Book Excerpt: Jorma Kaukonen & Jack Casady on the Birth of Hot Tuna

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052BMm_0gBWJkvp00
Esoteric Records

Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady formed the blues rock band Hot Tuna in 1969 while members of Jefferson Airplane. What began as a side project became a band of its own that still performs acoustic and electric sets long after both members left the Airplane.

In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Kaukonen and Casady recall how the idea for Hot Tuna was born on the stage of Fillmore East. Known as "The Church of Rock and Roll," New York's Fillmore East was run by legendary promoter Bill Graham.

Jorma Kaukonen: Bill was such a force in everybody's life. His world revolved around him but if you're in his planetary orbit, it certainly served your purpose as well as long as he liked you. He did like us most of the time. Bill was the most organized, obviously, of the San Francisco promoters. You can talk about Chet Helms of the Family Dog or any of these other people and they were certainly significant but what Bill did had very long legs and outlasted the '60s by decades.

We had him on our side for much of the time and then he was our manager briefly, so he could guide us. But Bill didn't play well with others. And one of the things when we parted company with him, he was always trying to move people in an image that he thought was suitable for whatever purposes he had in mind. And I remember that he started talking about a look, a band look, a band uniform. Imagine us dressed up like the Beau Brummels.

Jack Casady: That was very, very early on. Bill Graham became our manager within the second year of us being together. That's all talk stuff. Obviously, it didn't work. We had our uniforms but they were all different.

Jorma and I had band uniforms that we got in 1958 for our little band called the Triumphs where we went down to National Shirt Shop in Washington, DC and got these little V-neck things like Buddy Holly would wear or something like that. And that was the closest thing I think we ever had to uniforms.

We had fun in those days, we'd get clothes made by two different women, two Jeanne the Tailors, one in LA and one in San Francisco. I’d go down to fabric shops and pick out fabric and bring bolts of fabric and give it to the Jeannes and say, "OK, I like this fabric here." I remember one time I got a moiré pattern upholstery material. I mean, this is something you’re supposed to upholster the sofa with in the living room. And I thought, oh jeez, wouldn’t that be great because the moiré pattern would move around the lights and all that.

Well, she makes this pair of pants out of it and I think some sort of jacket and I wore it one time. The pants and top by itself must have weighed a good twenty-five pounds. Because it was so hot, I practically asphyxiated onstage, because there’s no breathing at all. So much for my great idea.

Jorma Kaukonen: I think Hot Tuna as a band that the public saw was certainly born at the Fillmore East. Jack and I have been messing around in hotel rooms for years with him playing his electric bass through a tiny little amp and me playing acoustic guitar. My recollection about this is Paul [Kantner] just out of the blue said, "Why don't you two guys play an acoustic song?" Maybe he had to go to the bathroom, who knows? And we played a song.

Jack Casady: We did a Jefferson Airplane show and took a break and we came out and it was suggested by Paul and Grace [Slick] because they'd heard us playing. We were playing constantly. They heard us working and playing material and we came out and played to the audience, played a few songs, just Jack and Jorma, the name Hot Tuna wasn't born.

Jorma Kaukonen: Now in those days the old acoustic guitars didn't have pickups and I remember just getting up there on the microphone, with my Gibson J-50 and Jack's bass. We played, I don't even remember what it was we played, it could have been "Hesitation Blues," it could have been anything, but we played a song or two and the people liked it.

Jack Casady: That's how we were given the opportunity to play and display it in front of people. And I think that helped a lot with getting that kind of music out in front of people. We had the format and the freedom and the looseness within the format. If Jefferson Airplane wanted to stop in the middle of the set and do a solo acoustic guitar by Jorma, we'd do it.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# Interview# History# Books

Comments / 0

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1489 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge on Rod, Ozzy, Jeff Beck and His Latest Instrumental LP

Drummer Carmine Appice burst on the rock scene in 1967 when Vanilla Fudge, with singer-keyboardist Mark Stein, guitarist Vince Martell and bassist Tim Bogert, had a Top 10 hit with "You Keep Me Hangin' On." The psychedelic rock remake of the Supremes' hit was the band's first single.

Read full story

Steve Lukather of Toto on Close Encounters With the Beatles and That Leaf Blower Incident

Ringo Starr announced on June 10, 2022 that two of his All Starr Band members, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, had contracted Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates of his current tour. The dates will be added to the band's September tour.

Read full story

Jon Anderson Dreams of a Reunion With Yes

As a founding member of Yes, Jon Anderson co-wrote many of the prog rock group’s classic songs, including "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "Roundabout," "Your Move" and "I’ve Seen All Good People." Anderson has remained busy with solo albums and re-issues from his vast library of work.

Read full story

'One Toke Over the Line': More Than a 'One Hit' Wonder

"One Toke Over the Line" by folk rock duo Brewer & Shipley was released in 1970 in an atmosphere of anti-war demonstrations and crackdowns on drug users. The song would become Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley’s biggest hit; so big that it caught the attention of Vice President Spiro Agnew, who termed the song – along with the Byrds’ "Eight Miles High" and Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit" — “blatant drug-culture propaganda” that “threatens to sap our national strength." Despite its marijuana references, the song somehow was performed on that bastion of wholesome American music, The Lawrence Welk Show.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

‘Definitely a New York Hang’: Jazz Musicians Remember the Five Spot Café

Urban renewal plans are nothing new to New York's Bowery. In 1955, the city dismantled the Third Avenue El, the elevated train that ran overhead, in an effort to bring light and air to the sordid strip of dives and flophouses. The cleanup campaign inspired brothers Joe and Iggy Termini to transform their No. 5 Bar, named after its Five Cooper Square address, into a place that would welcome the artists, writers and dancers moving into the neighborhood.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Marky Ramone on Life as a Ramone in NYC's East Village

No band is more identified with the East Village than the Ramones. The band’s performances at Hilly Kristal’s CBGB and other neighborhood venues defined punk rock forever. In 2003, the corner of the Bowery and Second Street near CBGB was officially named Joey Ramone Place. Over time, members of the group lived, performed and hung out in the East Village.

Read full story

Bobby Whitlock on Eric Clapton, Derek & the Dominos... and Why He Hates the Piano Coda of 'Layla'

Keyboardist, guitarist and singer Bobby Whitlock has performed on some of rock's best-loved albums since his early days with Delaney & Bonnie & Friends. The Memphis native, mentored at Stax Records by Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper, soon became a favorite of British musicians who hoped to tap his soulful R&B style.

Read full story

Leo Sayer on His 'Restless Years' With Hendrix, McCartney and Daltrey

A recent interview with Leo Sayer focused on his new album, Northern Songs, a collection of Beatles tunes creatively interpreted by Sayer. The release has prompted fans to take a closer look at the singer's catalog of hits.

Read full story

Leo Sayer Gets Back With New Album of Reinvented Beatles Songs

The 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back could not have come at a better time for Leo Sayer. The singer-songwriter often crossed paths with the group as a young performer in London, managed by singer Adam Faith. Sayer's relationship with Faith went sour when Sayer discovered he'd been ripped off of millions of dollars. Faith died in 2003.

Read full story

'Sheer Cleverness': "Shake a Tail Feather'

Most people know “Shake a Tail Feather” from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers; Ray Charles performed it as a crowd danced outside Ray’s Music Exchange. The song was the creation of singer, writer and producer and Andre Williams, an underrated R&B pioneer who co-wrote “Shake a Tail Feather” with Otha Hayes and Verlie Rice.

Read full story
New York City, NY

John Lennon & Elton John Teamed Up for 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night'

July and August were part of a turbulent 1974 for John Lennon. In the midst of an 18-month separation from Yoko Ono, a period Lennon called his Lost Weekend, he was living in New York City with May Pang and recording the Walls and Bridges album at Record Plant East.

Read full story

Jim Messina on Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Reuniting with Kenny Loggins for Two Nights

Fans of classic rock radio are never far from hearing a song Jim Messina had a hand in creating. Messina, a singer, guitarist and songwriter in three celebrated bands, has also worked as an engineer and producer with some of rock’s biggest stars.

Read full story

Ann Wilson of Heart is Back With New Album 'Fierce Bliss' and News of the Band's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Ann Wilson, the singer-songwriter who, with sister Nancy Wilson, burst on the scene in Heart, will release her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, on April 29. Fierce Bliss is a collection of 11 originals and classics by the Eurythmics and Robin Trower. It is sure to be one of the best new rock albums of 2022.

Read full story
El Cerrito, CA

John Fogerty's 'Centerfield' Celebrates Baseball's Return

Every Major League Baseball team will start its 2022 season on Thursday or Friday this week. For John Fogerty, the annual return of baseball also marked a career comeback. In the mid-1980s, Fogerty found himself at a creative dead end. His most productive period had been from 1968–1972, when he and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, charted nine Top 10 singles.

Read full story

Teen Idol Bobby Rydell Dies at 79: The Unpublished Interview

Bobby Rydell was rarely off the record charts in the early 1960s. The teen idol had 34 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 that included “Wild One,” “Swingin’ School” and “Forget Him.” Rydell, 79, died April 5. The cause of death was pneumonia.

Read full story

Peeling Back the Layers of 'Twist and Shout'

“Twist and Shout” became one of the Beatles’ big hits when it was released in March 1964 at the outset of Beatlemania. The song was a cover of the Top 20 hit two years earlier by the Isley Brothers.

Read full story

Jackie Wilson Said It Was 'Reet Petite'

Van Morrison Pays Tribute to His Musical Influences. In early 1972, Van Morrison went into San Francisco’s Pacific High Studios to record a song his band had performed only once before the session. It would appear on Saint Dominic’s Preview, Morrison’s sixth studio LP. The album comes roaring out of the gate with the tune: “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).”

Read full story

The Odd Evolution of the Turtles' 'You Showed Me'

One of the sweetest ballads recorded by the Turtles was the 1968 hit “You Showed Me.” The track was part of The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, a concept album on which the group poked fun at musical genres by pretending to be different bands for each track. “Nature’s Children” was the “band” that contributed “You Showed Me.”

Read full story

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy