Book Excerpt: Jorma Kaukonen & Jack Casady on the Birth of Hot Tuna

Esoteric Records

Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady formed the blues rock band Hot Tuna in 1969 while members of Jefferson Airplane. What began as a side project became a band of its own that still performs acoustic and electric sets long after both members left the Airplane.

In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Kaukonen and Casady recall how the idea for Hot Tuna was born on the stage of Fillmore East. Known as "The Church of Rock and Roll," New York's Fillmore East was run by legendary promoter Bill Graham.

Jorma Kaukonen: Bill was such a force in everybody's life. His world revolved around him but if you're in his planetary orbit, it certainly served your purpose as well as long as he liked you. He did like us most of the time. Bill was the most organized, obviously, of the San Francisco promoters. You can talk about Chet Helms of the Family Dog or any of these other people and they were certainly significant but what Bill did had very long legs and outlasted the '60s by decades.

We had him on our side for much of the time and then he was our manager briefly, so he could guide us. But Bill didn't play well with others. And one of the things when we parted company with him, he was always trying to move people in an image that he thought was suitable for whatever purposes he had in mind. And I remember that he started talking about a look, a band look, a band uniform. Imagine us dressed up like the Beau Brummels.

Jack Casady: That was very, very early on. Bill Graham became our manager within the second year of us being together. That's all talk stuff. Obviously, it didn't work. We had our uniforms but they were all different.

Jorma and I had band uniforms that we got in 1958 for our little band called the Triumphs where we went down to National Shirt Shop in Washington, DC and got these little V-neck things like Buddy Holly would wear or something like that. And that was the closest thing I think we ever had to uniforms.

We had fun in those days, we'd get clothes made by two different women, two Jeanne the Tailors, one in LA and one in San Francisco. I’d go down to fabric shops and pick out fabric and bring bolts of fabric and give it to the Jeannes and say, "OK, I like this fabric here." I remember one time I got a moiré pattern upholstery material. I mean, this is something you’re supposed to upholster the sofa with in the living room. And I thought, oh jeez, wouldn’t that be great because the moiré pattern would move around the lights and all that.

Well, she makes this pair of pants out of it and I think some sort of jacket and I wore it one time. The pants and top by itself must have weighed a good twenty-five pounds. Because it was so hot, I practically asphyxiated onstage, because there’s no breathing at all. So much for my great idea.

Jorma Kaukonen: I think Hot Tuna as a band that the public saw was certainly born at the Fillmore East. Jack and I have been messing around in hotel rooms for years with him playing his electric bass through a tiny little amp and me playing acoustic guitar. My recollection about this is Paul [Kantner] just out of the blue said, "Why don't you two guys play an acoustic song?" Maybe he had to go to the bathroom, who knows? And we played a song.

Jack Casady: We did a Jefferson Airplane show and took a break and we came out and it was suggested by Paul and Grace [Slick] because they'd heard us playing. We were playing constantly. They heard us working and playing material and we came out and played to the audience, played a few songs, just Jack and Jorma, the name Hot Tuna wasn't born.

Jorma Kaukonen: Now in those days the old acoustic guitars didn't have pickups and I remember just getting up there on the microphone, with my Gibson J-50 and Jack's bass. We played, I don't even remember what it was we played, it could have been "Hesitation Blues," it could have been anything, but we played a song or two and the people liked it.

Jack Casady: That's how we were given the opportunity to play and display it in front of people. And I think that helped a lot with getting that kind of music out in front of people. We had the format and the freedom and the looseness within the format. If Jefferson Airplane wanted to stop in the middle of the set and do a solo acoustic guitar by Jorma, we'd do it.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.