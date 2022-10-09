Opinion: Ethnic Bigotry Against Black Americans

Ethnic Bigotry, “The Talk”

People from cultures steeped in caste systems, tribalism, and colonialist ideals are further indoctrinated with anti-Black Americanism by organizations (refugee camps, schools, missionary programs, etc.). Once in the United States of America, foreigners place businesses in Black American communities and thrive in enclaves (e.g., Little Ethiopia, Little Africa, Chinatown, Little Arabia, Little Korea, etc.). Remittances from parasitic foreign-owned businesses are sent worldwide, investing nothing in Black American communities. The customer service is infamously disrespectful and often deadly (e.g., Happy Red Apple Nails, Latasha Harlins, George Floyd, etc.).

"The Talk,” a tradition of teaching ethnic bigotry to foreign African descendants and others. Black Americans are portrayed as criminals without morals, culture, or education.

“Black Americans are criminals.”

Black Americans live peacefully in every state and in ex-pat communities around the world. There is no United Nations monitoring, Interpol surveillance, or organized crime (e.g., domestic, international, or entry bans). In America, isolated areas have crime like every other group on earth.

“Black Americans have no culture or education.”

Fabled abolitionists, civil rights activists, war heroes, cowboys, and lawmen are the foundation of the United States of America. There are over one hundred HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and life-changing inventions, innovations, and achievements in mechanics, technology, science, medicine, humanitarianism, agriculture, architecture, physics, astronomy (astronauts), etc. Olympians and sports superstars broke barriers in over fifty sports and national competitions. Black Americans have a globally embraced culture of artists, authors, Hollywood entertainers, and iconic music and dance genres.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) found that Black American fathers are just as present—and sometimes more so—in the lives of their children than dads of other races, defying the stereotype that black fathers simply aren't around to give their kids guidance and support.

Ethnic Bigotry is Changing America

People seeking citizenship in the United States of America come from countries with institutionalized culturally accepted customs (e.g., pedophilia/child brides/bacha bazi, sexual violence, domestic abuse, FGM/female genital mutilation, honor killings, genocide, casual prostitution, high paternity fraud, public/open defecation, and starving orphans), and ritual sacrifice (i.e., animals, children, and people with albinism). There are countries with no civil rights, women’s rights, children’s rights, worker’s rights, disability rights, elder rights, animal rights, or

humanitarianism. The United States of America is forced to accommodate or draft legislation.

H.R. 6100 FGM Female genital mutilation -116th Congress

H.Con.Res.362 -Expressing the sense of the Congress regarding so-called "honor killings.”

Requests to bring in child brides OK’d; legal under US laws -AP News

“Child sacrifice continues today” – Humanists International

Santería practitioners can sacrifice animals -Church of Lukumi Babalu Aye, Inc v. City of Hialeah, Supreme Court, 1993

“Nigerians abroad have made it difficult for Europeans and Americans to accept them because of the number of Nigerians in prisons all over the world accused of drug trafficking or human trafficking.” -Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari -Telegraph

Why Nigerian men are killing their Wives in the US, Europe -Opera News, South Africa

NYC case highlights African monkey meat ritual - NBC News

Rise of Somali Gangs Plagues Minneapolis -CBS News

Keeping Somali Youth Out of Street Gangs and Drugs -publicsafety.gc.ca

U.S. Soldiers Told to Ignore Sexual Abuse of Boys by Afghan Allies -New York Times

Marines Trained That Rape in Afghanistan is a “Cultural” Issue -The Daily Beast

Afghan “Refugee” Comes To America, Rapes 3-Year-Old Afghan Girl On Marine Base, Says It’s His “Culture” -National File

Afghan refugees in the US charged with child rape and spousal assault -Hindu Post

Diseased animals pass deadly viruses to humans. There are countries with no concept of microorganisms or food hygiene. Every year, customs seize imports of dogs, rats, bats, bird nests, deer antlers, animal genitals, donkey dung, grave dirt, monkeys, land snails, Kunga cakes (i.e., patties made with flies), human flesh, and more.

Chinese-Made Infant Flesh Capsules Seized in South Korea-ABC News

Zoonotic Viruses Associated with Illegally Imported Wildlife Products -National Library of Medicine

Bushmeat and Emerging Infectious Diseases: Lessons from Africa -National Library of Medicine

Exploring the characteristics of a local demand for African wild meat -National Library of Medicine

No need to beat around the bushmeat…zoonotic disease -National Library of Medicine

Incentives for Bushmeat Consumption and Importation among West African Immigrants, Minnesota, USA -National Library of Medicine

Ethnic Bigotry in the Media

High-profile actresses, authors, musicians, and politicians publicly disrespect Black Americans. For decades, ethnic slurs (e.g., akata, jareer, abeed, mayate, obruni, etc.) went unnoticed. Cynthia Erivo, Ihuoma Ofordire, Luvvie, and others, hurled the ethnic insult akata (an African slur of Yoruba origins). Akon, a Senegalese-American singer, spoke on slavery, saying, “You Just Gotta Let It Go.” Naomi Campbell, a British citizen with Caribbean lineage, illogically insisted that all African descendants be included in Black History Month, an American celebration. Daniel Ngobeni, a South African designer, thought a “noose necktie” was a fashion statement.

Foreign African descendants mock slavery, lynchings, and police brutality. Humiliating “slave and master” games are played on social media, and after high-profile shootings, Black Americans are called “bullet bags.”

Media owned by foreign African descendants misrepresent and silence the voices of Black Americans.

In academia, scholarships designed for Black Americans are shared with foreign African descendants and others. Scholarships sponsored by foreigners in the United States of America are ethnicity-specific. The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience is adversely affected by African/Caribbean clubs and complaints about the lack of foreign culture representation. With foreign African descendent teachers, children are taught ahistorical narratives (e.g., Black Americans were “forced immigrants," "indentured servants,” "Africans never sold slaves,” and “The Chinese and Irish were slaves too.”). Only Black Americans were freed by the emancipation proclamation in the United States of America. It benefits the dominant society and foreign African descendants to miseducate students. Both groups were involved in crimes against humanity.

Black Americans are not immigrants! People willingly moving to other countries for opportunities are immigrants. Being abducted, beaten, imprisoned, and dragged from African dungeons to European slave ships is NOT immigration. Buying and selling humans for half a millennium (the Trans-Atlantic Slave trade) is not immigration. Forced labor, rape, torture, and continuing racial oppression are crimes against humanity, NOT immigration.

Ethnic Bigotry in Politics

In the United States of America, foreign African descendants rewrote legislation to remove specificity, undermining and excluding Black Americans. CARICOM representatives in the Caribbean demanded that all African descendants be included in Black American reparations claims. Black Americans are excluded from the African Union, CARICOM, and the reparations claims both groups seek.

Austin Chenge, a Nigerian-American and Michigan politician, vowed to end Black History Month (formally Negro History Week).

Winsome Sears, Jamaican-born Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, says, “Slavery happened absolutely. And there are some vestiges of it. But how long are we going to go back there?” The world was told to “never forget.” I doubt anyone would advise Jewish people to get over the Holocaust.

In one year, Ethiopia went from an unprovoked attack on Black Americans to a plea to pan-Africanists (i.e., Black Americans) to help Ethiopia.

"On the other hand, the Blacks continue to sing and complain about being oppressed and tortured, saying the Whites did this and that to us. To this day, they [Blacks] have not gotten anywhere."-Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2020

“In the spirit of pan-Africanism, I call on all Black people to stand with Ethiopia for the sake of the dignity and sovereignty of Black people.” -Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2021

When Italy invaded in 1935, Ethiopia's emperor Haile Selassie I called John C. Robinson the "Father of the Tuskegee Airmen." Robinson volunteered to fly as the commander of the Imperial Ethiopian Air Force, going against the wishes of the United States of America. Robinson instructed Ethiopia's novice pilots and is one of the founders of Ethiopian Airlines. Known as the “Brown Condor of Ethiopia,” Robinson's statue stands in Holy Trinity Cathedral, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

