John Lennon & Elton John Teamed Up for 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night'

Frank Mastropolo

July and August were part of a turbulent 1974 for John Lennon. In the midst of an 18-month separation from Yoko Ono, a period Lennon called his Lost Weekend, he was living in New York City with May Pang and recording the Walls and Bridges album at Record Plant East.

In 2005 Pang told Radio Times the genesis of the biggest single to come from the album.

“At night, he loved to channel-surf and he would pick up phrases from all the shows. One time, he was watching Reverend Ike, a famous Black evangelist, who was saying, ‘Let me tell you guys, it doesn’t matter, it’s whatever gets you through the night.’

“John loved it and said, ‘I’ve got to write it down or I’ll forget it.’ He always kept a pad and pen by the bed. That was the beginning of ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’.”

Lennon told the New Musical Express that another source of inspiration was a disco-era pop tune by George McCrae.

“It was going to be like ‘Rock Your Baby,’ but I often have an idea what it is going to be like but it never turns out anything like it. It’s a very loose track. I call it the ‘Jealous Guy’ of the album, you know, or the ‘Oh Yoko!’ of the album, which are tracks I made which people say I should put out as a single, and I always fought it.

“But this time I swayed with the people who told me to put it out. I think they were right. It’s almost the first or second take, and the musicians are ragged but swinging. We tried to cut it a few times again but it never got that feel.”

"Whatever Gets You Thru the Night" by John Lennon

Also recording at Record Plant was Elton John, working on Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy. In the book His Song: The Musical Journey of Elton John, Lennon described what happened next.

“I was fiddling about one night and Elton John walked in with Tony King of Apple — you know, we’re all good friends — and the next minute Elton said, ‘Say, can I put a bit of piano on that?’ I said, ‘Sure, love it!’ He zapped in.

“I was amazed at his ability: I knew him, but I’d never seen him play. A fine musician, great piano player. I was really pleasantly surprised at the way he could get in on such a loose track and add to it and keep up with the rhythm changes — obviously, ‘cause it doesn’t keep the same rhythm… And then he sang with me. We had a great time.”

Lennon’s lack of confidence in the song’s potential is hard to understand now, but Elton immediately knew it was a hit. In All We Are Saying, Lennon describes a wager they made.

“[Elton] sang on a single that turned out to be a cut from Walls And Bridges, ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.’ He sang harmony on it and he really did a damn good job. So I sort of halfheartedly promised that if ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night’ became number one, which I had no reason to expect, I’d do Madison Square Garden with him.”

It was a bet Lennon would lose. “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” topped the charts, the only number one Lennon had during his lifetime.

“So one day Elton called and said, ‘Remember when you promised…’ It wasn’t like I promised some agent or something, so I was suddenly stuck. I had to go on stage in the middle of nothing.”

On November 28, 1974 Lennon appeared with Elton at the Garden and performed the song along with “Lucy In The Sky with Diamonds” and “I Saw Her Standing There.” It was Lennon’s final live performance.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, one of Best Classic Bands’ Best Music Books of 2021.

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever

