The Long, Strange Viaggio of 'Let's Live for Today'

Frank Mastropolo

The Grass Roots’ Big Hit Had Its Roots in Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4IsQ_0jm7uhnp00
Photo byGeffen Records

The Grass Roots was a band created by producers P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The two Los Angeles songwriters were first to record as the Grass Roots; when they began to receive some notice, they had to quickly assemble a touring group.

A San Francisco band, the Bedouins, was recruited and became the Grass Roots for a few months. After a falling-out with Sloan and Barri, a Los Angeles band named the 13th Floor became the new Grass Roots.

The group — guitarists Creed Bratton and Warren Entner, drummer Rick Coonce and vocalist and bassist Kenny Fukomoto (later replaced by lead vocalist Rob Grill) — was rarely off the charts between 1967 and 1972, selling twenty million records.

Bratton left the Grass Roots in 1970 and turned to acting. Bratton played a fictional version of himself for nine years as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director on the NBC TV series The Office.

One of the Grass Roots’ biggest successes was 1967’s “Let’s Live for Today,” a Top 10 million-seller whose theme made it a favorite of soldiers fighting in Vietnam.

While the group is strongly identified with “Let’s Live for Today,” the tune made a circuitous journey before the Grass Roots recorded it.

"Piangi Con Me" by the Rokes

Its origin was as “Piangi Con Me” (“Cry With Me”), an Italian pop tune released by the Rokes in 1966. The Rokes were a British beat band that was formed in Italy.

“Piangi Con Me” was co-written by Rokes’ singer and guitarist David “Shel” Shapiro and Italian lyricist Mogol. “Piangi Con Me” became a big hit in Italy, prompting Shapiro to translate its lyrics to English and release the tune in the UK as “Passing Thru Grey.”

"Passing Thru Grey" by the Rokes

“Passing Thru Grey” left their publisher, Dick James Music, blue. Staff composer Michael Julien was assigned the rewrite. The result: “Let’s Live for Today.”

The Rokes’ take on “Let’s Live for Today,” as well as that of another British group, the Living Daylights, met with little chart success.

"Let's Live for Today" by the Grass Roots

In May 1967, the Grass Roots released their more energetic version, featuring a passionate Rob Grill vocal. The track would reach number eight on the Billboard chart; today “Let’s Live for Today” remains a staple of classic rock radio.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, one of Best Classic Bands’ Best Music Books of 2022, and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# Songs# Italy

Comments / 1

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1787 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

The Art of Sneaking Backstage at Fillmore East

Richard Lloyd of Television on Conniving His Way Into the Iconic Hall: Book Excerpt. Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore EastPhoto by©Frank Mastropolo. As a budding musician, Richard Lloyd, the former guitarist, singer and songwriter of the band Television, attended many Fillmore East shows without buying a ticket. In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Lloyd recalls his ploys to get the best seat in the house: backstage at Fillmore East.

Read full story

'Man, Dig That Crazy Chick!'

The Royal Teens’ Co-Founder Tom Austin on Their Hit ‘Short Shorts’. It was 1956. Drummer Tom Austin and keyboardist Bob Gaudio were talented New Jersey teenagers who recruited guitarist Billy Dalton and saxophonist Billy Crandall to form a band, the Royals.

Read full story

The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album

When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night David Bowie and Friends Jammed at China Club

Iggy Pop, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood and Bowie Revisit Their Hits in NYC: Book Excerpt. In this excerpt from the book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, David Bowie takes a break from recording and pulls together an all-star lineup of rockers to jam at China Club.

Read full story

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown's Incendiary Shows at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. “The God of Hellfire,” Arthur Brown, is noted for his dynamic performances in a flaming metal helmet. Brown is one of the acknowledged pioneers of theatrical rock. The frontman of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown performed his incendiary hit “Fire” at promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore East over two nights in 1968.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Seinfeld's Coffee Shop Inspired This Hit Record

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega recorded “Tom’s Diner” for her 1987 album Solitude Standing. Vega wrote in the New York Times that the song’s title refers to a New York coffee shop better known for its use as the exterior of Monk’s Diner on the sitcom Seinfeld.

Read full story

The Real-Life Story of Lloyd Price's 'Stagger Lee'

In 1952, Lloyd Price was a teen enjoying huge success on the rhythm & blues charts with “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” But two years later Uncle Sam called and Price was drafted into the Army. Because of his musical talent, he was transferred to the Special Service Division in Korea, where he entertained officers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band on His 'Holy Grail Moment' at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. Today Nils Lofgren is best known for his solo work as a singer-songwriter and as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse with Neil Young. But in 1968 Lofgren was 17, a struggling musician who’d left Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD to head for New York City.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trude Heller's, Where the Gillerati Rocked the Night Away

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Photo bySalvador Dali and his pet ocelot, 1965. World Telegram & Sun, Library of Congress.

Read full story

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

Read full story
2 comments

Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion

‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The 'Brill Building Sound' Did Not Happen in the Brill Building

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “THE thing that bothers me the most about music history is calling the pop music of the early ’60s the 'Brill Building Sound,'” writes singer-songwriter Al Kooper in his memoir Backstage Passes & Backstabbing Bastards. “This drives me nuts because ninety percent of that music was not created in the Brill Building, which peaked in the ’40s, and by the end of the ’50s, they went to 1650 Broadway because it had a more modern look, it had been renovated.

Read full story
New York City, NY

When New York First Rocked Around the Clock

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. The Pythian Temple was built in 1927 as a meeting place for the city’s 120 lodges of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal order popular in the early 20th century. Its facade is decorated in brightly colored, glazed terra cotta and historical figures. As its popularity waned in the 1940s, the lodge leased part of the building to Decca Records. The third-floor auditorium was transformed into a recording studio where some of the seminal rock and roll songs were produced.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Sting's 'Englishman in New York' Celebrates Quentin Crisp

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “I’ve chosen to live in New York for the past two years because of the musicians I play with, because I find it inspiring, because I meet interesting people much more easily than I do in London,” Sting told Rolling Stone in 1988.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The Left Banke's Blend of Rock and Bach: Book Excerpt

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. World United was a small studio in the mid-1960s at 1595 Broadway owned by Harry Lookofsky, a respected jazz and classical symphony violinist. Reparata & the Delrons and the Magic Plants were among the groups that recorded there. But World United is best remembered as the studio where the Left Banke recorded their 1966 hit “Walk Away Renée.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

How Bandit's Roost Blossomed Into Chinatown's Columbus Park

Watching people enjoy making music and playing mah-jongg in Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Plaza in Chinatown’s Columbus Park, it’s hard to imagine the site was a dangerous, decrepit slum in the late 1800’s. Photojournalist and social reformer Jacob A. Riis dedicated a chapter in his 1890 book How the Other Half Lives to the squalid conditions in the area then known as Mulberry Bend.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record Shop

In this excerpt from the new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, we look back at Bleecker Bob’s, the iconic Greenwich Village record shop.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy