'Sheer Cleverness': "Shake a Tail Feather'

One-derful Records

Most people know “Shake a Tail Feather” from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers; Ray Charles performed it as a crowd danced outside Ray’s Music Exchange. The song was the creation of singer, writer and producer and Andre Williams, an underrated R&B pioneer who co-wrote “Shake a Tail Feather” with Otha Hayes and Verlie Rice.

"Shake a Tail Feather" by Ray Charles from The Blues Brothers

Known as the Black Godfather, Mr. Rhythm and the Father of Rap, Williams’ first break came at Detroit’s Fortune Records in 1956 where he sang as a member of the Don Juans and produced. In 1961, Williams was hired by Berry Gordy as a writer, artist and producer for a new venture, Motown Records. Williams told Dan Epstein that his relationship with Gordy was volatile.

“I was in and out of Motown from around ’61 to ’65. I almost started Berry [in the record business], and we had a friendship going, but I could never conform to his way of doing business, and I could never be a yes-man and suck up to him, so he fired me!

"But when he’d fire me, then he’d get a guilty conscience or something, and he’d call me back. I’d go back and work maybe six or seven months, then mess up again and he’d fire me again.

"Gordy kept sayin’, 'Andre, I want to make you a millionaire, but you don’t wanna be a millionaire; you don’t wanna do things the way they supposed to be done! You got your own way of doing things, and I can’t have that here at my company! I can’t let you ruin my company!'

"And I’d say, 'Well then, screw it, man. Bye.' And then I’d go somewhere and get a hit—like I’d go to Chicago and do 'Shake a Tail Feather' with the Five Du-Tones—and Berry’d send a telegram sayin’ 'Come back to Detroit.'"

Williams recalled in the Tuscaloosa News that he had a calculated reason to write the song.

“'Shake a Tail Feather' was not written by accident but by sheer cleverness. C-l-e-v-e-r-n-e-s-s. Because at that time nothing but dances were selling. ’Member when all of these different dances was out and that was the fad? Dances and dances. I wanted to come up with a dance."

"Shake a Tail Feather" by the Five Du-Tones

The Five Du-Tunes were a struggling group from St. Louis who moved to Chicago around 1960 in search of a hit. In the book Chicago Soul, member LeRoy Joyce described the group's journey.

"We went to every record maker in Chicago. We went to King, to Chess, to Vee Jay… We stayed and we in turn ran into some guys that were producing records, like Andre Williams and Monk Higgins. We had a lot of gigs now, working in Gary, Indiana, mostly. We were working on Ninety-Fifth at the Spark Club in Chicago and at the White Rose in Phoenix [a suburb south of Chicago], and that’s how we started meeting people. We met people from One-derful out there in Phoenix. They told us to come in and we met George and Ernie Leaner."

The Du-Tones recorded nine singles for One-derful Records; their only success was 1963's "Shake a Tail Feather," which rose to number 51 on the pop charts. James & Bobby Purify reached number 25 with their version in 1967.

The Five Du-Tones released their last single in 1966 to little notice. The group broke up in 1967. Leaner folded One-derful Records a year later.