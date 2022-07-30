New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: JM Horton Ice Cream

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tk0ps_0gyj8Teo00
302 Columbus AvenueFrank Mastropolo

New York's upscale Columbus Avenue is lined with yogurt, gelato and traditional ice cream shops that cool off sweltering Upper West Siders; O O Wonder, Venchi and Van Leeuwen are some of the fancier outposts. A "ghost sign" — advertising a product or business that has long vanished — remains of a pioneer in the ice cream sweepstakes.

James Madison Horton founded J. M. Horton Ice Cream in 1870. By 1916, Horton supplied more than half of the city’s ice cream, producing more than three million gallons of the dessert each year. Horton operated six stores in Manhattan and two in Brooklyn. Its ads called the company the “largest manufacturers of ice cream in the world.”

The Horton store on the Upper West Side opened in 1890. Its triangular pediment high above the street displays the company name.

“Most building construction on Columbus Avenue followed the arrival of the Ninth Avenue el in 1881,” notes the New York Times, “and the fancy pediments on many former factory buildings were originally intended as rooftop advertisements, to be seen by riders on the trains passing overhead but all but invisible from the sidewalk below.”

“At the turn of the 19th century, when the building at 302 Columbus was erected, the Horton company was supplying over half of New York City’s ice cream, but like other small local producers it was ultimately unable to compete with larger, more mechanized operations. By 1930 it was absorbed by the Pioneer Ice Cream Division of Borden.”

Mastropolo is the author of Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York’s Past and Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York’s Past.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City# Advertising# History# Ice Cream# Signs

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1518 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Omega Oil

Omega Oil was a liniment that promised to cure everything from weak backs and lumbago to sunburn and sweaty feet. The company moved to New York from Boston at the beginning of the twentieth century and spent decades advertising its dubious curative properties in newspapers and on walls across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express Watchdog

The luxury apartment buildings and hotels of Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca grew out of streets lined with commercial buildings. In the mid-19th century the area featured an exclusive residential neighborhood known as St. John’s Park, the square that surrounded St. John’s Chapel. Its demise came when Trinity Church sold the square to the Hudson River Railroad in 1867 for $1 million.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Beckenstein's Men's Fabric

Samuel Beckenstein was a Polish immigrant who sold odd lots of fabric he bought from clothing manufacturers. Beckenstein, who started as a pushcart merchant, established Beckenstein’s Men’s Fabric in 1919.

Read full story

Poco's Richie Furay Picks Up the Pieces and More in New LP 'In The Country'

Richie Furay has been part of three influential bands that have produced a stack of hits: Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. Yet Furay as a solo artist has said he's "never really had what I'd call a solid hit song."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Robert Lamm on Chicago's New LP 'Born for This Moment' and Tour With Brian Wilson

Chicago, the self-described "rock and roll band with horns," does everything big. Formed in 1967, Chicago celebrates its 55th anniversary this year with the release on July 15 of a new album, Born for This Moment, their first LP of original songs in eight years. Its first single is "If This Is Goodbye," performed by vocalist and keyboardist Robert Lamm and vocalist Neil Donell.

Read full story

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.

Read full story
3 comments

‘He Treads Kind of Softly’: Musicians Remember Working With Lou Reed

The leather jacket and moody persona were only a part of the puzzle that was Lou Reed. Steve Katz of Blood, Sweat & Tears and Genya Ravan of Ten Wheel Drive remember Reed as a friend with a wicked sense of humor and a gracious heart.

Read full story

The Rascals’ Eddie Brigati Interview: A Look Back at His Career and Solo Debut

“Some people may not realize it but the Rascals were the first rock band in the world … in the center of the universe, New Jersey, the Rascals were the first band.” – Steven Van Zandt, 1997 Induction of the Rascals into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read full story

Book Excerpt: Jorma Kaukonen & Jack Casady on the Birth of Hot Tuna

Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady formed the blues rock band Hot Tuna in 1969 while members of Jefferson Airplane. What began as a side project became a band of its own that still performs acoustic and electric sets long after both members left the Airplane.

Read full story

Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge on Rod, Ozzy, Jeff Beck and His Latest Instrumental LP

Drummer Carmine Appice burst on the rock scene in 1967 when Vanilla Fudge, with singer-keyboardist Mark Stein, guitarist Vince Martell and bassist Tim Bogert, had a Top 10 hit with "You Keep Me Hangin' On." The psychedelic rock remake of the Supremes' hit was the band's first single.

Read full story

Steve Lukather of Toto on Close Encounters With the Beatles and That Leaf Blower Incident

Ringo Starr announced on June 10, 2022 that two of his All Starr Band members, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, had contracted Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates of his current tour. The dates will be added to the band's September tour.

Read full story

Jon Anderson Dreams of a Reunion With Yes

As a founding member of Yes, Jon Anderson co-wrote many of the prog rock group’s classic songs, including "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "Roundabout," "Your Move" and "I’ve Seen All Good People." Anderson has remained busy with solo albums and re-issues from his vast library of work.

Read full story

'One Toke Over the Line': More Than a 'One Hit' Wonder

"One Toke Over the Line" by folk rock duo Brewer & Shipley was released in 1970 in an atmosphere of anti-war demonstrations and crackdowns on drug users. The song would become Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley’s biggest hit; so big that it caught the attention of Vice President Spiro Agnew, who termed the song – along with the Byrds’ "Eight Miles High" and Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit" — “blatant drug-culture propaganda” that “threatens to sap our national strength." Despite its marijuana references, the song somehow was performed on that bastion of wholesome American music, The Lawrence Welk Show.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

‘Definitely a New York Hang’: Jazz Musicians Remember the Five Spot Café

Urban renewal plans are nothing new to New York's Bowery. In 1955, the city dismantled the Third Avenue El, the elevated train that ran overhead, in an effort to bring light and air to the sordid strip of dives and flophouses. The cleanup campaign inspired brothers Joe and Iggy Termini to transform their No. 5 Bar, named after its Five Cooper Square address, into a place that would welcome the artists, writers and dancers moving into the neighborhood.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Marky Ramone on Life as a Ramone in NYC's East Village

No band is more identified with the East Village than the Ramones. The band’s performances at Hilly Kristal’s CBGB and other neighborhood venues defined punk rock forever. In 2003, the corner of the Bowery and Second Street near CBGB was officially named Joey Ramone Place. Over time, members of the group lived, performed and hung out in the East Village.

Read full story

Bobby Whitlock on Eric Clapton, Derek & the Dominos... and Why He Hates the Piano Coda of 'Layla'

Keyboardist, guitarist and singer Bobby Whitlock has performed on some of rock's best-loved albums since his early days with Delaney & Bonnie & Friends. The Memphis native, mentored at Stax Records by Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper, soon became a favorite of British musicians who hoped to tap his soulful R&B style.

Read full story

Leo Sayer on His 'Restless Years' With Hendrix, McCartney and Daltrey

A recent interview with Leo Sayer focused on his new album, Northern Songs, a collection of Beatles tunes creatively interpreted by Sayer. The release has prompted fans to take a closer look at the singer's catalog of hits.

Read full story

Leo Sayer Gets Back With New Album of Reinvented Beatles Songs

The 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back could not have come at a better time for Leo Sayer. The singer-songwriter often crossed paths with the group as a young performer in London, managed by singer Adam Faith. Sayer's relationship with Faith went sour when Sayer discovered he'd been ripped off of millions of dollars. Faith died in 2003.

Read full story

'Sheer Cleverness': "Shake a Tail Feather'

Most people know “Shake a Tail Feather” from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers; Ray Charles performed it as a crowd danced outside Ray’s Music Exchange. The song was the creation of singer, writer and producer and Andre Williams, an underrated R&B pioneer who co-wrote “Shake a Tail Feather” with Otha Hayes and Verlie Rice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy