Los Angeles, CA

Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh Son

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQFgs_0hffMlWX00
Imperial Records

In 1963, Johnny Rivers was a struggling singer-songwriter in Los Angeles looking for his first hit. After studio gigs, Rivers spent evenings at Bill Gazzari’s club on La Cienega Blvd., listening to jazz. When the house band quit, Rivers said on his website, Gazzari approached him to take their place.

"Bill said, 'You're a musician. Can't you come in and help us out for a few nights until I can find somebody?' I said, 'I play funky rock and roll. I don't think that's what you want in here.' He begged me, 'Please come in and play your stuff until I find another jazz group.'

"Trini Lopez had been playing over at PJ's, doin' this slap rhythm thing. I said, 'I can do that kind of stuff.' I didn't have a band so I called Eddie Rubin, a jazz drummer."

The duo — just guitar and drums — became a big hit playing rock and R&B standards. Later bassist Joe Osborn joined in. Among their fans at Gazzari’s were record producer Lou Adler and club owner Elmer Valentine, who would offer Rivers a year’s contract to appear at his new disco: the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip. "The Whisky was a smash from opening night," Rivers said. "I brought my following from Gazzari's."

"Seventh Son" by Johnny Rivers

Rivers and Adler decided to record the performances live in early 1964 and release an album. "We recorded this album two nights in a row and took it to every record company in town. None of them wanted it," Rivers recalled.

But small Imperial Records took a chance and scored with Johnny Rivers at the Whisky A Go Go, which yielded the hit single, a cover of Chuck Berry’s "Memphis," followed by another Berry composition, "Maybelline." In Goldmine Rock, Glenn A. Baker explains what was behind the success of Rivers’ live albums.

"The secret of his magical formula had much to do with producer Lou Adler (later to spin gold for Jan & Dean, Mamas and Papas and many others, and originate the Monterey Pop Festival). Adler overloaded a constant fevered rhythm, driven along by relentless handclaps and an intense live atmosphere."

"Seventh Son" by Willie Dixon

Rivers’ next album, Meanwhile Back at the Whisky A Go Go, gave him his third hit single,“Seventh Son,” written years earlier by the "Godfather of the Blues," Willie Dixon.

Dixon worked as a songwriter and house bassist with Chess Records in the 1950s. If you don’t know Dixon’s name, you’ve certainly heard the songs he wrote: "Little Red Rooster" (covered by the Rolling Stones), "You Shook Me" (Led Zeppelin) and Cream’s "Spoonful." Himself a seventh child, Dixon explained in his book I Am the Blues: The Willie Dixon Story that belief in the powers of the seventh son was steeped in bayou folklore.

"The Seventh Son is kind of a historical idea. In New Orleans and Algiers, Louisiana, they have these people calling themselves born for good luck because they're the seventh sister or seventh brother or the seventh child. The world has made a pattern out of this seven as a lucky number. Most people think the seventh child has the extra wisdom and knowledge to influence other people."

The inspiration for "Seventh Son," says Dixon’s brother L.V., was their mother, who would spontaneously create rhymes and poetry.

"She ended up writing two or three books of her poems. A lot of times Willie would look in her new book of poems and say, 'I like that — I think I’m going to change the words around on that.'

"People talking about the seventh son, I think that’s one of the pieces he wrote when she wrote something about somebody being lucky with seven this and seven that and talking about the cat had nine lives."

"Seventh Son" by Mose Allison

At Chess, Dixon gave "Seventh Son" to singer Willie Mabon. Released as a single in 1955, the song failed to chart. But it was a jazzy version relased by blues pianist Mose Allison in 1963 that caught Rivers’ ear. On his site, Rivers freely admits borrowing the vocal phrasing from Allison’s cut.

"There was a little jazz club called the Down Beat in Gulfport, Mississippi… Mose used to play there. He did 'Seventh Son' and I thought, 'WOW, what a cool tune!' I got totally turned on to Mose, got all his records and wound up doing a bunch of his tunes live that I never recorded."

Dixon finally recorded his own version of "Seventh Son" in 1969, but Rivers’ remains the biggest seller, peaking at number seven on the Billboard chart in 1965.

Mastropolo is the author of New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows and Songs That Make NYC Rock and Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Blues# Music# History# Songs

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1529 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

LCD Soundsystem Rocks New York: Book Excerpt

Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book Excerpt

Sly Stone at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968©Frank Mastropolo. Sly and the Family Stone appeared at New York's Fillmore East on three weekends in 1968 and 1969, appearing with bands that include the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Eric Burdon & the Animals.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: A. S. Beck Shoes Book Excerpt

This excerpt from the new book Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past examines the sign that has improbably survived decades after the A. S. Beck shoe stores have disappeared.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book Excerpt

African Americans like Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino help create rock and roll. A new book, New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows and Songs That Make NYC Rock, profiles musicians who made their mark in Big Apple that include Jimi Hendrix, Curtis Mayfield, Ben E. King, Ronnie Spector and many more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf Rock

With high school friend Jan Berry, Dean Torrence formed the vocal group Jan & Dean in Los Angeles in 1959. Their first Top 10 hit, "Baby Talk," only hinted at what was to come. The duo’s tight harmonies would evolve into a sound that was synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle of hot rods and surfing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Night the Beatles Conquered the US: Book Excerpt

The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan ShowLibrary of Congress. Where did Elvis record “Hound Dog” and Bill Haley record “Rock Around the Clock”? Where did Dylan play his first major gig? Or the Beatles make their US debut? Where was Hendrix discovered? New York City, where rock history has been made on the street corners of Harlem, the coffee houses of Greenwich Village, and the city’s clubs, theaters, studios, and arenas.

Read full story

Toto's David Paich on McCartney, Steely Dan and New Solo LP 'Forgotten Toys'

Toto's string of hits reads like a soundtrack of the 1970s and '80s: "Hold the Line," "99," "Rosanna," and "Africa," the number one smash that has logged over one billion streams worldwide. All of these hits were written or co-written by keyboardist David Paich.

Read full story

'Go, Cat, Go!' The Story of 'Blue Suede Shoes'

When the “King of Rockabilly,” Carl Perkins, released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, radio stations played its B-side, “Honey, Don’t.” Within a month, Cleveland DJ Bill Randle put “Blue Suede Shoes” into regular rotation and the song’s popularity spread across the country. Soon Perkins had a million-seller, one of the first records to be a hit on the country, rhythm & blues and pop charts.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: General Electric

The 50-floor General Electric Building was built in 1931 as the RCA Victor Building. RCA at the time was a subsidiary of General Electric, RCA did not remain in the building long, moving to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1933. At that time the building was deeded over and renamed for General Electric.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book Excerpt

Joe Strummer Mural, 112 Avenue A©Frank Mastropolo. The new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock tells more than 200 stories of the artists, writers, DJs, and impresarios who came together in Manhattan to make rock history from the 1950s to today. The Clash's tumultuous performances at a Times Square club are recounted in this excerpt.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Gate

Art D’Lugoff opened the Village Gate in 1958 on the ground floor and basement of the former Mills House №1, a hotel for men down on their luck. The basement had been the hotel’s laundry room. By the time the Gate closed in 1994, it had become a Greenwich Village icon.

Read full story

'School's Out': Alice Cooper's 'National Anthem'

The Alice Cooper band’s ghoulish makeup and wild stage antics earned the group a lot of attention when they debuted in 1968. Lead singer Vincent Furnier — who later adopted the Alice Cooper name for himself — has said he dreamed the name up based on the idea of “a cute, sweet little girl with a hatchet behind her back.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Omega Oil

Omega Oil was a liniment that promised to cure everything from weak backs and lumbago to sunburn and sweaty feet. The company moved to New York from Boston at the beginning of the twentieth century and spent decades advertising its dubious curative properties in newspapers and on walls across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express Watchdog

The luxury apartment buildings and hotels of Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca grew out of streets lined with commercial buildings. In the mid-19th century the area featured an exclusive residential neighborhood known as St. John’s Park, the square that surrounded St. John’s Chapel. Its demise came when Trinity Church sold the square to the Hudson River Railroad in 1867 for $1 million.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Beckenstein's Men's Fabric

Samuel Beckenstein was a Polish immigrant who sold odd lots of fabric he bought from clothing manufacturers. Beckenstein, who started as a pushcart merchant, established Beckenstein’s Men’s Fabric in 1919.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: JM Horton Ice Cream

New York's upscale Columbus Avenue is lined with yogurt, gelato and traditional ice cream shops that cool off sweltering Upper West Siders; O O Wonder, Venchi and Van Leeuwen are some of the fancier outposts. A "ghost sign" — advertising a product or business that has long vanished — remains of a pioneer in the ice cream sweepstakes.

Read full story

Poco's Richie Furay Picks Up the Pieces and More in New LP 'In The Country'

Richie Furay has been part of three influential bands that have produced a stack of hits: Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. Yet Furay as a solo artist has said he's "never really had what I'd call a solid hit song."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Robert Lamm on Chicago's New LP 'Born for This Moment' and Tour With Brian Wilson

Chicago, the self-described "rock and roll band with horns," does everything big. Formed in 1967, Chicago celebrates its 55th anniversary this year with the release on July 15 of a new album, Born for This Moment, their first LP of original songs in eight years. Its first single is "If This Is Goodbye," performed by vocalist and keyboardist Robert Lamm and vocalist Neil Donell.

Read full story

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy