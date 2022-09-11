New York City, NY

Nirvana's Unforgettable Shows at the Pyramid Club: Book Excerpt

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfEL8_0hqIPxYu00
© Frank Mastropolo

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock tells more than 200 stories of the artists, writers, DJs, and impresarios who came together in Manhattan to make rock history from the 1950s to today.

In this excerpt, Seatlle grunge rockers Nirvana make two memorable apperances at the East Village's Pyramid Club.

Built in 1876, the East Village hall that housed the Pyramid Club was used as a social and entertainment venue by the local German-American community for decades. In the 1960s, the East Village In was one of a variety of music clubs, followed by Shipwreck and Jazzboat, to occupy the space.

The Pyramid Club opened in 1979 and soon became the focal point for the East Village's drag and gay scenes. Politically conscious drag performers like Lypsinka, Lady Bunny and RuPaul appeared and made the Pyramid Club their hangout. Madonna attended an early AIDS benefit here in 1986.

"If your navy blue trademark is your hair, not your suit, you might prefer the live bands and progressive sounds featured at the Pyramid Club," noted the New York Times in 1985. Live bands included the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1984 and Nirvana in 1989.

The Pyramid Club closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Nirvana, Pyramid Club, April 26, 1990

Nirvana was founded in 1987 by singer-songwriter and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic. The band was part of the Seattle grunge scene that formed in the late 1980s. Nirvana's first New York appearance was at the Pyramid Club on June 18, 1989, three days after the release of their debut album Bleach. The performance was marred by a drunken fan who climbed onstage during "Floyd the Barber" only to be shoved off by members of the band.

"In Bloom" by Nirvana

Even more memorable is Nirvana's second visit to the Pyramid in 1990 as part of the club's New Music Seminar. The group spent the day in East River Park and the Financial District, shooting the video for "In Bloom," which would appear on the Nevermind LP.

That evening Nirvana gave what many, including the band, felt was a mediocre performance at the Pyramid. Many in the audience heckled the band, though Iggy Pop cheered. The punk rock icon would cite Nirvana's performance in his 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech for Nine Inch Nails.

The band was so frustrated by the club's poor sound quality and their own playing that they ended the show by smashing their equipment. Novoselic was so upset that he shaved his head bald in the New Jersey motel where they were staying.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# New York# Books

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1530 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

LCD Soundsystem Rocks New York: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh Son

In 1963, Johnny Rivers was a struggling singer-songwriter in Los Angeles looking for his first hit. After studio gigs, Rivers spent evenings at Bill Gazzari’s club on La Cienega Blvd., listening to jazz. When the house band quit, Rivers said on his website, Gazzari approached him to take their place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book Excerpt

Sly Stone at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968©Frank Mastropolo. Sly and the Family Stone appeared at New York's Fillmore East on three weekends in 1968 and 1969, appearing with bands that include the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Eric Burdon & the Animals.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: A. S. Beck Shoes Book Excerpt

This excerpt from the new book Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past examines the sign that has improbably survived decades after the A. S. Beck shoe stores have disappeared.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book Excerpt

African Americans like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino help create rock and roll. A new book, New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows and Songs That Make NYC Rock, profiles musicians who made their mark in Big Apple that include Jimi Hendrix, Curtis Mayfield, Ben E. King, Ronnie Spector and many more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf Rock

With high school friend Jan Berry, Dean Torrence formed the vocal group Jan & Dean in Los Angeles in 1959. Their first Top 10 hit, "Baby Talk," only hinted at what was to come. The duo’s tight harmonies would evolve into a sound that was synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle of hot rods and surfing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night the Beatles Conquered the US: Book Excerpt

The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan ShowLibrary of Congress. Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story

Toto's David Paich on McCartney, Steely Dan and New Solo LP 'Forgotten Toys'

Toto's string of hits reads like a soundtrack of the 1970s and '80s: "Hold the Line," "99," "Rosanna," and "Africa," the number one smash that has logged over one billion streams worldwide. All of these hits were written or co-written by keyboardist David Paich.

Read full story

'Go, Cat, Go!' The Story of 'Blue Suede Shoes'

When the “King of Rockabilly,” Carl Perkins, released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, radio stations played its B-side, “Honey, Don’t.” Within a month, Cleveland DJ Bill Randle put “Blue Suede Shoes” into regular rotation and the song’s popularity spread across the country. Soon Perkins had a million-seller, one of the first records to be a hit on the country, rhythm & blues and pop charts.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: General Electric

The 50-floor General Electric Building was built in 1931 as the RCA Victor Building. RCA at the time was a subsidiary of General Electric, RCA did not remain in the building long, moving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. At that time the building was deeded over and renamed for General Electric.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book Excerpt

Joe Strummer Mural, 112 Avenue A©Frank Mastropolo. The new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock tells more than 200 stories of the artists, writers, DJs, and impresarios who came together in Manhattan to make rock history from the 1950s to today. The Clash's tumultuous performances at a Times Square club are recounted in this excerpt.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Gate

Art D’Lugoff opened the Village Gate in 1958 on the ground floor and basement of the former Mills House №1, a hotel for men down on their luck. The basement had been the hotel’s laundry room. By the time the Gate closed in 1994, it had become a Greenwich Village icon.

Read full story

'School's Out': Alice Cooper's 'National Anthem'

The Alice Cooper band’s ghoulish makeup and wild stage antics earned the group a lot of attention when they debuted in 1968. Lead singer Vincent Furnier — who later adopted the Alice Cooper name for himself — has said he dreamed the name up based on the idea of “a cute, sweet little girl with a hatchet behind her back.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Omega Oil

Omega Oil was a liniment that promised to cure everything from weak backs and lumbago to sunburn and sweaty feet. The company moved to New York from Boston at the beginning of the twentieth century and spent decades advertising its dubious curative properties in newspapers and on walls across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express Watchdog

The luxury apartment buildings and hotels of Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca grew out of streets lined with commercial buildings. In the mid-19th century the area featured an exclusive residential neighborhood known as St. John’s Park, the square that surrounded St. John’s Chapel. Its demise came when Trinity Church sold the square to the Hudson River Railroad in 1867 for $1 million.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Beckenstein's Men's Fabric

Samuel Beckenstein was a Polish immigrant who sold odd lots of fabric he bought from clothing manufacturers. Beckenstein, who started as a pushcart merchant, established Beckenstein’s Men’s Fabric in 1919.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: JM Horton Ice Cream

New York's upscale Columbus Avenue is lined with yogurt, gelato and traditional ice cream shops that cool off sweltering Upper West Siders; O O Wonder, Venchi and Van Leeuwen are some of the fancier outposts. A "ghost sign" — advertising a product or business that has long vanished — remains of a pioneer in the ice cream sweepstakes.

Read full story

Poco's Richie Furay Picks Up the Pieces and More in New LP 'In The Country'

Richie Furay has been part of three influential bands that have produced a stack of hits: Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. Yet Furay as a solo artist has said he's "never really had what I'd call a solid hit song."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Robert Lamm on Chicago's New LP 'Born for This Moment' and Tour With Brian Wilson

Chicago, the self-described "rock and roll band with horns," does everything big. Formed in 1967, Chicago celebrates its 55th anniversary this year with the release on July 15 of a new album, Born for This Moment, their first LP of original songs in eight years. Its first single is "If This Is Goodbye," performed by vocalist and keyboardist Robert Lamm and vocalist Neil Donell.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy