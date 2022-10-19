Woni Spotts was born in Los Angeles to musicians Roger and Betty Spotts in 1964. Beginning in high school, she hosted a documentary called “Passing Through” (1989). The filming locations included 160+ countries. After the documentary ended, Ms. Spotts developed an e-Commerce company. The business-funded her future solo expeditions between 2014 and 2018.

2017 China

Ms. Spotts never set out to explore every country. She silently carried on the idea of Nolan Davis, the author of “Six Black Horses” (1971) and the producer of Passing Through” (1989). With a handful of countries left to visit in 2018, Ms. Spotts stumbled across an interesting article. A man asked a question, ”Has a Black person ever stepped foot in every country?” Curious, she searched and discovered the internet was filled with articles about a first-generation Ugandan woman hoping to be the first Black woman to travel to every country by 2019. She used a stage name and a fabricated backstory on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, ETC.). On her Instagram page, she claimed that every country was biased against her, including African countries. In an article, she accused the Four Seasons of racism for not partnering with her. According to ripoffreport.com and complaintsboard.com, she misled donors with her Go Fund Me account. On Instagram stories, the Ugandan woman glorified eating bushmeat and feasted on a pangolin, an endangered species. She infuriated animal rights activists, which triggered articles on African Geographic and signatures on thepetitionsite.com and change.org. https://africageographic.com/stories/video-instagram-influencer-eats-pangolin-gabon-calls-armadillo/

The Ugandan woman positioned herself as a typical “Black American woman traveler.” Initially, Spotts was overjoyed that a person of African descent was inspiring international tourism, but she constantly complained of obstacles and discrimination she faced around the globe. Ms. Spotts feared Black American women and women, in general, would be turned off. Black Americans have been a global presence for centuries as elite military forces, legendary Olympians, world class athletes, volunteers, teachers, award-winning entertainers (dancers, singers, and musicians), and ex-pats. Due to negative stereotypes (asylum seeking, immigration, international crime, ETC.), Africans and Caribbeans are treated differently while vacationing.

After a friend set up a phone interview regarding the completion of Ms. Spotts' world travels, there was a press release, and dozens of articles followed. She bonded with her hero Barbara Hillary and interacted with fellow travelers online. When the media began to buzz, she endured cyberbullying from trolls. Every article with a comment section was spammed. Editors received demands to remove articles about Ms. Spotts. Ms. Spotts’ Wikipedia page was vandalized over and over again (until deleted). Suspicious cars slowly drove by her business, and nuisance calls threatened death. During the assault, the Ugandan woman sold herself as the first Black woman globetrotter on earth. A CNN article she was featured in had to be re-edited several times to acknowledge Ms. Spotts. The Ugandan woman’s inner circle asked her to graciously rebrand as "The First African woman to travel to every country." She wholeheartedly rejected the title because it was not prestigious enough. On the day Ms. Spotts' Wikipedia page was removed, the Ugandan woman celebrated in her “last” country. In actuality, she never stepped foot in Syria (due to ongoing violence) and passed through many country's airports, never spending a single night, a practice reputable travel clubs don't consider a visit.

Official acknowledgement of cyberbullying

Wikipedia vandalism and social media erasure

The Ugandan woman never traveled to Syria

The Ugandan woman’s Facebook group removed anyone posting Ms. Spotts' articles. The members stated that Black Americans were not "pure African" and should be banned from claiming “First Black” status for achievements. Ironically, the term “First Black” was created by Black Americans to celebrate barrier-breaking milestones after slavery. Black Americans are an amalgamation of Africans, Europeans, and Native Americans. With an average of 24% European DNA, there is no such thing as “pure African” when speaking of Black Americans. Of course, the nonsensical rhetoric was met with fury. The genealogies of Martin Luther King, Muhammed Ali, Rosa Parks, and tens of millions of other Black Americans were discussed. Ms. Spotts has a lineage dating back to the 1700s, with Black Americans on both sides.

In the Tortoise and the Hare fable, the hare raced around in circles while the tortoise crossed the finish line. In a David and Goliath influencer-styled story, a self-promoting, PR-guided Instagram veteran battled a person with no internet presence in 2019. Ms. Spotts never posted her travel online and only created an Instagram account to respond to the bullying.

The Ugandan woman tried to erase the accomplishments of every older adventurer. In a Matador Network article, she claimed that Ms. Spotts' travels were invalid because some of the countries she ventured into were once occupied. By her self-serving rules, Jane Goodall never worked with chimpanzees Tanzania (it had other names like German East Africa). According to the oldest travel organization’s rules, countries are counted by visits to the locations on the map. Occupations and political maneuverings are irrelevant. Though many regions were occupied, Ms. Spotts traveled to the individual countries. What’s amazing is she ventured to locations no longer in existence like The Soviet Union, and Czechoslovakia. She traveled to regions before they were capitals of countries (Juba, Asmara, Kinshasa, Ouagadougou, and Windhoek) and regions that may one day become countries (Basque and Transnistria). The details are on Ms. Spotts’ IMDB.com biography page. From 1979 to 1982, Ms. Spotts traveled to what are now 160+ countries. From 2014 to 2018 she visited 30+ countries, and over 40 years, she has made treks to territories (Greenland, Antarctica, Tahiti, Easter Islands, The Galápagos, Hawaii, Transnistria, Western Sahara, Socotra, Tibet, the Canary Islands, etc.) completing a historic journey.

After researching this story, I caught up with Ms. Spotts to ask her opinion on the article. She was hesitant but ended by saying, “I will not be bullied out of my accomplishments or intimidated by trolls. I will respond." Ms. Spotts is involved in a multitude of charities. She hosts virtual visits with school children about geography and travel. Woni Spotts is the first Black woman to travel to every country and continent, completed in September 2018.

