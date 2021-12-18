New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: De Robertis Pastry Shoppe

Frank Mastropolo

'This is like my living room.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GtGq_0dQePtt600
Photo by Frank Mastropolo

De Robertis Pastry Shoppe closed in 2014 after more than a century serving Italian coffee, pastries, cookies and ices. Four generations of the De Robertis family worked at the pasticceria since it opened in 1904. John De Robertis, whose grandfather Paolo started the business, described the store’s early days. “They made pignoli, the seeded cookies, and they made coffee, cappuccino and as refrigeration came in they started making pastries, cannoli. Then as time went by they started making lemon ice. They catered to the Italians because that’s what everybody around here was used to.

“The heyday of the store’s popularity was in the ’60s. As soon as church was over, whatever mass people went to, they all piled in here. We were packed. They came in for coffee and cannoli, sfogliatelle, whatever.”

De Robertis says that the glorious neon sign, which spans the width of the building, was probably erected in the 1940s. When Black Seed Bagels opened in the space in 2015, its owners retained the De Robertis sign and restored the imperfect tiling on the floors and walls, the tin ceilings, and the original ornate barrier at the back of the store.

“We’re not here to erase history,” said Black Seed co-owner Noah Bernamoff.

“We never really had people come over to our apartment because we were always working,” said De Robertis. “My father said, ‘This is like my living room. I can’t have people over my house because I’m always here so this is my living room.’ And people like that. It’s that love that you can’t get from a chain store.”

When the facade of the building was renovated, the De Robertis sign was moved to the roof.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
New YorkSignsNeonBakeryHistory

Comments / 0

Published by

Mastropolo is the author of Fillmore East; The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever; Ghost Signs: Clues to Downtown New York's Past; and Ghost Signs 2: Clues to Uptown New York's Past

New York, NY
153 followers

More from Frank Mastropolo

Jefferson Airplane's Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen on 'Band Uniforms'

‘Imagine us dressed up like the Beau Brummels’. Jack Casady and Jorma KaukonenErik Kabik Photography / Media Punch / Publicity Photo. Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady are among the 90 musicians and crew members interviewed in the new bookFillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever. In this excerpt Casady and Kaukonen, who played Fillmore East with Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, discuss the outsized presence of impresario Bill Graham.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Life Behind the Scenes with the Go-Go’s

Gina Schock’s New Book Features a Treasure Trove of Photos. You may think you’ve stumbled into a time warp when you see how omnipresent the Go-Go’s have become in 2021. Formed as a punk band in 1978, the Go-Go’s — singer Belinda Carlisle, guitarists Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin, bassist Kathy Valentine and drummer Gina Schock — starred in 2020’s acclaimed Showtime documentary The Go-Go’s and haven’t slowed down since.

Read full story

"Now Make It Mellow'

The Story Behind 'Tighten Up' by Archie Bell & the Drells. In the early 1960s, Archie Bell and the Drells were a struggling Houston vocal group performing their brand of “Texas funk” at local talent shows. In 1964, the group recorded a demo of a song called “Tighten Up.” Although they often performed the song live, the demo was soon forgotten.

Read full story

The Drifters' 'White Christmas': An Appreciation

The Drifters (l-r) Bill Pinkney, Gerhart Thrasher, Clyde McPhatter, Willie Ferbee & Andre ThrasherPublicity photo. Thanksgiving is immediately followed by a brutal month of Christmas music overload. It’s inescapable; every radio station, department store, and building lobby engulfs us with tunes of the season. So when a great song rises above the holiday hype, it deserves recognition.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

When Fillmore East Introduced White Kids to Black Artists

Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968Photo ©Frank Mastropolo. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the closing of Fillmore East, promoter Bill Graham’s rock mecca in New York’s East Village. By the time it closed in June 1971, Graham presented the cream of rock royalty; Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, The Who, Eric Clapton, Elton John and many other stars performed.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Children’s Wear

Avenue A was for decades the neighborhood to shop for baby carriages, strollers, cribs and toys. Ben’s Juvenile Mart and Schachter’s Babyland, with its kiddie horse ride in front, were a few doors apart near East 6th Street. Schneider’s Juvenile Furniture on the corner of 2nd Street was the last to leave the area in 2004.

Read full story

Former Byrd and Burrito Brother Chris Hillman Describes His Musical Journey on New Audiobook

Chris Hillman’s autobiography, Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond, was one of the most celebrated music books of 2020. Hillman explained the creation of its new audiobook released Oct. 12, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Avignone Pharmacy

When Avignone Pharmacy closed in 2015, it was one of the oldest drug stores in New York City. The proudly anti-chain pharmacy was founded in 1832 as Stock Pharmacy. Italian immigrant Francis Avignone bought the business in 1898 and changed its name to Avignone Pharmacy. Its original location was 59 MacDougal Street, which was demolished in the 1930s when Houston Street was widened.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ghost Signs of NYC: Hygrade’s Frankfurters

Sir Winston Churchill Square is a half-acre garden and sitting area at the juncture of Bleecker and Downing Streets and Sixth Avenue. The site was purchased by the city’s Parks Department in 1943. The garden and sitting area, designed by George Vellonakis, was rebuilt in 1998–1999, adding a garden, an armillary sphere and a decorative fence. The square is named in honor of the British Prime Minister who guided the UK through World War II.

Read full story

Micky Dolenz Paid Tribute to Monkees Bandmate Michael Nesmith on New LP

Micky Dolenz(Publicity photo) In May 2021 Micky Dolenz talked about his new solo album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, a tribute to his friend and bandmate Michael Nesmith who died Dec. 10, 2021 at the age of 78.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Before Fillmore East Came the Village Theater

John (Beedo) Dzubak of Kingdom Come, Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge and Charlie Ingui of the Soul Survivors performed at the Village Theater, the venue that staged rock concerts from 1965–1967 before Bill Graham bought the hall and renamed it Fillmore East. They recalled the hall in Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music, a new book about the iconic hall in New York City's East Village.

Read full story

Bill Graham of Fillmore East: 'I Don't Pay for Limousines'

Hard rock band Steppenwolf, fronted by singer John Kay, was a favorite of promoter Bill Graham, the impresario who brought Fillmore East to New York's East Village in 1968. Kay discusses his great respect for Graham, a staunch advocate of the band, in the new book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever. The band’s success with hits like “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride” quickly won them headliner status. In this excerpt, Kay provides a glimpse into Graham's mercurial personality.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

When Steve Miller Met Mungo Jerry at Fillmore East

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller, guitarist and singerof the Steve Miller Band, details his run-ins with promoter Bill Graham in the new book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever. Despite their disagreements, Miller admits Graham was an innovative producer who presented the greatest blues musicians of the era to young white audiences. Here Miller discusses his first time headlining Fillmore East on Sept. 25, 1970.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy