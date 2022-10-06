Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America

Foundational Black American History

Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation.

Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).

The United States of America adopted the one-drop rule. Caribbeans and Central/South Americans celebrate multiculturalism. Jamaica’s motto is “Out of many, one people.” While blues artist Billie Holiday sang “Strange Fruit,” Caribbeans serenaded bananas, "Banana Boat/Day-O" and embraced multiculturalism, “One Love.”

In stark contrast to Black Americans, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans are encouraged to “mejorar la raza” by marrying European descendants or African descendants with light skin. A range of colors is present in Black American families. There is no segregation between light and dark skin people. In the United Kingdom, African descendants with light skin typically have a parent of European descent, not centuries of admixtures with Europeans. An African with a parent of European descent will often segregate from Africans, Caribbeans, and Afro-Central/South Americans. Colorism, texturism, and featurism are heightened outside of the United States of America.

Africans say, "Black Americans are lost without roots," while fleeing from the "motherland." Desperate to shed tribal identities and languages, Africans adopt foreign ethnicities (e.g., “Afro-Ukrainian,” “Scandinavian,” “Swedish,” and “British”). Most African countries have official European languages. Black Americans are scolded for not living in Africa by Africans living in the United States of America. Authenticity is long gone when the continent was named by Romans, the Niger River was named by Greeks, the Berlin Conference created the countries, and Nigeria was named by a European, Dame Flora Louis Shaw. Tribal beliefs and education were eclipsed by colonial religions and schools. Drum circles were left behind for Black American music. Once thought to be original, Africans used Dutch wax cloth for clothing. Black Americans are living remnants of the oldest African tradition, slave trading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246ldQ_0iOZQHvB00
Two Women Cookingpicryl

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnogenesis

https://www.jstor.org/stable/3739564

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/liturgicalyear/activities/view.cfm?id=1300

https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/focus/20210326/prathit-misra-rastafari-indian-connection

https://jis.gov.jm/information/symbols/jamaican-coat-of-arms/

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mejorar-la-raza-an-exampl_b_7558892

https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/person/mp65594/flora-nee-shaw-lady-lugard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afro-Ukrainians

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# caribbeans# south americans# central americans# ethnocide# ethnic bigotry

Comments / 0

Published by

Foundational Black American History

Houston, TX
377 followers

More from Foundational Black American History

Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!

Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.

Read full story
331 comments

Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!

During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.

Read full story
232 comments

Opinion: Ethnic Bigotry Against Black Americans

People from cultures steeped in caste systems, tribalism, and colonialist ideals are further indoctrinated with anti-Black Americanism by organizations (refugee camps, schools, missionary programs, etc.). Once in the United States of America, foreigners place businesses in Black American communities and thrive in enclaves (e.g., Little Ethiopia, Little Africa, Chinatown, Little Arabia, Little Korea, etc.). Remittances from parasitic foreign-owned businesses are sent worldwide, investing nothing in Black American communities. The customer service is infamously disrespectful and often deadly (e.g., Happy Red Apple Nails, Latasha Harlins, George Floyd, etc.).

Read full story

The Ethnocide of Ancient Civilizations with Anthropological Hoaxes

Corrupt historians removed the presence of Ancient Africans in the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The ethnicities and history of the Moors, Egyptians, Indigenous, etc. were misrepresented. "Piltdown Man,

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy