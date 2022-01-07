Newark, NJ

Who Wrote the Book of Love?

Frank Mastropolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRtAh_0dbg3ZfG00
The MonotonesPublicity Photo

The Monotones Ask the Eternal Question

In the 1950s, the street corners of cities across the US were the rehearsal halls for nascent doo wop groups perfecting their harmonies. Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers and the Chips were among thousands of teens who honed their vocal skills under a streetlamp, dreaming of success.

A group of teenage friends from Newark, New Jersey’s Baxter Terrace housing projects in 1955 formed the Monotones, patterning themselves after doo wop stars like the Heartbeats, the Cadillacs and the Spaniels. Lead singer Charles Patrick, first tenor Warren Davis, second tenor George Malone, bass man John Smith, second bass John Ryane and his brother, baritone Warren Ryanes took their name from a group that was breaking up. Richard Crouse writes in Who Wrote the Book of Love? that one of the group’s members remembered that the name fit these close friends perfectly because “the word means ‘one tone,’ and we were so close, like one.”

The Monotones’ first taste of success was a win on Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour in 1956, the American Idol of its day. Hoping to build on that, lead singer Patrick searched for a song that could become the group’s first single. that Patrick’s inspiration came from an unlikely source.

“Patrick went to a sheet-music store to look for songs for his band to record," writes Crouse. "An old Four Lads tune called ‘Book of Love’ caught his eye just as the shop’s radio was playing a commercial for a popular brand of toothpaste.

“‘You’ll wonder where the yellow went,’ the radio trumpeted, ‘when you brush your teeth with Pepsodent.’

“Patrick was amused by the jingle, humming it while paying for the sheet music and making his way home. He met with his friends where they worked on new material. Singing together, they came up with a new song based on Patrick’s visit to the sheet-music store. Borrowing the Four Lads’ title and combining it with the hook of the toothpaste commercial, they produced their version of ‘Book of Love.’ The band thought the up-tempo ditty was cute, but they were concentrating on ballads, which they thought were their strong suit. They agreed to play the song live but didn’t consider committing it to tape.”

The Monotones Perform "Book of Love"

But when another local band, the Kodaks, heard “Book of Love” and decided to record it, the Monotones hurriedly made a demo of the tune and shopped it around. They eventually landed a deal with a small label, Hull Records. On September 26, 1957, the group went into New York City’s Bell Sound Studios to record “Book of Love.” AllMusic explains that a happy accident inspired a memorable element of the song.

“(W)hile the group was rehearsing the intro of the song in the studio, a baseball came crashing through a window and — perfectly timed — hit a wall, causing a resounding crash. The group was listening to a playback of the song and sure enough, there it was: “Oh, I wonder, wonder who ba doo doo who — BOOM! — who wrote the book of love?” They decided to keep it, adding a solitary kick of a bass drum.”

The intricate harmony of the Monotones produced a doo wop classic that rose to №5 on the Billboard chart in 1958. The song’s lyrics are referenced in both Don McLean’s “American Pie” and Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.” Sha Na Na performed “Book of Love” at Woodstock and the song was part of the American Graffiti soundtrack. But the song never answers the question: Who wrote the Book of Love?

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock# Music# 1950s# History# Groups

Comments / 12

Published by

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past

New York, NY
329 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

Randy Bachman's Final Night With the Guess Who

Randy Bachman wasthe singer-songwriter and lead guitarist of the Guess Who in May 1970, weeks before promoter Bill Graham closed Fillmore East. Bachman recalls his final performance with the band at Fillmore East.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

David Bowie's Final Studio: Magic Shop

"That was a magic moment" The Magic Shop opened in 1988 well before Bloomingdale's, MoMA and a luxury hotel became its neighbors in New York's SoHo. The increase in the area's rental value spelled the end of the studio. Despite the offer of financial help from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, owner Steve Rosenthal was unable to buy the space from his landlord. While Rosenthal continues his business of mixing and restoring classic recordings, the Magic Shop closed March 16, 2016.

Read full story

The Legends Behind ‘Sweet Soul Music’

Arthur Conley’s Eternal Question: ‘Do You Like Good Music?’. By 1966, soul shouter Otis Redding’s career was at a crossroads. Rumored to be unhappy with Stax Records, Redding established Jotis Records with managers Alan and Phil Walden and producer Joe Galkin (the “J” in Jotis). With Jotis, Redding hoped to break and produce new talent.

Read full story

Why Dave Mason Is 'Feelin' Alright'

In 1967 Dave Mason founded Traffic with Steve Winwood, Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi. The British band’s debut album that year, Mr. Fantasy, made them international stars. Despite their instant success, Mason left the band after the album was released, then returned for a few months in 1968.

Read full story
6 comments

‘Monday I've Got Friday on My Mind’

Beatlemania in Australia reached its peak in June 1964 when the Fab Four staged a three-week tour of the country. Hundreds of rock groups sprouted as a result, formed by teens who hoped to emulate their heroes from Liverpool.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Gate

Art D’Lugoff opened the Village Gate in 1958 on the ground floor and basement of the former Mills House No.1, a hotel for homeless men. The basement had been the hotel’s laundry room. By the time the Village Gate closed in February 1994, it had become a Greenwich Village icon.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Moby Grape's 'Worst Night' Was at New York's Fillmore East

Skip Spence of Moby Grape at Fillmore EastPhoto by Frank Mastropolo. Moby Grape was one of the great underrated San Francisco bands of the 1960s. The Grape appeared at New York's Fillmore East on June 18–19, 1971, days before the East Village concert venue closed its doors for good. Here guitarist and singer-songwriter Jerry Miller recalls Fillmore East producer Bill Graham and the band’s “worst night.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Beckenstein

Samuel Beckenstein was a Polish immigrant who sold odd lots of fabric he bought from clothing manufacturers. Beckenstein, who started as a pushcart merchant, established Beckenstein’s Men’s Fabric in 1919.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Plaza Hotel

The Village Plaza Hotel opened in 1960 on Washington Place, a tree-lined street in Greenwich Village. Its proximity to Washington Square Park and New York University belie the fact that the Village Plaza was a seedy single-room-occupancy welfare hotel. The Village Plaza was owned by Lawrence Meinwald, who also ran the equally squalid Allerton Hotel on West 23rd Street.

Read full story

Billy Joel Tells the Story Behind 'Allentown'

By the 1980s, the steel industry of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley was in full decline. Bethlehem Steel, one of the country’s largest steel producers, was shedding workers each year; it would eventually close its mills.

Read full story
1 comments

Jefferson Airplane's Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen on 'Band Uniforms'

‘Imagine us dressed up like the Beau Brummels’. Jack Casady and Jorma KaukonenErik Kabik Photography / Media Punch / Publicity Photo. Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady are among the 90 musicians and crew members interviewed in the new bookFillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever. In this excerpt Casady and Kaukonen, who played Fillmore East with Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, discuss the outsized presence of impresario Bill Graham.

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

Life Behind the Scenes with the Go-Go’s

Gina Schock’s New Book Features a Treasure Trove of Photos. You may think you’ve stumbled into a time warp when you see how omnipresent the Go-Go’s have become in 2021. Formed as a punk band in 1978, the Go-Go’s — singer Belinda Carlisle, guitarists Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin, bassist Kathy Valentine and drummer Gina Schock — starred in 2020’s acclaimed Showtime documentary The Go-Go’s and haven’t slowed down since.

Read full story
1 comments

"Now Make It Mellow'

The Story Behind 'Tighten Up' by Archie Bell & the Drells. In the early 1960s, Archie Bell and the Drells were a struggling Houston vocal group performing their brand of “Texas funk” at local talent shows. In 1964, the group recorded a demo of a song called “Tighten Up.” Although they often performed the song live, the demo was soon forgotten.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: De Robertis Pastry Shoppe

De Robertis Pastry Shoppe closed in 2014 after more than a century serving Italian coffee, pastries, cookies and ices. Four generations of the De Robertis family worked at the pasticceria since it opened in 1904. John De Robertis, whose grandfather Paolo started the business, described the store’s early days. “They made pignoli, the seeded cookies, and they made coffee, cappuccino and as refrigeration came in they started making pastries, cannoli. Then as time went by they started making lemon ice. They catered to the Italians because that’s what everybody around here was used to.

Read full story

The Drifters' 'White Christmas': An Appreciation

The Drifters (l-r) Bill Pinkney, Gerhart Thrasher, Clyde McPhatter, Willie Ferbee & Andre ThrasherPublicity photo. Thanksgiving is immediately followed by a brutal month of Christmas music overload. It’s inescapable; every radio station, department store, and building lobby engulfs us with tunes of the season. So when a great song rises above the holiday hype, it deserves recognition.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

When Fillmore East Introduced White Kids to Black Artists

Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968Photo ©Frank Mastropolo. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the closing of Fillmore East, promoter Bill Graham’s rock mecca in New York’s East Village. By the time it closed in June 1971, Graham presented the cream of rock royalty; Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, The Who, Eric Clapton, Elton John and many other stars performed.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Children’s Wear

Avenue A was for decades the neighborhood to shop for baby carriages, strollers, cribs and toys. Ben’s Juvenile Mart and Schachter’s Babyland, with its kiddie horse ride in front, were a few doors apart near East 6th Street. Schneider’s Juvenile Furniture on the corner of 2nd Street was the last to leave the area in 2004.

Read full story

Former Byrd and Burrito Brother Chris Hillman Describes His Musical Journey on New Audiobook

Chris Hillman’s autobiography, Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond, was one of the most celebrated music books of 2020. Hillman explained the creation of its new audiobook released Oct. 12, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Avignone Pharmacy

When Avignone Pharmacy closed in 2015, it was one of the oldest drug stores in New York City. The proudly anti-chain pharmacy was founded in 1832 as Stock Pharmacy. Italian immigrant Francis Avignone bought the business in 1898 and changed its name to Avignone Pharmacy. Its original location was 59 MacDougal Street, which was demolished in the 1930s when Houston Street was widened.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy