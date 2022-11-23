New York City, NY

When New York First Rocked Around the Clock

Frank Mastropolo

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz4hY_0jLHUWA200
Photo byHallmark Records

The Pythian Temple was built in 1927 as a meeting place for the city’s 120 lodges of the Knights of Pythias, a fraternal order popular in the early 20th century. Its facade is decorated in brightly colored, glazed terra cotta and historical figures. As its popularity waned in the 1940s, the lodge leased part of the building to Decca Records. The third-floor auditorium was transformed into a recording studio where some of the seminal rock and roll songs were produced.

Decca producer Milt Gabler wanted Bill Haley and His Comets to record “Thirteen Women (And Only One Man in Town)” at the band’s first session at the Pythian. The B-side recorded almost as an afterthought was “Rock Around the Clock.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MUZ6_0jLHUWA200
Former Pythian Temple Studios, 135 West 70th StreetPhoto by©Frank Mastropolo

“On April 12, 1954, we drove from Chester, Pennsylvania to New York City to record our first session for Decca Records,” Comets bassist Marshall Lytle recalled in For Bass Players Only. “We were a little late in arriving and only had three-and-a-half hours to record two songs. The first one was called ‘Thirteen Women.’ We had never heard that song before we got to the studio and it took us three hours to get to it finished.

“That left us only 30 minutes to record ‘Rock Around the Clock.’ Fortunately, we had an arrangement. We recorded it with just two takes. In those days, everything was recorded together at the same time, without mistakes. ‘Rock Around the Clock’ just came together like magic.” First released in 1954, “Rock Around the Clock” reached number one the following year when it was included in the film Blackboard Jungle.

Buddy Holly’s final studio sessions were on Oct. 21, 1958, at the Pythian, when he recorded “True Love Ways” and three other tunes. Bobby Darin, Billie Holiday, and Sammy Davis Jr. also recorded at the studio. The Pythian was converted to residential use in 1986.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make New York Rock and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# New York# Books

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1678 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

Sting's 'Englishman in New York' Celebrates Quentin Crisp

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. “I’ve chosen to live in New York for the past two years because of the musicians I play with, because I find it inspiring, because I meet interesting people much more easily than I do in London,” Sting told Rolling Stone in 1988.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East

Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The Left Banke's Blend of Rock and Bach: Book Excerpt

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. World United was a small studio in the mid-1960s at 1595 Broadway owned by Harry Lookofsky, a respected jazz and classical symphony violinist. Reparata & the Delrons and the Magic Plants were among the groups that recorded there. But World United is best remembered as the studio where the Left Banke recorded their 1966 hit “Walk Away Renée.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

How Bandit's Roost Blossomed Into Chinatown's Columbus Park

Watching people enjoy making music and playing mah-jongg in Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Plaza in Chinatown’s Columbus Park, it’s hard to imagine the site was a dangerous, decrepit slum in the late 1800’s. Photojournalist and social reformer Jacob A. Riis dedicated a chapter in his 1890 book How the Other Half Lives to the squalid conditions in the area then known as Mulberry Bend.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record Shop

In this excerpt from the new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, we look back at Bleecker Bob’s, the iconic Greenwich Village record shop.

Read full story
1 comments

The Night Paul McCartney Donned a Disguise at Fillmore East

In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, two people who worked at promoter Bill Graham’s historic concert hall describe for the first time the night Paul McCartney — in disguise — and future wife Linda Eastman attended a show.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Lost Bet That Made John Lennon Perform Live With Elton John

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. When John Lennon carried a black Fender Telecaster to the Madison Square Garden stage to join Elton John on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1974, his last full-length performance had been 1972’s One to One concert. Lennon only appeared because he had lost a bet to John two months earlier. It would be Lennon’s last performance before he was murdered six years later.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”

Read full story

Gene Cornish Talks ‘My Life as a Rascal,’ Reuniting with Felix Cavaliere & More

Gene Cornish was at a crossroads in 1964. Cornish, born in Ontario, moved to Rochester, NY early in life and formed a band called the Unbeatables. The group made an early splash in New York City but soon found themselves out of work and dispirited. All its members except Cornish returned to Rochester.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Murray the K and the Swingin' Soiree

Book Excerpt: New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. Murray the K (Murray Kaufman). Courtesy of The Murray the K Archives. Murray Kaufman, known to listeners as Murray the K, was New York's top-rated DJ in the mid-1960s. Born in Manhattan, Kaufman began his career as a nightclub emcee and music promoter.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"

Read full story
New York City, NY

Paul Simon's 'Mother & Child Reunion' Was Born in Chinatown: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Lost’ Royal Albert Hall Concert LP & Film: Doug Clifford Interview

Creedence Clearwater Revival was a San Francisco Bay Area band that had yet to visit a bayou when they popularized swamp rock in 1969 with hits like “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Vocalist, lead guitarist and songwriter John Fogerty, rhythm guitarist and John’s brother Tom Fogerty, bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford recorded nine Top 10 hits and performed at the Woodstock festival in the three years before their acrimonious breakup in 1972. CCR’s music remains a staple of classic rock radio 50 years after the release of the band’s last studio album, Mardi Gras.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nirvana's Unforgettable Shows at the Pyramid Club: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
New York City, NY

LCD Soundsystem Rocks New York: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh Son

In 1963, Johnny Rivers was a struggling singer-songwriter in Los Angeles looking for his first hit. After studio gigs, Rivers spent evenings at Bill Gazzari’s club on La Cienega Blvd., listening to jazz. When the house band quit, Rivers said on his website, Gazzari approached him to take their place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book Excerpt

Sly Stone at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968©Frank Mastropolo. Sly and the Family Stone appeared at New York's Fillmore East on three weekends in 1968 and 1969, appearing with bands that include the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Eric Burdon & the Animals.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: A. S. Beck Shoes Book Excerpt

This excerpt from the new book Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past examines the sign that has improbably survived decades after the A. S. Beck shoe stores have disappeared.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy