The Reclusive Folk Singer Behind Nilsson's 'Everybody's Talkin''

Frank Mastropolo

Photo byCapitol Records

The 1969 film Midnight Cowboy helped make its theme, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” the signature song of Harry Nilsson. “Everybody’s Talkin’” was a Top 10 single and Grammy winner for Nilsson and has been covered more than 100 times. But Nilsson’s version was also a cover; “Everybody’s Talkin’” was written and performed by folk singer Fred Neil in 1966.

Neil’s original, slower and more simply arranged than Nilsson’s version, almost didn’t make it to vinyl. A New York Times story tells what happened at the end of a recording session when Neil, anxious to get back home to Miami, hadn’t written enough songs to complete the album.

"Everybody's Talkin'" by Fred Neil

“His manager at the time, Herb Cohen, quickly made a deal: Write one more tune and record it immediately, then you can go.

“With that, Mr. Neil retreated to a bathroom at the studio and, five minutes later, emerged with the new composition: a lanky, concise ballad—just two verses and a chorus, with one verse and the chorus repeated—that expressed his desire to go home, ‘where the sun keeps shining in the pouring rain.’

"The song was cut fast, in one take, and Mr. Cohen made good on his promise. ‘He sang it once,’ he recalled, ‘and then we packed up, and I took him to the airport.’"

"Everybody's Talkin'" by Harry Nilsson

Nilsson released "Everybody's Talkin'" on his 1968 album Aerial Ballet. It was director John Schlesinger who chose “Everybody’s Talkin’” for Midnight Cowboy over Nilsson’s own “I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City.”

That decision enriched Neil. Royalties from “Everybody’s Talkin’” reportedly ran into the millions of dollars.

Neil recorded three solo albums in the 1960s and avoided anything related to the star system. He rarely granted interviews, devoting his time and money to the Dolphin Project, a Florida dolphin-rescue organization founded by marine biologist Richard O’Barry, trainer for the Flipper TV series.

Reclusive to the end, Neil died in 2001 at age 65.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock, one of Best Classic Bands’ Best Music Books of 2022, and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1747 followers

