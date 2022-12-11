New York City, NY

Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band on His 'Holy Grail Moment' at Fillmore East

Frank Mastropolo

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6N1K_0jewu6P900
Nils LofgrenPhoto byJoseph Quever

Today Nils Lofgren is best known for his solo work as a singer-songwriter and as a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and Crazy Horse with Neil Young. But in 1968 Lofgren was 17, a struggling musician who’d left Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD to head for New York City.

In this excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Lofgren describes his momentous event backstage at the famous East Village concert hall.

Nils Lofgren: In ’68, I left my senior year of high school and struck out as a professional musician. I went up to Greenwich Village for a while, pretty much lived in the streets, would go up to record companies, look ’em up in the phone book, and walk in and ask for work and record deals. I didn’t know what I was doing. But early on in the Village, I hooked up with an Englishman.

His name was Philip and we made a deal. He realized I was a young 17-year-old musician trying to get something going. He had this funky old car that needed work. He said he was a lighting man for Traffic. He went to all these clubs and had access to all these musicians in places like the Fillmore.

I gave him the 115 dollars I was saving to sustain me while I was looking for work for Philip to fix his car and in return, we started pallin’ around and he got me into the Fillmore East and other clubs. He snuck me in there. He had ins and he knew people and we went in there to see the Animals with Eric Burdon.

He seemed to know everybody but he introduced me as his sidekick. I was in one of the dressing rooms upstairs. A couple of guys from the band were jamming. I think the drummer was playing guitar, someone was playing drums on a railing or something. They were playing the blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW2aR_0jewu6P900
Photo byFotex/Rainer Drechsler

I still remember this guy grinning at me, and he hands me the guitar, he said, “Why don’t you play?” And I’m like, oh my God, great, ’cause Eric was singin’ great with this female singer. But then I’m like, I don’t have a thumb pick. What am I gonna do? I can’t not play. So I ripped off a bottle cap of a beer, which I was uncomfortable with, but I played.

And Eric Burdon was singing great blues with this fabulous African American female, just wailin’ on the blues.

I’d just never found out her name. I started playing on this guitar I was handed. Sounded pretty good, it felt pretty good, and they were happy about it. They weren’t really paying me a lot of attention.

I was so nervous to hold my own and just stay down in it and not whine about not having a flat pick that the fact that they kept singing when I was playing really meant a lot to me. Nobody pulled a James Brown and said, hey, get off the stage, you’re fined. Even though it was an impromptu setting, that was my big goal, like oh, just please keep singing if I play because I want the groove and ride to continue and it did. I was very lucky and blessed.

It was like they almost didn’t notice, which made me feel great. That was the goal, like yep, we’re just jamming here and it sounds and feels great, no need to stop or look around. And he stayed down in it with the girl and it was beautiful.

It was just a Holy Grail moment for me, getting into the Fillmore, and all of sudden, I’m playing with the Animals. Of course, I’m scared to death because I don’t know what I’m doing. And now I’d burned all my bridges leaving school and I don’t know anything about the rock and roll business but — I was in the Fillmore.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, one of Best Classic Bands’ Best Music Books of 2022, and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# Books# Concerts

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1770 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

Seinfeld's Coffee Shop Inspired This Hit Record

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega recorded “Tom’s Diner” for her 1987 album Solitude Standing. Vega wrote in the New York Times that the song’s title refers to a New York coffee shop better known for its use as the exterior of Monk’s Diner on the sitcom Seinfeld.

Read full story

The Real-Life Story of Lloyd Price's 'Stagger Lee'

In 1952, Lloyd Price was a teen enjoying huge success on the rhythm & blues charts with “Lawdy Miss Clawdy.” But two years later Uncle Sam called and Price was drafted into the Army. Because of his musical talent, he was transferred to the Special Service Division in Korea, where he entertained officers.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trude Heller's, Where the Gillerati Rocked the Night Away

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. Photo bySalvador Dali and his pet ocelot, 1965. World Telegram & Sun, Library of Congress.

Read full story

The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

Read full story
2 comments

Connie Francis on Her Hits and the Onslaught of the British Invasion

‘The Industry Was Held Hostage by the Beatles’. If you were anywhere near a radio in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the music of Connie Francis became the soundtrack of your life. Francis’ string of Top 10 hits began in 1957 include “Who’s Sorry Now,” soon followed by “My Happiness,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Among My Souvenirs” and “Many Tears Ago.” Francis was the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 1962’s “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.”

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The 'Brill Building Sound' Did Not Happen in the Brill Building

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “THE thing that bothers me the most about music history is calling the pop music of the early ’60s the 'Brill Building Sound,'” writes singer-songwriter Al Kooper in his memoir Backstage Passes & Backstabbing Bastards. “This drives me nuts because ninety percent of that music was not created in the Brill Building, which peaked in the ’40s, and by the end of the ’50s, they went to 1650 Broadway because it had a more modern look, it had been renovated.

Read full story
New York City, NY

When New York First Rocked Around the Clock

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. The Pythian Temple was built in 1927 as a meeting place for the city’s 120 lodges of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal order popular in the early 20th century. Its facade is decorated in brightly colored, glazed terra cotta and historical figures. As its popularity waned in the 1940s, the lodge leased part of the building to Decca Records. The third-floor auditorium was transformed into a recording studio where some of the seminal rock and roll songs were produced.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Sting's 'Englishman in New York' Celebrates Quentin Crisp

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “I’ve chosen to live in New York for the past two years because of the musicians I play with, because I find it inspiring, because I meet interesting people much more easily than I do in London,” Sting told Rolling Stone in 1988.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The Left Banke's Blend of Rock and Bach: Book Excerpt

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. World United was a small studio in the mid-1960s at 1595 Broadway owned by Harry Lookofsky, a respected jazz and classical symphony violinist. Reparata & the Delrons and the Magic Plants were among the groups that recorded there. But World United is best remembered as the studio where the Left Banke recorded their 1966 hit “Walk Away Renée.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

How Bandit's Roost Blossomed Into Chinatown's Columbus Park

Watching people enjoy making music and playing mah-jongg in Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Plaza in Chinatown’s Columbus Park, it’s hard to imagine the site was a dangerous, decrepit slum in the late 1800’s. Photojournalist and social reformer Jacob A. Riis dedicated a chapter in his 1890 book How the Other Half Lives to the squalid conditions in the area then known as Mulberry Bend.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record Shop

In this excerpt from the new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, we look back at Bleecker Bob’s, the iconic Greenwich Village record shop.

Read full story
1 comments

The Night Paul McCartney Donned a Disguise at Fillmore East

In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, two people who worked at promoter Bill Graham’s historic concert hall describe for the first time the night Paul McCartney — in disguise — and future wife Linda Eastman attended a show.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Lost Bet That Made John Lennon Perform Live With Elton John

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. When John Lennon carried a black Fender Telecaster to the Madison Square Garden stage to join Elton John on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1974, his last full-length performance had been 1972’s One to One concert. Lennon only appeared because he had lost a bet to John two months earlier. It would be Lennon’s last performance before he was murdered six years later.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”

Read full story

Gene Cornish Talks ‘My Life as a Rascal,’ Reuniting with Felix Cavaliere & More

Gene Cornish was at a crossroads in 1964. Cornish, born in Ontario, moved to Rochester, NY early in life and formed a band called the Unbeatables. The group made an early splash in New York City but soon found themselves out of work and dispirited. All its members except Cornish returned to Rochester.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Murray the K and the Swingin' Soiree

Book Excerpt: New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. Murray the K (Murray Kaufman). Courtesy of The Murray the K Archives. Murray Kaufman, known to listeners as Murray the K, was New York's top-rated DJ in the mid-1960s. Born in Manhattan, Kaufman began his career as a nightclub emcee and music promoter.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy