The Long, Strange Viaggio of 'Let's Live for Today'

The Grass Roots’ Big Hit Had Its Roots in Italy

Photo by Geffen Records

The Grass Roots was a band created by producers P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri. The two Los Angeles songwriters were first to record as the Grass Roots; when they began to receive some notice, they had to quickly assemble a touring group.

A San Francisco band, the Bedouins, was recruited and became the Grass Roots for a few months. After a falling-out with Sloan and Barri, a Los Angeles band named the 13th Floor became the new Grass Roots.

The group — guitarists Creed Bratton and Warren Entner, drummer Rick Coonce and vocalist and bassist Kenny Fukomoto (later replaced by lead vocalist Rob Grill) — was rarely off the charts between 1967 and 1972, selling twenty million records.

Bratton left the Grass Roots in 1970 and turned to acting. Bratton played a fictional version of himself for nine years as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director on the NBC TV series The Office.

One of the Grass Roots’ biggest successes was 1967’s “Let’s Live for Today,” a Top 10 million-seller whose theme made it a favorite of soldiers fighting in Vietnam.

While the group is strongly identified with “Let’s Live for Today,” the tune made a circuitous journey before the Grass Roots recorded it.

"Piangi Con Me" by the Rokes

Its origin was as “Piangi Con Me” (“Cry With Me”), an Italian pop tune released by the Rokes in 1966. The Rokes were a British beat band that was formed in Italy.

“Piangi Con Me” was co-written by Rokes’ singer and guitarist David “Shel” Shapiro and Italian lyricist Mogol. “Piangi Con Me” became a big hit in Italy, prompting Shapiro to translate its lyrics to English and release the tune in the UK as “Passing Thru Grey.”

"Passing Thru Grey" by the Rokes

“Passing Thru Grey” left their publisher, Dick James Music, blue. Staff composer Michael Julien was assigned the rewrite. The result: “Let’s Live for Today.”

The Rokes’ take on “Let’s Live for Today,” as well as that of another British group, the Living Daylights, met with little chart success.

"Let's Live for Today" by the Grass Roots

In May 1967, the Grass Roots released their more energetic version, featuring a passionate Rob Grill vocal. The track would reach number eight on the Billboard chart; today “Let’s Live for Today” remains a staple of classic rock radio.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, one of Best Classic Bands’ Best Music Books of 2022, and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.