega wrote in the New York Times that the song’s title refers to a New York coffee shop better known for its use as the exterior of Monk’s Diner on the sitcom Seinfeld.

Read full story

The Real-Life Story of Lloyd Price's 'Stagger Lee'

In 1952, Lloyd Price was a teen enjoying huge success on the rhythm & blues charts with “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” But two years later Uncle Sam called and Price was drafted into the Army. Because of his musical talent, he was transferred to the Special Service Division in Korea, where he entertained officers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band on His 'Holy Grail Moment' at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. Today Nils Lofgren is best known for his solo work as a singer-songwriter and as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse with Neil Young. But in 1968 Lofgren was 17, a struggling musician who’d left Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD to head for New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trude Heller's, Where the Gillerati Rocked the Night Away

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Photo bySalvador Dali and his pet ocelot, 1965. World Telegram & Sun, Library of Congress.

Read full story

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

Read full story
2 comments

Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion

‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The 'Brill Building Sound' Did Not Happen in the Brill Building

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “THE thing that bothers me the most about music history is calling the pop music of the early ’60s the 'Brill Building Sound,'” writes singer-songwriter Al Kooper in his memoir Backstage Passes & Backstabbing Bastards. “This drives me nuts because ninety percent of that music was not created in the Brill Building, which peaked in the ’40s, and by the end of the ’50s, they went to 1650 Broadway because it had a more modern look, it had been renovated.

Read full story
New York City, NY

When New York First Rocked Around the Clock

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. The Pythian Temple was built in 1927 as a meeting place for the city’s 120 lodges of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal order popular in the early 20th century. Its facade is decorated in brightly colored, glazed terra cotta and historical figures. As its popularity waned in the 1940s, the lodge leased part of the building to Decca Records. The third-floor auditorium was transformed into a recording studio where some of the seminal rock and roll songs were produced.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Sting's 'Englishman in New York' Celebrates Quentin Crisp

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “I’ve chosen to live in New York for the past two years because of the musicians I play with, because I find it inspiring, because I meet interesting people much more easily than I do in London,” Sting told Rolling Stone in 1988.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The Left Banke's Blend of Rock and Bach: Book Excerpt

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. World United was a small studio in the mid-1960s at 1595 Broadway owned by Harry Lookofsky, a respected jazz and classical symphony violinist. Reparata & the Delrons and the Magic Plants were among the groups that recorded there. But World United is best remembered as the studio where the Left Banke recorded their 1966 hit “Walk Away Renée.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy