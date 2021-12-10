Local Man, Kori Glossett, Missing for 5 years

Kori Glossett Kirbi Glossett

As Christmas approaches yet again, we are celebrating another year without our family member, Kori Glossett. He has been missing since July 1, 2016. What has happened to him is still a mystery to all of us but he is still in our hearts and we are still grieving his absence. Kori went missing from Van Wert, OH but could have traveled as far as another state. He loved to travel so there is no saying he is still even in Ohio at this point. We are begging and pleading that if you happen to see this man to please report it to the authorities immediately. We want to have hope that he is still out there after all these years. If you can please say a prayer for not only us but for all families who are dealing with missing family members. The not knowing is what is the hardest part and while the world still turns, we can't help but think about all he is missing out on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. As long as I am able to continue to share his photo around not only Van Wert but the world, I will. Also, if you can share this for our family it would be greatly appreciated by all of us. I hope you all have a Blessed and Merry Christmas everyone! Spread so much love this Holiday Season!

We love and miss you so much Kori and we hope to bring you back home soon. ❤