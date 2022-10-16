New York City, NY

Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here

Frank Mastropolo

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeMKO_0ib6dh9x00
Legacy Recordings

One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”

“Then I wrote the other pieces either prior to that or after that,” Joel explained in The Republican. “It was kind of based on side two of Abbey Road. I think the Beatles all came in with individual song fragments and George Martin helped them sew it all together. 

“It’s looked on now as a work of genius but I said, ‘I know what happened. They didn’t finish the songs, they didn’t feel like it, and George Martin said, “Why don’t we do this?” and then they called it “Golden Slumbers.”’ That’s pretty much what I was going for, a long extended series of fragments sewn together to tell a story.”

"Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" by Billy Joel

Joel revealed on The Stranger 30th Anniversary Legacy Edition DVD that Fontana di Trevi, across the street from Carnegie Hall, was his inspiration for “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.” The song’s signature line, however, originated at Benito II at 163 Mulberry Street. A waiter at the Little Italy restaurant asked, “A bottle of white? A bottle of red? Perhaps a bottle of rosé instead?” Joel liked its sound and used the line to open the song.

The building that housed Fontana di Trevi was demolished by May 2007 for the construction of One57, a 75-story supertall skyscraper. The Benito II site is now home of the La Bella Vita restaurant.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# Books# Billy Joel

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1587 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

The Lost Bet That Made John Lennon Perform Live With Elton John

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. When John Lennon carried a black Fender Telecaster to the Madison Square Garden stage to join Elton John on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1974, his last full-length performance had been 1972’s One to One concert. Lennon only appeared because he had lost a bet to John two months earlier. It would be Lennon’s last performance before he was murdered six years later.

Read full story

Gene Cornish Talks ‘My Life as a Rascal,’ Reuniting with Felix Cavaliere & More

Gene Cornish was at a crossroads in 1964. Cornish, born in Ontario, moved to Rochester, NY early in life and formed a band called the Unbeatables. The group made an early splash in New York City but soon found themselves out of work and dispirited. All its members except Cornish returned to Rochester.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Murray the K and the Swingin' Soiree

Book Excerpt: New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock. Murray the K (Murray Kaufman). Courtesy of The Murray the K Archives. Murray Kaufman, known to listeners as Murray the K, was New York's top-rated DJ in the mid-1960s. Born in Manhattan, Kaufman began his career as a nightclub emcee and music promoter.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"

Read full story
New York City, NY

Paul Simon's 'Mother & Child Reunion' Was Born in Chinatown: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Lost’ Royal Albert Hall Concert LP & Film: Doug Clifford Interview

Creedence Clearwater Revival was a San Francisco Bay Area band that had yet to visit a bayou when they popularized swamp rock in 1969 with hits like “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising.” Vocalist, lead guitarist and songwriter John Fogerty, rhythm guitarist and John’s brother Tom Fogerty, bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford recorded nine Top 10 hits and performed at the Woodstock festival in the three years before their acrimonious breakup in 1972. CCR’s music remains a staple of classic rock radio 50 years after the release of the band’s last studio album, Mardi Gras.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Nirvana's Unforgettable Shows at the Pyramid Club: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
New York City, NY

LCD Soundsystem Rocks New York: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh Son

In 1963, Johnny Rivers was a struggling singer-songwriter in Los Angeles looking for his first hit. After studio gigs, Rivers spent evenings at Bill Gazzari’s club on La Cienega Blvd., listening to jazz. When the house band quit, Rivers said on his website, Gazzari approached him to take their place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book Excerpt

Sly Stone at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968©Frank Mastropolo. Sly and the Family Stone appeared at New York's Fillmore East on three weekends in 1968 and 1969, appearing with bands that include the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Eric Burdon & the Animals.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: A. S. Beck Shoes Book Excerpt

This excerpt from the new book Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past examines the sign that has improbably survived decades after the A. S. Beck shoe stores have disappeared.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book Excerpt

African Americans like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino help create rock and roll. A new book, New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows and Songs That Make NYC Rock, profiles musicians who made their mark in Big Apple that include Jimi Hendrix, Curtis Mayfield, Ben E. King, Ronnie Spector and many more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf Rock

With high school friend Jan Berry, Dean Torrence formed the vocal group Jan & Dean in Los Angeles in 1959. Their first Top 10 hit, "Baby Talk," only hinted at what was to come. The duo’s tight harmonies would evolve into a sound that was synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle of hot rods and surfing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night the Beatles Conquered the US: Book Excerpt

The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan ShowLibrary of Congress. Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story

Toto's David Paich on McCartney, Steely Dan and New Solo LP 'Forgotten Toys'

Toto's string of hits reads like a soundtrack of the 1970s and '80s: "Hold the Line," "99," "Rosanna," and "Africa," the number one smash that has logged over one billion streams worldwide. All of these hits were written or co-written by keyboardist David Paich.

Read full story

'Go, Cat, Go!' The Story of 'Blue Suede Shoes'

When the “King of Rockabilly,” Carl Perkins, released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, radio stations played its B-side, “Honey, Don’t.” Within a month, Cleveland DJ Bill Randle put “Blue Suede Shoes” into regular rotation and the song’s popularity spread across the country. Soon Perkins had a million-seller, one of the first records to be a hit on the country, rhythm & blues and pop charts.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: General Electric

The 50-floor General Electric Building was built in 1931 as the RCA Victor Building. RCA at the time was a subsidiary of General Electric, RCA did not remain in the building long, moving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. At that time the building was deeded over and renamed for General Electric.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book Excerpt

Joe Strummer Mural, 112 Avenue A©Frank Mastropolo. The new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock tells more than 200 stories of the artists, writers, DJs, and impresarios who came together in Manhattan to make rock history from the 1950s to today. The Clash's tumultuous performances at a Times Square club are recounted in this excerpt.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Gate

Art D’Lugoff opened the Village Gate in 1958 on the ground floor and basement of the former Mills House №1, a hotel for men down on their luck. The basement had been the hotel’s laundry room. By the time the Gate closed in 1994, it had become a Greenwich Village icon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy