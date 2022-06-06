'One Toke Over the Line': More Than a 'One Hit' Wonder

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjdDI_0g2KPyQT00
Kama Sutra Records

"One Toke Over the Line" by folk rock duo Brewer & Shipley was released in 1970 in an atmosphere of anti-war demonstrations and crackdowns on drug users. The song would become Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley’s biggest hit; so big that it caught the attention of Vice President Spiro Agnew, who termed the song – along with the Byrds’ "Eight Miles High" and Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit" — “blatant drug-culture propaganda” that “threatens to sap our national strength." Despite its marijuana references, the song somehow was performed on that bastion of wholesome American music, The Lawrence Welk Show.

Produced by the Electric Flag’s Nick Gravenites for the album Tarkio, the Top 10 hit almost didn’t make it to vinyl. In this 2012 interview Michael Brewer said that when he and partner Tom Shipley wrote "One Toke Over the Line," they didn’t think it was even worth recording… and that a little-known third verse was edited out before its release.

Tell me about your process for writing with Tom. Does one specialize in the melody and the other the lyrics?

Michael Brewer: No, nobody specializes in anything. Way back when, when we were first together and writing songs, we were staff writers for a couple of publishing companies for A&M Records, which was brand new at the time. We were just kind of crankin’ out songs ‘cause we were being paid to do that. We learned early on that it really wasn’t our forte to just make up songs. We always had a tendency to be more personal and express our own thoughts and feelings about things. Of course, it was the ‘60s, we came from the folk era and folk music traditionally has been about social commentary.

I had a closet in my house in Hollywood. It was a little bit bigger than a normal closet and it had a small window so some sunlight could come in. And I had a tree stump in there with an ashtray and a candle and we would sit cross-legged facing each other and it sounded great in there.

We’d just sit around and jam and come up with licks and a melody would come from some place and a phrase would come from that and we’d just kind of bounce off each other. Next thing you know we’d have a song. Sometimes they happen in minutes and sometimes it takes days.

How did that apply to "One Toke Over the Line"?

We were playing a little club in Kansas City, we had to do several sets a night and we were getting ready to go on for our last set. We stepped outside, shall I say, for a breath of fresh air [laughs]. And we came back in and Tom said, “Man, I’m one toke over the line,” and it just cracked me up, I thought it was hysterical.

Just right on the spot, I started singing, “One toke over the line, sweet Jesus” and then we went on stage. The next day we got together and we were sayin’, “What was that we were messin’ with last night?” In about an hour we had a song, just entertaining ourselves.

"One Toke Over the Line" by Brewer & Shipley

Did you know it would be a hit?

MB: No, we had no idea. We didn’t even think about recording it. In fact, the first time we played Carnegie Hall, we opened for Melanie, and we were working on our Tarkio album. We went over really well, had a couple of encores, and then we basically ran out of songs. We said, “Let’s do that new song. Nothin’ to lose.”

So we did and everybody loved it. The president of the record company we were with at the time came backstage and said, “Oh man, you gotta record that and add it to the LP.” We were kind of like, “Really? Oh well, OK.” We didn’t even take the song seriously. Needless to say it came as a big surprise to us that they released it and not only that it was a big hit but it received so much controversy. The government came down on us.

You gotta remember, this was back when the Nixon administration and the FCC were threatening radio stations with their licenses if they didn’t censor so-called drug lyrics in rock and roll. That even included "Puff the Magic Dragon." It was just ludicrous.

One night Vice President Spiro Agnew named us on national TV, named us personally as subversive to American youth and we made Nixon’s enemies list, which we held as a badge of honor, of course, and we still do.

Did it worry you at the time, career-wise?

You can’t buy that type of publicity. Thanks to the people, they said, “Screw you” and played it anyway. It’s still played all over the world, it’s in movies, on TV. The phrase is part of the vernacular now. It didn’t worry us from a career standpoint.

But there weren’t a whole lot of people in Nebraska and Iowa and places that even looked like us so we were really more concerned about the pressure from the police. You didn’t want to get arrested. And fortunately that never happened, we were never harassed by the police at all, which is truly amazing.

Did the record company get nervous about all of that kind of attention?

No, I think the record company knew what they were doing in the first place. They figured it was gonna be controversial. We did every major TV show that was big at the time: Dick Cavett, David Frost, the Tonight Show. We were always invited to go sit on the couch after performing but we declined because we knew that was the only thing they wanted to talk about. We were sick to death of talking about that. We thought there was a whole lot more to Brewer & Shipley’s music than "One Toke Over the Line."

Do you think "One Toke" was uncharacteristic of your music?

To a certain degree. We’ve written a lot of songs, we’ve recorded a lot of LPs and I can’t say that there’s anything else that particularly falls in the category of "One Toke Over the Line." It’s kind of a unique song. It was just social commentary. We were folk singers.

Tell me about the recording session.

Nick Gravenites produced. Of course, Nick is a blues guy from Chicago. Mark Naftalin on piano, John Kahn on bass, Fred Burton on guitar, it was a bunch of blues players actually trying to play folk rock. Nobody knew how it was gonna fly but we kind of created a sound of our own because of this confluence of styles and genres coming together and it kind of created a cool thing.

I do remember that it had a third verse and since they wanted to release it as a single, we had to go back into the studio and edit the third verse out because in those days, a single couldn’t be over 3 minutes and 10 seconds long. So we had to go in and edit the third verse, not an easy thing to do in analog recording days. We had to cut the master tape and hope we could cut it in the right place; the splices could screw up the whole recording.

The Lost Third Verse

I was born to give and take 

And as I keep growin'

I'm gonna make some mistakes

The sun's gonna set and the bird is gonna wing

They do not lie 

My last wish will be just one thing 

Be smilin' when I die

Do you perform it live with the third verse?

No, we don’t perform it live, in fact we leave out a couple of verses now. It’s a long song anyway, it starts with the chorus, plus we can’t sing as high as we used to even though we’ve transposed it. A lot of the songs we wrote back then were too high when we wrote ‘em, but then so were we [laughs].

"One Toke Over the Line" by Gail & Dale

The Lawrence Welk clip.

It’s just bizarre. We were in London so we didn’t even see it. I didn’t even believe it. It took us 36 years to try to find a copy of that and a few years ago we did get a copy and that’s why it’s on YouTube. That was on at exactly the same time the Nixon administration was coming down on us because of the song and Lawrence Welk referred to it as a “modern-day spiritual.”

What did you think when you saw it?

I sat there with my mouth open. First of all, the accordion player [Myron Floren], I think it’s hysterical that he started choking and coughing when he introduced it. That was really apropos. You can’t tell me that some of the guys in the band didn’t know what the hell was goin’ on. I’ll bet you anything they did.

To this day, I meet people who don’t know what it means. Or they think we’re singing “one tote” – T-O-T-E – over the line. Have you been living in a cave the last 40 years or what?

You listen to a song and everybody has their own interpretation. Jackson Browne told me years ago, don’t ever explain your lyrics, because more times than not, you’re gonna discover that what you meant isn’t nearly as colorful as what somebody else’s interpretation is.

How has your music evolved since the "One Toke" days?

We do still perform, we are still an acoustic duo and we just do the songs we think we can remember or the ones that we can still hit the notes [laughs] and our fans seem to think we sound as good as we ever did, bless their hearts. We recorded for several different labels and several years ago we got tired of getting screwed by the record companies so we decided to form our own company and basically screw ourselves [laughs]. And so far so good!

We’ve been together for a very long time and we like to say we’ve had managers and agents and record companies and bands and the only contract Tom and I have ever had between ourselves was a handshake. That’s why we named our company Good Karma Productions in 1968. We still believe a man is only as good as his word.

This story appeared in Rock Cellar Dec. 3, 2012.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever and the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# History# Interview# Marijuana

Comments / 17

Published by

Frank Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands' Best Music Books of 2021; New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock; the What's Your Rock IQ? Trivia Quiz Book series; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past, winner of the 2021 Independent Publishers Book Award; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past. Mastropolo is a journalist, photographer, and former ABC News 20/20 producer, winner of the Alfred I. DuPont–Columbia University silver baton. His photography is featured in the Bill Graham Rock & Roll Revolution exhibition.

New York, NY
1386 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

Jon Anderson Dreams of a Reunion With Yes

As a founding member of Yes, Jon Anderson co-wrote many of the prog rock group’s classic songs, including "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "Roundabout," "Your Move" and "I’ve Seen All Good People." Anderson has remained busy with solo albums and re-issues from his vast library of work.

Read full story
New York City, NY

‘Definitely a New York Hang’: Jazz Musicians Remember the Five Spot Café

Urban renewal plans are nothing new to New York's Bowery. In 1955, the city dismantled the Third Avenue El, the elevated train that ran overhead, in an effort to bring light and air to the sordid strip of dives and flophouses. The cleanup campaign inspired brothers Joe and Iggy Termini to transform their No. 5 Bar, named after its Five Cooper Square address, into a place that would welcome the artists, writers and dancers moving into the neighborhood.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Marky Ramone on Life as a Ramone in NYC's East Village

No band is more identified with the East Village than the Ramones. The band’s performances at Hilly Kristal’s CBGB and other neighborhood venues defined punk rock forever. In 2003, the corner of the Bowery and Second Street near CBGB was officially named Joey Ramone Place. Over time, members of the group lived, performed and hung out in the East Village.

Read full story

Bobby Whitlock on Eric Clapton, Derek & the Dominos... and Why He Hates the Piano Coda of 'Layla'

Keyboardist, guitarist and singer Bobby Whitlock has performed on some of rock's best-loved albums since his early days with Delaney & Bonnie & Friends. The Memphis native, mentored at Stax Records by Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper, soon became a favorite of British musicians who hoped to tap his soulful R&B style.

Read full story

Leo Sayer on His 'Restless Years' With Hendrix, McCartney and Daltrey

A recent interview with Leo Sayer focused on his new album, Northern Songs, a collection of Beatles tunes creatively interpreted by Sayer. The release has prompted fans to take a closer look at the singer's catalog of hits.

Read full story

Leo Sayer Gets Back With New Album of Reinvented Beatles Songs

The 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back could not have come at a better time for Leo Sayer. The singer-songwriter often crossed paths with the group as a young performer in London, managed by singer Adam Faith. Sayer's relationship with Faith went sour when Sayer discovered he'd been ripped off of millions of dollars. Faith died in 2003.

Read full story

'Sheer Cleverness': "Shake a Tail Feather'

Most people know “Shake a Tail Feather” from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers; Ray Charles performed it as a crowd danced outside Ray’s Music Exchange. The song was the creation of singer, writer and producer and Andre Williams, an underrated R&B pioneer who co-wrote “Shake a Tail Feather” with Otha Hayes and Verlie Rice.

Read full story
New York City, NY

John Lennon & Elton John Teamed Up for 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night'

July and August were part of a turbulent 1974 for John Lennon. In the midst of an 18-month separation from Yoko Ono, a period Lennon called his Lost Weekend, he was living in New York City with May Pang and recording the Walls and Bridges album at Record Plant East.

Read full story

Jim Messina on Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Reuniting with Kenny Loggins for Two Nights

Fans of classic rock radio are never far from hearing a song Jim Messina had a hand in creating. Messina, a singer, guitarist and songwriter in three celebrated bands, has also worked as an engineer and producer with some of rock’s biggest stars.

Read full story

Ann Wilson of Heart is Back With New Album 'Fierce Bliss' and News of the Band's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Ann Wilson, the singer-songwriter who, with sister Nancy Wilson, burst on the scene in Heart, will release her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, on April 29. Fierce Bliss is a collection of 11 originals and classics by the Eurythmics and Robin Trower. It is sure to be one of the best new rock albums of 2022.

Read full story
El Cerrito, CA

John Fogerty's 'Centerfield' Celebrates Baseball's Return

Every Major League Baseball team will start its 2022 season on Thursday or Friday this week. For John Fogerty, the annual return of baseball also marked a career comeback. In the mid-1980s, Fogerty found himself at a creative dead end. His most productive period had been from 1968–1972, when he and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, charted nine Top 10 singles.

Read full story

Teen Idol Bobby Rydell Dies at 79: The Unpublished Interview

Bobby Rydell was rarely off the record charts in the early 1960s. The teen idol had 34 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 that included “Wild One,” “Swingin’ School” and “Forget Him.” Rydell, 79, died April 5. The cause of death was pneumonia.

Read full story

Peeling Back the Layers of 'Twist and Shout'

“Twist and Shout” became one of the Beatles’ big hits when it was released in March 1964 at the outset of Beatlemania. The song was a cover of the Top 20 hit two years earlier by the Isley Brothers.

Read full story

Jackie Wilson Said It Was 'Reet Petite'

Van Morrison Pays Tribute to His Musical Influences. In early 1972, Van Morrison went into San Francisco’s Pacific High Studios to record a song his band had performed only once before the session. It would appear on Saint Dominic’s Preview, Morrison’s sixth studio LP. The album comes roaring out of the gate with the tune: “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).”

Read full story

The Odd Evolution of the Turtles' 'You Showed Me'

One of the sweetest ballads recorded by the Turtles was the 1968 hit “You Showed Me.” The track was part of The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, a concept album on which the group poked fun at musical genres by pretending to be different bands for each track. “Nature’s Children” was the “band” that contributed “You Showed Me.”

Read full story

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”

Read full story

Remembering 'The Wildest': Louis Prima

A life-sized statue of Louis Prima stands inside Musical Legends Park in New Orleans, Prima's home town. On his tombstone is inscribed, “Life goes on without me,” a lyric from one of his most popular medleys, “Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Story of "Harlem Shuffle"

The Rolling Stones’ 1986 hit “Harlem Shuffle” was first recorded by Bob & Earl, an R&B duo whose version rose to number 44 on the charts in 1963. The song’s roots are not uptown in New York City; instead, the dance was born 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles.

Read full story

March 8, 1968: Fillmore East Opens

Janis Joplin at opening of Fillmore EastFrank Mastropolo. On March 8, 1968, Fillmore East opened its doors with the first of two shows featuring rockers Big Brother & the Holding Company with Janis Joplin, folk singer Tim Buckley and blues guitarist Albert King.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy