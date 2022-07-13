Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Stax

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.

But “Try a Little Tenderness” did not originate with Redding. The song was first recorded in 1932, nine years before Redding was born, by the Ray Noble Orchestra with vocalist Val Rosing.

Written by American lyricist Harry M. Woods, who wrote "When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along)" and British composers Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly, whose best known work is “Show Me The Way to Go Home,” “Try a Little Tenderness” became a standard of the Swing Era, with stars like Bing Crosby waxing a popular version in 1933. The journey from crooner Crosby’s smooth take to Redding’s blistering track was a gradual one.

"Try a Little Tenderness" by Bing Crosby

Aretha Franklin recorded the song in 1962, which was heard by Redding’s idol Sam Cooke, who incorporated “Try a Little Tenderness” into his live performances as part of a medley with “For Sentimental Reasons” and “You Send Me.”

At the suggestion of his manager, Phil Walden, Redding recorded “Try a Little Tenderness” in 1966 with the Stax Records house band, Booker T. and the MGs (Booker T. Jones on organ, Steve Cropper on guitar, Donald “Duck” Dunn on bass and drummer Al Jackson, Jr.). Joining the session were arranger Issac Hayes and the horn section of the Mar-Keys.

In the book Soulsville, U.S.A., Rob Bowman writes that production of the classic was helped by a happy accident.

The arrangement was atypical of Stax, rhythm and blues, and pop. Issac Hayes was responsible for much of it, including the three-part, contrapuntal horn line in the intro (inspired by the strings on Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”) and the cymbal break in the climax (which Hayes later reused on “Theme from Shaft”).

The idea of having Al Jackson lay out during the first verse and then come in on the second verse of the song simply tapping quarter-beats on the rim of the snare came about accidentally when the drummer idly tapped along while Redding was running down the tune. Jackson suggested that he actually hold off from using his full kit until two-thirds of the way through the song.

“Al came up with the idea of breaking up the rhythm,” recalls Booker T. “And Otis just took that and ran with it. He really got excited once he found out what Al was going to do on the drums. He realized how he could finish the song. That he could start it like a ballad and finish it full of emotion.”

"Try a Little Tenderness" (Live) by Otis Redding

The track would reach #25 on the Billboard charts. Redding gradually built the excitement of “Try a Little Tenderness” to a crescendo. The song, like "I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)," became one of Redding's live show-stoppers.

