Sting's 'Englishman in New York' Celebrates Quentin Crisp

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt

“I’ve chosen to live in New York for the past two years because of the musicians I play with, because I find it inspiring, because I meet interesting people much more easily than I do in London,” Sting told Rolling Stone in 1988.

Sting has continued to reside in New York City with his wife, actress Trudie Styler. In this excerpt from the book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, we look at Sting’s 1987 song “Englishman in New York,” about gay icon Quentin Crisp.

Sting wrote “Englishman in New York” about writer, actor, and gay icon Quentin Crisp, who had moved from London to the East Village in 1981. “I think he is one of the most courageous men I’ve ever met, and one of the wittiest,” Sting told Rolling Stone. “He was flamboyantly gay at a time when it was physically dangerous to be gay. He lives near the Bowery, and he has an unbelievable sense of humor and joy in life that everybody can draw a lesson from. It was my song to appreciate his singularity.

“But it’s about me, too. It’s very important for any kind of writer to have a period in exile. One, it makes you see the country you’re in a little clearer than the people there see it. Two, it makes you see the place you come from a little clearer.”

Branford Marsalis plays soprano saxophone on the track, which appeared on Sting’s 1987 album . . . Nothing Like the Sun. “I tried to capture the multicultural elements of the music in New York,” Sting explained in The Independent on Sunday. “You hear jazz on one block and rock on the next, then someone comes round the corner with hip-hop blaring out of their car. That’s why those hip-hop drums burst in for a few bars. The record company tried to talk me out of that; but I said, ‘No; that’s what it’s about.’”

