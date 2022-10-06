Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America

Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation.

Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).

The United States of America adopted the one-drop rule. Caribbeans and Central/South Americans celebrate multiculturalism. Jamaica’s motto is “Out of many, one people.” While blues artist Billie Holiday sang “Strange Fruit,” Caribbeans serenaded bananas, "Banana Boat/Day-O" and embraced multiculturalism, “One Love.”

In stark contrast to Black Americans, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans are encouraged to “mejorar la raza” by marrying European descendants or African descendants with light skin. A range of colors is present in Black American families. There is no segregation between light and dark skin people. In the United Kingdom, African descendants with light skin typically have a parent of European descent, not centuries of admixtures with Europeans. An African with a parent of European descent will often segregate from Africans, Caribbeans, and Afro-Central/South Americans. Colorism, texturism, and featurism are heightened outside of the United States of America.

Africans say, "Black Americans are lost without roots," while fleeing from the "motherland." Desperate to shed tribal identities and languages, Africans adopt foreign ethnicities (e.g., “Afro-Ukrainian,” “Scandinavian,” “Swedish,” and “British”). Most African countries have official European languages. Black Americans are scolded for not living in Africa by Africans living in the United States of America. Authenticity is long gone when the continent was named by Romans, the Niger River was named by Greeks, the Berlin Conference created the countries, and Nigeria was named by a European, Dame Flora Louis Shaw. Tribal beliefs and education were eclipsed by colonial religions and schools. Drum circles were left behind for Black American music. Once thought to be original, Africans used Dutch wax cloth for clothing. Black Americans are living remnants of the oldest African tradition, slave trading.

Two Women Cooking picryl

