'Sheer Cleverness': "Shake a Tail Feather'

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnxP9_0fZAZpdT00
One-derful Records

Most people know “Shake a Tail Feather” from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers; Ray Charles performed it as a crowd danced outside Ray’s Music Exchange. The song was the creation of singer, writer and producer and Andre Williams, an underrated R&B pioneer who co-wrote “Shake a Tail Feather” with Otha Hayes and Verlie Rice.

"Shake a Tail Feather" by Ray Charles from The Blues Brothers

Known as the Black Godfather, Mr. Rhythm and the Father of Rap, Williams’ first break came at Detroit’s Fortune Records in 1956 where he sang as a member of the Don Juans and produced. In 1961, Williams was hired by Berry Gordy as a writer, artist and producer for a new venture, Motown Records. Williams told Dan Epstein that his relationship with Gordy was volatile.

“I was in and out of Motown from around ’61 to ’65. I almost started Berry [in the record business], and we had a friendship going, but I could never conform to his way of doing business, and I could never be a yes-man and suck up to him, so he fired me!

"But when he’d fire me, then he’d get a guilty conscience or something, and he’d call me back. I’d go back and work maybe six or seven months, then mess up again and he’d fire me again.

"Gordy kept sayin’, 'Andre, I want to make you a millionaire, but you don’t wanna be a millionaire; you don’t wanna do things the way they supposed to be done! You got your own way of doing things, and I can’t have that here at my company! I can’t let you ruin my company!'

"And I’d say, 'Well then, screw it, man. Bye.' And then I’d go somewhere and get a hit—like I’d go to Chicago and do 'Shake a Tail Feather' with the Five Du-Tones—and Berry’d send a telegram sayin’ 'Come back to Detroit.'"

Williams recalled in the Tuscaloosa News that he had a calculated reason to write the song.

“'Shake a Tail Feather' was not written by accident but by sheer cleverness. C-l-e-v-e-r-n-e-s-s. Because at that time nothing but dances were selling. ’Member when all of these different dances was out and that was the fad? Dances and dances. I wanted to come up with a dance."

"Shake a Tail Feather" by the Five Du-Tones

The Five Du-Tunes were a struggling group from St. Louis who moved to Chicago around 1960 in search of a hit. In the book Chicago Soul, member LeRoy Joyce described the group's journey.

"We went to every record maker in Chicago. We went to King, to Chess, to Vee Jay… We stayed and we in turn ran into some guys that were producing records, like Andre Williams and Monk Higgins. We had a lot of gigs now, working in Gary, Indiana, mostly. We were working on Ninety-Fifth at the Spark Club in Chicago and at the White Rose in Phoenix [a suburb south of Chicago], and that’s how we started meeting people. We met people from One-derful out there in Phoenix. They told us to come in and we met George and Ernie Leaner."

The Du-Tones recorded nine singles for One-derful Records; their only success was 1963's "Shake a Tail Feather," which rose to number 51 on the pop charts. James & Bobby Purify reached number 25 with their version in 1967.

The Five Du-Tones released their last single in 1966 to little notice. The group broke up in 1967. Leaner folded One-derful Records a year later.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Rhythm and Blues# Music# History# The Blues Brothers

Comments / 0

Published by

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past

New York, NY
1221 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

New York City, NY

John Lennon & Elton John Teamed Up for 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night'

July and August were part of a turbulent 1974 for John Lennon. In the midst of an 18-month separation from Yoko Ono, a period Lennon called his Lost Weekend, he was living in New York City with May Pang and recording the Walls and Bridges album at Record Plant East.

Read full story

Jim Messina on Buffalo Springfield, Poco and Reuniting with Kenny Loggins for Two Nights

Fans of classic rock radio are never far from hearing a song Jim Messina had a hand in creating. Messina, a singer, guitarist and songwriter in three celebrated bands, has also worked as an engineer and producer with some of rock’s biggest stars.

Read full story

Ann Wilson of Heart is Back With New Album 'Fierce Bliss' and News of the Band's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Ann Wilson, the singer-songwriter who, with sister Nancy Wilson, burst on the scene in Heart, will release her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, on April 29. Fierce Bliss is a collection of 11 originals and classics by the Eurythmics and Robin Trower. It is sure to be one of the best new rock albums of 2022.

Read full story
El Cerrito, CA

John Fogerty's 'Centerfield' Celebrates Baseball's Return

Every Major League Baseball team will start its 2022 season on Thursday or Friday this week. For John Fogerty, the annual return of baseball also marked a career comeback. In the mid-1980s, Fogerty found himself at a creative dead end. His most productive period had been from 1968–1972, when he and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, charted nine Top 10 singles.

Read full story

Teen Idol Bobby Rydell Dies at 79: The Unpublished Interview

Bobby Rydell was rarely off the record charts in the early 1960s. The teen idol had 34 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 that included “Wild One,” “Swingin’ School” and “Forget Him.” Rydell, 79, died April 5. The cause of death was pneumonia.

Read full story

Peeling Back the Layers of 'Twist and Shout'

“Twist and Shout” became one of the Beatles’ big hits when it was released in March 1964 at the outset of Beatlemania. The song was a cover of the Top 20 hit two years earlier by the Isley Brothers.

Read full story

Jackie Wilson Said It Was 'Reet Petite'

Van Morrison Pays Tribute to His Musical Influences. In early 1972, Van Morrison went into San Francisco’s Pacific High Studios to record a song his band had performed only once before the session. It would appear on Saint Dominic’s Preview, Morrison’s sixth studio LP. The album comes roaring out of the gate with the tune: “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).”

Read full story

The Odd Evolution of the Turtles' 'You Showed Me'

One of the sweetest ballads recorded by the Turtles was the 1968 hit “You Showed Me.” The track was part of The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, a concept album on which the group poked fun at musical genres by pretending to be different bands for each track. “Nature’s Children” was the “band” that contributed “You Showed Me.”

Read full story

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”

Read full story

Remembering 'The Wildest': Louis Prima

A life-sized statue of Louis Prima stands inside Musical Legends Park in New Orleans, Prima's home town. On his tombstone is inscribed, “Life goes on without me,” a lyric from one of his most popular medleys, “Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Story of "Harlem Shuffle"

The Rolling Stones’ 1986 hit “Harlem Shuffle” was first recorded by Bob & Earl, an R&B duo whose version rose to number 44 on the charts in 1963. The song’s roots are not uptown in New York City; instead, the dance was born 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles.

Read full story

March 8, 1968: Fillmore East Opens

Janis Joplin at opening of Fillmore EastFrank Mastropolo. On March 8, 1968, Fillmore East opened its doors with the first of two shows featuring rockers Big Brother & the Holding Company with Janis Joplin, folk singer Tim Buckley and blues guitarist Albert King.

Read full story

The Story Behind 'Vehicle' by the Ides of March

For Jim Peterik, trying to win back his girlfriend led him to write one of the biggest hits of the jazz rock era. Peterik was the guitarist and lead singer of the Ides of March. Peterik wrote "Vehicle," the 1970 monster hit famous for its powerful horns and soulful sound. Peterik says that the song's inspiration came from his attempt to impress his girlfriend, Karen.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Backstory of George Harrison’s ‘Got My Mind Set on You’

After leaving the Beatles, George Harrison had an impressive solo career before his untimely death in 2001 at age 58. Harrison notched five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Of the five, only one was not original to Harrison: “Got My Mind Set on You.”

Read full story

The Band's 'The Weight' Explained

The Band was made up of talented multi-instrumentalists and vocalists: four Canadians, Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel, and Levon Helm from Turkey Scratch, Arkansas. Its members met in Canada as part of Ronnie Hawkins’ band, the Hawks.

Read full story
1 comments

Interview: Ian Anderson on Jethro Tull's Long-Awaited New LP

And What Drives Him to Want to 'Wreak Havoc and Mayhem'. It has been more than 18 years since Jethro Tull released a new studio album. The wait ended January 28, 2022 with the release of The Zealot Gene. Songwriter, vocalist and flutist Ian Anderson explained in a press release that his interpretation of Biblical tales contributed to his lyrics.

Read full story
2 comments

Robby Krieger Busts Myths About Jim Morrison and the Doors

When the Doors released their self-titled debut in 1967, it was a revelation. Vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger produced a unique mix of rock, blues and jazz that became one of the soundtracks of the Summer of Love. Morrison died in France in 1971, Manzarek in 2013.

Read full story

Fame Was a Curse for Gerry Rafferty

Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty abhorred the recording industry. His first success as a member of Stealers Wheel, 1972’s “Stuck in the Middle With You,” was a parody of Bob Dylan’s style that poked fun at an industry cocktail party.

Read full story
2 comments

Ann Wilson of Heart Keeps Up the Beat on Her Latest EP

As concert venues reopen, vocalist Ann Wilson will begin to tour in February 2022 armed with a new band and material produced during the pandemic. Fans will also enjoy Wilson’s selections from the copious catalog of Heart, the band she fronts with her sister, singer and guitarist Nancy Wilson. Heart dominated the charts in the 1970s and ’80s with hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” and “What About Love.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy