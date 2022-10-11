Opinion: What is a Foundational Black American?

Ethnic Background

Black Americans have DNA and haplogroups spanning over five to six continents. The ethnogenesis began after the first generation to half a millennium in what is now the United States of America. Within the Black American population, there are no mono-ethnic backgrounds and mono-racial backgrounds are rare.

DNA

Africa 60-70+%

Europe 20+%

The Americas .8+% (i.e., Native American and Austronesian)

Haplogroups

Africa (L2a, E1b1a, E-V38 (shared with Pharaoh Ramesses the lll, etc.)

Hunter Gatherer (B, etc.)

Middle East (R0, etc.)

Europe (R1b1a, R1b, H, I, etc.)

Asia, Oceania, Eurasia, and Americas (M, U, R, N, etc.)

Black American or African American: A person originating from combined ethnicities within what is now the United States of America prior to 1865 and previously classified as Negro, Colored, Afro-American, and Mulatto.

*In the United States of America there are multi-racial/ethnic recognized tribes with .5% Native American DNA (e.g., Lumbee Tribe, Rappahannock tribe, etc.).

Admixtures

In North America, the first generation of enslaved Africans experienced forced admixture with Europeans. The mixed progeny remained enslaved. The second generation mixed with Africans, Europeans, and mixed progeny. Some appeared to be of solely European descent yet remained enslaved.

In North America, the first generation of free Africans mixed with Europeans and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes. The second generation mixed with Europeans, Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes, and mixed progeny. Some presented and lived as European descendants. Others presented and lived as Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian). Individuals with visible African ancestry were classified as "free people of color."

The Emancipation Proclamation and the Thirteenth Amendment joined the previously enslaved with "free people of color" into Freedmen, now Black Americans.

Native Americans and the enslaved (later the Cherokee Freedmen) were forced to march on the “Trail of Tears” to Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation broke the treaty of 1866, which promised an end to slavery and tribal citizenship for Cherokee Freedmen. There are Cherokee, Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Seminole Freedmen/Freedman). A proponent of the “one drop rule,” Walter A. Plecker, M.D., created a blacklist with over one hundred surnames of Native Americans with African admixture.

“To aid all of you in determining just which are the mixed families, we have made a list of their surnames by counties and cities, as complete as possible at this time. This list should be preserved by all, even by those in counties and cities not included, as these people are moving around over the State and changing race at the new place.” -Walter A. Plecker, M.D., Department of Health, Bureau of Vital Statistics, 1943

Misclassified

Black Americans were ethnically displaced through reclassification on records (United States census records, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage licenses, Dawes rolls, military records, slave bills of sale, property records, wills, newspaper articles, obituaries, etc.) as Negro, Colored, “Moors” (The descendants of Africans, Europeans, Native Americans), Mulatto, Black, African American, and Black American. Classifying Black Americans as Africans in America is unscientific, ahistorical, and inconsistent with genealogical records. Black Americans originate in North America. Lineages originating in the Americas are not exclusive to Native Americans. Caribbeans, Central/South Americans, etc., have ancestry from Europe, Africa, and the Americas, which created new lineages.

Classifications within the Black American Ethnicity

“Moors,” “Mulattos,” “Melungeons,” and more.

The State versus Levin Sockum

Levin Sockum sold a gun to a Nanticoke man with African, European, and Native America (Nanticoke) ancestry. European descendants and Native Americans were allowed to own guns unlike African decedents and African and European descendants. In court, Lydia Clark claimed Sockum was of African and European descent with no Nanticoke ancestry. Levin Sockum was ordered to pay a $20.00 fine.

The Sockums were from a large multiracial group called "Yellow Men," "Moors," "Indians," and "Mulattos."

Of the Sockum genealogy, Judge George P. Fisher said, “About one hundred and fifty years ago, a cargo of slaves from Congo River was landed at Lewes and sold to purchasers at that place. Among them was a tall, fine-looking young man about five and twenty years. This man was called Requa and was remarkable for his manly proportions and regular features, being more Caucasian than African. Requa was purchased by a young Irish widow, having red hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. She afterwards married him. At that time, the Nanticoke Indians were still quite numerous at and near Indian River. The offspring of Requa and his Irish wife were not recognized in the white society, and they would not associate with the negroes, and they did associate and intermarry with the Indians.”

The word “Melungeon” first appeared in 1813. Sister Susanna Kitchen filed a complaint against Sister Susanna "Sookie" Stallard of the Stoney Creek church of Virginia for "harboring them Melungeons."

Born in 1794 of African and European descendants, William Goyens became a millionaire in Nacogdoches. In 1832, Goyens proposed marriage to Polly Sibley, a woman of European descent. Sibley’s brothers traveled from Georgia to stop the wedding. Upon learning Goyens was "Melungeon,” the couple were permitted to marry.

In 1855, Jacob Perkins, an East Tennessean of a “Melungeon” family, sued a man who had accused him of having “Negro blood.” The Johnson County court ruled Jacob F. Perkins was of African descent and not Portuguese.

Families identified as Portuguese, Turkish, Spanish, etc. to hide African ancestry. Ironically, most Mediterranean people have African ancestry. North America’s foundation is built on dozens of African, European, and Native American descendant families (Mitsawoketts, Nanticokes, Lenni-Lenapes, Melungeons, Ramps, Dominikers, Montauks, Mantinecocks, Van Guilders, Poospatucks, Lumbee,,Croatans, Clappers, Shinnecocks, Waccamaws, Haliwas, Redbones, Buckheads, Yellowhammers, Creoles, Cajans, Ramapos/Ramapoughs, Jackson Whites, Narragansetts, Gay Heads, Powhatans, Mashpees, Carmelites, Wesorts, Guineas, Turks, Pooles, Chickahominy, Smilings, Chavises, Creels, Brass Ankles, Redlegs, Rapides, Sabines, St. Landry Mulattoes, Zwolle-Ebards, Bushwhackers, Rockingham Surry Group, Vinton County Group, Darke County Group, Keating Mountain Group, Karthus Half-Breeds, Nigger-Hill People, Saponis/Sapponys, Upper Mattaponis, Patawomecks, Rappahannocks, etc.).

“It’s sometimes embarrassing to see the lengths your ancestors went to hide their African heritage, but look at the consequences.” “They suffered anyway because of the suspicion.” -Wayne Winkler, past president of the Melungeon Heritage Association

Ancestral Home

Black Americans live in every state due to displacement by slavery, racial terror (which prompted the “The Great Migration”) gentrification, and irresponsible immigration policies.

“The native land of the American negro is America. His bones, his muscles, his sinews, are all American. His ancestors for two hundred and seventy years have lived, and labored, and died on American soil, and millions of his posterity have inherited Caucasian blood”….-Frederick Douglass

Other groups with lineages of multiple origins are nationally and ethnically tied to countries in Central/South America and the Caribbean. After building the United States of America, Black Americans live with a feeling of statelessness.

The Foundation of America

For centuries, enslaved people enriched the United States of America. Black Americans hold tens of thousands of patents in agriculture, mechanics, medicine, and technology. The first streets, railroads, bridges, and buildings were built by skilled craftsmen and architects (e.g., Benjamin Banneker, Wallace A. Rayfield, John A. Lankford, George Washington Foster, Vertner Woodson Tandy, Julian Francis Abele, Paul Revere Williams, Clarence W. “Cap” Wigington, etc.). The White House, the Capitol, Wall Street, Harvard, and plantations symbolize ingenuity under oppression. Black American innovations in science and mathematics led to space travel.

Slavery

To lessen the holocaust of Indigenous Americans, Christian missionaries (e.g., Bartolome de Las Casas) proposed using Africans as slaves.

Africans were captured, shackled, chained, whipped, thrown to the sharks, dismembered, castrated, starved, force-fed, tortured with thumbscrews, muzzled, branded, forced to wear spiked collars, sexually violated (including children), displayed nude on auction blocks, and driven to suicide. African languages, names, religions, and education were forbidden. Corpses were used for clothing, shoes, medicine, experiments, dentures, Ku Klux Klan displays, and food (The Delectable Negro-Vincent Woodard, 2014).

There were hundreds of revolts, rebellions, escapes, and mutinies (e.g., Robert Smalls). The political landscape changed with the rise of abolitionists (e.g., Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Dred Sam Scott, Nat Turner, William Wells Brown, Paul Cuffee, William Howard Day, Charlotte Forten Grimke, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Lewis Hayden, Josiah Henson, Paul Jennings, etc.).

Resilience

The Tuskegee study, forced sterilizations, and specimen theft (e.g., Henrietta Lacks) exposed a dark history. The field of gynecology advanced by subjecting the enslaved to painful experiments. Black Americans experience high infant mortality, a window into the legacy of medical apartheid. Environmental pollution plagues many Black American communities.

Statues of Confederate soldiers and slave owners cast a shadow on cities in the United States of America. Lynch mobs, cross burnings, desecrated cemeteries, and voter intimidation terrorized the emancipated. Jim Crow Laws, sundown towns, and stolen land forced migration to the north. There were race riots (e.g., Paragould, Tulsa/Black Wall Street, East St. Louis, Ocoee, etc.) and massacres (e.g., Ebenezer Creek, Devil’s Punchbowl, Elaine-Red Summer, Colfax, Wilmington North Carolina, Atlanta, Elaine Arkansas, Rosewood, etc.), all genocidal events.

Financial Discrimination

The emancipated were forced to accept the system of sharecropping. While paying taxes like other citizens, Black Americans were denied school funding, higher education, fair wages, land grants, housing, banking (i.e., tens of millions looted from the Freedman's Bank), company pensions, insurance, GI Bills, and VA loans. To the present day, Black Americans have been preyed upon by corrupt banks offering predatory lending. The gains during the Reconstruction Period (1865–77) were erased by domestic terrorism.

Injustice System

In keeping with its slave catcher origins, the legal system racially profiles, overcharges, excessively sentences, mass incarcerates, leases convicts, and promotes over-policing and brutality. Police officers are rarely charged after committing premeditated murder on unarmed citizens. Law enforcement over-polices disadvantaged Black American neighborhoods. In the dominant society, criminals (e.g., pedophiles, drug manufacturers/dealers, and serial killers) go unpunished for decades. From the early 19th century until the present day, billions are generated by organized international criminals (e.g., Italian Mafia, Irish Mob, Russian Mafia, Armenian Mafia, Asian Gangs, massage parlors, and cartels from south of the border). Law enforcement turns a blind eye to money laundering, contract killing, racketeering, gambling, drug trafficking, child trafficking, and prostitution. The dominant society romanticized depression-era gangsters (e.g., Bonnie and Clyde, Pretty Boy Floyd, John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, Al Capone, Barrow Gang, and Ma Barker). Black American crime is not international, organized, or exported.

Political Representation is Symbolism

The Congressional Black Caucus and other Black institutions neglect Black Americans. The mission statement and actions focus on foreign affairs. Caucuses representing Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans, Arabs, etc.)are laser-focused on their respective groups.

Slanderous Media Coverage

Historically, advertisers used exploitative images in commercials and packaging (e.g., Uncle Ben's and Aunt Jemima). Blackface disrespectfully depicted Black Americans in film, minstrel shows, and vaudeville acts (e.g., Al Jolson, a Russian, and Stepin Fetchit, a Caribbean. In 1848, after watching a blackface act, abolitionist Fredrick Douglass called the performers "the filthy scum of white society" in The North Star newspaper. Black Americans fought against lazy, idiotic, submissive, and violent depictions. The 1930s ushered in a Golden Age in Black American entertainment. A new hurdle arose as Hollywood strategically snubbed Black Americans in favor of outsiders with no ties to the heroes or experiences portrayed.

Cultural Contributions

Military Honors

Black Americans have ancestral ties to the United States of America and patriotic ties as well. Our ancestors clearly chose to be American.

Hundreds of thousands of patriotic Black Americans heroically fought for freedom during the Civil War.

“Without the military help of the Black Freedmen, the war against the south could not have been won” -President Abraham Lincoln.

During the American Revolution, Black Patriots rose the fame. Crispus Attucks sparked the American Revolution as the first American colonist killed during the Boston Massacre. Described as a “brave and gallant soldier,” Salem Poor fought courageously in the Battles of Bunker Hill and Valley Forge. George Washington’s assistant, William “Billy” Lee, served as a valet, rode in fox hunts, and organized Washington’s personal affairs (i.e., delivering messages and organizing paperwork). James Armistead Lafayette served as a fearless spy during the American Revolution.

Black Americans honorably served in the War of 1812/Free Men of Color, The Civil War/Colored Troops, Indian Wars/Buffalo Soldiers, Spanish-American War/Buffalo Soldiers, WW1/ Harlem Hellfighters, and WW2/Tuskegee Airmen, the Air Force’s first “Top Gun” contest winners in 1949. The Duckworth Chant, Sound Off! was a cadence created by Private Willie Duckworth, a Black American WW2 soldier.

"We fled our countries because of civil wars."

There would be no Statue of Liberty to welcome the “huddled masses longing to be free” if Black Americans ran from war.

The Statue of Liberty is a memorial to the Union’s Civil War victory and the Emancipation Proclamation. The broken chains around the feet symbolize the end of slavery.

National Parks

The Buffalo Soldiers constructed the national parks while protecting settlers, stagecoaches, wagon trains, and railroads. The regiments patrolled, paved roads, drew maps, blazed trails, fought fires, and removed grazing livestock, rustlers, poachers, and loggers.

Wild West

Black Americans were legendary lawmen and cowboys (e.g., Bass Reeves, Nat Love, Bill Picket, Tom Silas, etc.) in the wild west.

Humanitarianism

At a time when Chinese Americans were scapegoated as the “Yellow Peril,” Frederick Douglass publicly criticized the Chinese exclusion act. Douglass also advocated for Chinese and Japanese immigration. Black Americans strongly opposed Japanese internment, the Vietnam War, Colonial Africa, the Philippine-American War, and the United States of America's Colonial rule in the Philippines.

The Congressional Black Caucus petitioned for Native Americans to be federally recognized, sovereign, and for Native American names and images to be removed from sports teams.

In 1935, 20,000 protestors in New York, Chicago, Detroit, etc., marched to support Ethiopia, facing violence from Italian Americans in support of Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia. The “Brown Condor,” John Charles Robinson, an American, an activist, and a Tuskegee graduate, volunteered to lead aviators against Italian forces as a commander in the Ethiopian Air Force. In 1945, during WW2, the 761st Tank Battalion liberated Gunskirchen, a subcamp of the Mauthausen concentration camp.

Black American civil rights activists supported the founder of the United Farm Workers, Cesar Chavez, and championed the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. The Brown Berets, Dalit Panthers, Polynesian Panthers, Australian Black Panther Party, Israeli Black Panthers, and the Neo Black Movement in Nigeria were inspired by Black American activism.

Globally, the Congressional Black Caucus was instrumental in ending Apartheid. Black Americans boycotted Apartheid-owned companies. Meetings, letters, and petitions address deportations, African trade deals, Caribbean disasters, Indian caste systems, SARS/police brutality, Boca Haram, institutionalized violence, child brides, honor killings, forced marriages, FGM/female genital mutilation, terrorism, starvation, and genocide. Black Americans objected to savage portrayals of Africans in cartoons, advertisements, film, television, and magazines (e.g., National Geographic and National Wildlife).

Black Americans donate millions to charities (e.g., individually, through religious organizations, and concerts). Foreigners benefit from Black American political systems, HBCUs, diversity programs, ethnic identifiers, and scholarships.

Church

A sanctuary against racism, churches were used as makeshift schools, gathering places while providing fertile soil to spring forth soulful music genres.

Soul Food Cuisine and BBQ Culture

From the plantations to the White House, lavish feasts were spun from seeds. Soul Food began with centuries of agricultural excellence, simple foods like beans, grains, leafy greens, root vegetables, and scraps of meat. Savory seasoning blends and award-winning BBQ sauces created a collection of comforting delicacies.

Fashion

For decades, Black Americans filled church pews in elaborate hats and colorful dress suits. Flapper dresses and zoot suits topped with fedoras created a fashion craze. Along with the rise of hip hop, clothing and accessories were designed to reflect urban life.

Beauty

Black Americans changed the global beauty standard. The Commodores’, Brick House, Sir Mix-a-Lot’s, Baby Got Back, and hundreds of recordings celebrate brown skin, voluptuousness, and the Black American aesthetic.

Hair and Barbershop Culture

Black Americans experiment with many hairstyles (e.g., silk presses, buzz cuts, artwork, shape-ups, fades, flattops, Jheri curls, relaxers, etc.). As an act of rebellion against European beauty standards, the afro crowned kings and queens. In the 1970s, braided hairstyles graced disco beauties and inspired the blockbuster film 10.

Body Language

A signature walk, an insider handshake, and a no-nonsense posture are characteristics of the Black American mystique.

Dialect

During enslavement, the secret language TUT/Tutnese developed. With African American Vernacular English (AAVE), complex ideas are communicated with fewer words, unlike other dialects of English.

“The New Cab Calloway's Cat-ologue: A Hepster's Dictionary,” 1939 edition.

Words used in jazz circles were the origins of future music genres (e.g., hip hop, rock, funk, etc.). Dictionary excerpt: hip (wise, sophisticated, or street smart), rock me (send me, kill me, or move me with rhythm), cat (musician in swing band), chick (girl), corny (old-fashioned or stale), hep cat (a guy who knows all the answers and speaks jive), high (intoxicated by liquor or marijuana), hot (musically passionate), in the groove (perfect, no deviation, or down the alley), jam (improvised swing music), jive (Harlem-Esque speech or things), licks (hot musical phrases), light up (to smoke marijuana), mellow (alright or fine), queen (beautiful girl), riff (hot lick, or a musical phrase), righteous (splendid or okay), roach (butt of a partially smoked marijuana cigarette), unhip (not wise to the jive, an icky, a jeff, or a square). Lester Young, a legendary saxophonist, used "cool" to refer to a calm and collected state of mind. Danny Barker, the “Banjo King of New Orleans” referred to Funky Butt,” aka “Buddy Bolden's Blues,” circa 1895 as a reference to sweaty people in a packed auditorium, “dancing close together and belly rubbing.”

Entertainment

In the 1890s, Black American entertainers were recorded by Berlinger, Columbia, and Thomas Edison companies. “Something Good-Negro Kiss” (1898) let the world see tender romantic scenes. The pickaninny dance from the “Passing Show” (1894) showed rare acrobatic dance steps. With the addition of sound, the world heard songs born out of bondage and later freedom.

Music

Music genres: religious spirituals, gospel, blues, country, boogie-woogie, ragtime, jazz, scat, swing, soul, rap, R&B, hip hop, rock and roll, disco, pop, and military cadence.

Dance

Dance genres: boogie-woogie, cakewalk, swing, ragtime, the Charleston, jitterbug, twist, jive, jookin, hand jive, urban street dances, roller disco, moonwalk, and HBCU marching band dances.

Firsts in Black American Music Genres

Spirituals

"Slave Songbook" (1867)

First Barbershop Quartet

Unique Quartette, “Mamma’s Black Baby Boy” (1893)

Dinwiddie Colored Quartet,

“Down at the Old Camp Ground” (1902)

American Folk

Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten

“Freight Train” (1904)

(source Smithsonian Magazine)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer

Paul James and Fred Williams were sued for copyright infringement.

Country

From the mid-1600s, the enslaved were portrayed on paintings as musicians (The Old Plantation circa late 1700s) and recorded as plantation party entertainment. Before the Emancipation Proclamation, the banjo was associated with the enslaved. Later, Black Americans were mocked in minstrel shows by banjo-playing performers in blackface. As a child, James Charles Rodgers, “The Father of Country Music” was taught the banjo and guitar by Black American railroad workers. Hank Williams referenced Rufus “Tee Tot” Payne saying, "All the musical training I ever had was from him." Black Americans are the originators of country music.

Deford Bailey and the Golden Echo Quartet,

"Harmonica Wizard"

“Grand Ole Opry” founder (1925)

Country Music Hall of Famer

"Pan American Express" (1927)

“Hesitation" (1927)

Bluegrass

John Lusk, Murph Gribble, Albert York

(Fiddle, Banjo, and Guitar)

“Rolling River” (20 recordings in 1946)

Blues

W. C. Handy,

"Memphis Blues" (1912) “St. Louis Blues" (1914)

Mamie Smith and her Jazz Hounds,

"Crazy Blues" (1920) Grammy Hall of Famer

Muddy Waters “The Father of Chicago Blues,”

"Country Blues" (1942) I Be's Troubled" (1942)

Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, and Magic Sam,

played guitar-based blues, and inspired rock 'n' roll.

Ragtime

Scott Joplin, "King of Ragtime"

Chicago World's Fair performer (1893)

“Please Say You Will” (1895)

George Washington Johnson,

"The Laughing Song" (1896)

Along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers,

ragtime with honky-tonk piano players evolved.

Boogie Woogie

Pinetop Smith, "Pinetop's Boogie Woogie" (1929)

Jazz

Charles “Buddy" Bolden “The First Jazzman” (1895)

"Funky Butt” aka "Buddy Bolden's Blues”

Versatile Four, “Down Home Rag”

by Wilbur Sweatman (1916)

Joseph Nathan Oliver, “King Oliver”

“New Orleans Stomp” (1923)

Herman Poole Blount, “Sun Ra”

First recordings with a Minimoog synthesizer.

“The Night of The Purple Moon” (1970)

“My Brother The Wind” (1970)

Big Band Jazz and Swing

The Duke Ellington Band “King of Swing”

"Soda Fountain Rag" aka "Poodle Dog Rag" (1914)

Cotton Club Performer (1927)

Cab Calloway and His Orchestra,

Cotton Club performer (1931)

"Minnie the Moocher" (1931)

Count Basie's Big Band (1935)

"One O'Clock Jump'' (1937)

Lionel Hampton Orchestra, "Flying Home" (1939)

Scat

Louis Armstrong, “Heebie Jeebies” (1926)

The Mills Brothers, “Tiger Rag” (1931)

Cab Calloway, Hi-De-Ho (1934)

Ella Fitzgerald, “A-Tisket, A-Tasket” (1938)

Doo Wop and Boy Bands

The Ink Spots, “My Prayer” (1939)

The Turbans, “When You Dance" (1955)

The Jackson Five, “I Want You Back” (1969)

Bebop

Dizzy Gillespie, “Woody'n You” (1942)

Coleman Hawkins, “Rainbow Mist” (1944)

Thelonious Monk, “Round Midnight” (1944)

Charlie Parker, “Yardbird” "Now's the Time" (1945)

Miles Davis, “First Miles” (1945)

John Coltrane, “Giant Steps” (1959)

Jump Blues, a precursor of rhythm

and blues and rock and roll.

Louis Jordan,

“Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” (1944)

Rock and Roll

Robert Johnson, "Cross Roads Blues” (1936)

Robert Johnson, “Terraplane Blues" (1936)

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, “Rock Me” (1938)

Arthur Crudup, “That’s All Right Mama” (1946)

Wynonie Harris, “Good Rockin Tonight” (1948)

Jackie Brenston, "Rocket 88” (1951)

Bo Diddley, “Bo Diddley” (1955)

Chuck Berry, “Maybellene" (1955)

Little Richard, “Tutti Frutti” (1955)

“We recorded ‘Rocket 88’ and you know that’s why they say ‘Rocket 88’ was the first rock ‘n’ roll song, but the truth of the matter is, I don’t think that ‘Rocket 88’ is rock ‘n’ roll. I think that ‘Rocket 88’ is R&B, but I think ‘Rocket 88’ is the cause of rock and roll existing,” Ike Turner said.

“I think when Willie Dixon turned on the radio in Chicago twenty years after he wrote his blues, he thought, “That’s my song [Whole Lotta Love].” … When we ripped it off, I said to Jimmy, “Hey, that’s not our song.” And he said, “Shut up and keep walking.” -Robert Plant, “Led Zeppelin IV”

Punk Rock

Death and Bobby, David, and Dannis Hackney,

“Spiritual • Mental • Physical” (1974-76)

Grunge Rock

Tina Marie Bell and Bam Bam,

“Villains (Also Wear White)” (1984)

R&B

Ray Charles, “Confession Blues” (1948)

The Orioles, “It’s Too Soon To Know” (1948)

Little Richard, “Tutti Frutti” (1955)

Sam Cooke, "You Send Me" (1957)

James Brown, “Please Please Please” (1958)

Aretha Franklin, “Aretha” (1960)

Soul

Sam Cooke, You Send Me" (1957)

James Brown

“Godfather of Soul”

"Try Me" (1958)

Ray Charles, "What'd I Say" (1959)

Aretha Franklin, “Aretha” (1960)

Funk

James Brown, “Out of Sight” (1964)

“Papa's Got a Brand New Bag” (1965)

“Cold Sweat" (1967)

Funkadelic, George Clinton,

”One Nation Under a Groove” (1978)

Disco

In 1920s Harlem, spacious city loft residents hosted “rent parties” which morphed into the disco scene.

Barry White, The Love Unlimited Orchestra,

“Love’s Theme” written/recorded (1965/1973)

House and Electronic

Jesse Saunders, “On & On” (1984)

Disk Jockeys and the First Modern Rap

Jack L. Cooper

circa 1930s

National Radio Hall of Famer

Mary Elizabeth Goode, “Mary Dee”

Radio stations WHO (1948), WSID (1956) WHAT (1958)

Two Turntable System

Jonathon Cameron Flowers, “Grandmaster Flowers”

Opened for James Brown at Yankee Stadium (1969)

Pete Jones, “Pete DJ Jones”

Radio station WBLS (Active DJ from 1970)

Fatback Band, Bill Curtis,

“King Tim III (Personality Jock)” (March 25, 1979)

Samples

Gregory S. "GC" Coleman,

“Amen Brother”/“Amen Break” (1969)

James Brown

"Funky Drummer" (1970)

Original Rap

Beale Street Sheiks, recorded works (1927-1929)

Frankie “Halfpint” Jaxon, recorded works (1927-1960)

Fisk Jubilee Singers, “Preacher's Delight” (1937)

The Mills Brothers, “Caravan” (1938)

Louis Thomas Jordan, “You Gotta have a Beat” (1940s)

Pigmeat Markham, “Here Comes The Judge” (1968)

Original Breakdancing

One of Thomas Edison's early motion pictures was

the pickaninny dance,” from the “Passing Show” (1894)

Mills Brothers, “Caravan” (1938)

Will Maston Trio, “Dancing Boogie” (1938)

Backslide/Moonwalk

Bill Bailey, “The Cabin in the Sky” (1943)

Style Writers (Aerosol, Street, Urban, or Graffiti Artists)

Darryl McCray, “Cornbread” (1965)

Michael Lawrence Marrow, Lonny Wood, “Phase 2”

originated “bubble letters” or “softies”

(circa the early 1970s)

HBCU

From the late 1800s to the present, HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) choreograph intricate marching steps and stylized brass band music.

Military Cadence

Willie Duckworth (WW2 soldier),

“Duckworth Chant/Sound Off!” (1944)

Global Impact on Music

In Black American nightclubs, the rural south, and city streets, European descendants learned jazz, country, and rock and roll. Instead of gratitude, the musicians recorded and claimed to be the genre's originators.

“Our music (jazz) is strictly white man’s music…My contention is that the Negroes learned to play this rhythm and music from the whites…The Negro did not play any kind of music equal to white men at any time.” -Band Leader, Nick LaRocca

Monkey talk, jungle squeals, grunts and squeaks, and gasps suggestive of calf love are camouflaged by a few feverish notes and admitted in homes where the thing itself, unaided by scanned music,” would be stamped out in horror. The fluttering music sheets disclose expressions taken directly from the cesspools of modern capitals, to be made the daily slang, the thoughtlessly hummed remarks of school boys and girls. -Henry Ford speaking on jazz

There were laws and global campaigns to censor “race records.” Black American music was banned in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, NAZI Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and Russia, referred to as “n***er music,” “music of the lower races,” "jungle music," and ”enemy music.”

The Police v Black Music: A Century of Censorship, State Violence, and Resistance-Esquire

Highlife

Highlife, a West African music genre based on European brass bands. British colonists and sailors introduced Western music. The name “highlife” originates from its aristocratic audiences and exclusive clubs. Highlife fuses Akan and Kpanlogo music traditions with jazz and later rock, hip-hop, and Afrobeat. E.T. Mensah, the “King of Highlife,” played with Louis Armstrong, introducing West Africans to jazz.

“I started out playing highlife and was the first to modernize it with rock, jazz, and r&b. It was Afrobeat, but my record company called it Afro-soul.”-Orlando Owoh Julius

“Jazz has formed the foundation for Ghana’s cultural and music scene. South African amapiano, R&B…and it’s a genre that continues to grow with each new generation.” -Ken Agyapong Jr., an Afrochella founder.

Afrobeat

A series of interviews and books (This bitch of a life, page 95, Make it funky: Fela Kuti, James Brown and the invention of afrobeat, page 104, Arrest the music!, page 32, and in New York Times Magazine, John Darnton, July 24, 1977) explores Fela Kuti’s inspiration from funk, jazz, and the Black power movement.

“It was incredible how my head was turned. Everything fell into place, man. For the first time, I saw the essence of blackism (black nationalism). It's crazy; in the States, people think the black‐power movement drew inspiration from Africa. All these Americans come over here looking for awareness. They don't realize they're the ones who've got it over there. Why we were even ashamed to go around in national dress until we saw pictures of blacks wearing dashikis on 125th St... I realized that to be a great man you have to have a great country behind you. I had no country, just a bunch of Africans running around in suits trying to be Englishmen. I decided to come back and try to make my country African.” -Fela Kuti (the architect of modern West African music, afrobeat).

Reggae

Caribbean genres imported into the United States of America were viewed as novelty songs. While Caribbeans sang about bananas, "Banana Boat/Day-O,” and multiculturalism, “One Love,” Black Americans played jazz and sang the blues. When Black Americans were creating music with rebellious lyrics, Caribbeans were importing sleepy ideologies. Soulful spiritual and gospel genres never evolved from African and Caribbean churches.

Roscoe Gordon’s “Roscoe Rhythm” accented the off beats. Gordon’s song, “No More Doggin’’ (1952) became a hit in Jamaica and the foundation of ska, rocksteady, and reggae music. During a labor shortage following WW2, Caribbean workers discovered Black American dance/block parties. The workers returned home with newfound techniques, Black American albums, and deejaying equipment. The first commercially successful sound system, “Tom the Great Sebastian”, was founded by Chinese-Jamaican businessman Tom Wong. Later, Chinese-Jamaicans worked behind the scenes as producers, technicians, and distributors of reggae music. Caribbeans hosted “blues parties,” playing Black American music from sound systems. The tradition morphed into dancehall music, popular in the Caribbean and the United Kingdom. Johnny Nash, a non-Jamaican, recorded the first international reggae hit, "Hold Me Tight" (1968). In Jamaica, Black American music played on radio stations in the Southern United States, inspired Bob Marley and future generations.

“I was listening to American music in Jamaica. That’s who inspired me. A lot of the records I played were by James Brown.” -DJ Kool Herc

False equivalencies were drawn between rap and reggae.“Jamaican toasting?” “Naw, naw. No connection there. I couldn’t play reggae in the Bronx. People wouldn’t accept it. The inspiration for rap is James Brown and the album Hustler’s Convention.” -DJ Kool Herc

Latin Jazz

Mario Bauzá, a Cuban musician, directed the Chick Webb Orchestra and played with Fletcher Henderson, Don Redman, Cab Calloway, and the pioneer of Latin jazz, Dizzy Gillespie.

“Jazz is known all over the world as an American musical art form and that's it. No America, no jazz. I've seen people try to connect it to other countries, for instance to Africa, but it doesn't have a damn thing to do with Africa.” -Art Blakey

Sports

Iconic Barrier-Breaking Olympians

World-Class Sports and Contest Champions

Track and Field

Jesse Owens set three world records and won four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics.

George Poage, the first Black man to win a medal (1904 Olympics).

Alice Coachman Davis, the first Black woman to win a medal (1948 Olympics).

Wilma Rudolph shattered records, won three Olympic gold medals (1960), and the “fastest woman in the world” title.

Boxing

Jack Johnson, the first Black American heavyweight boxing champion (1908-1915).

Joe Louis, “The Brown Bomber" world heavyweight boxing champion (1937-1949).

Muhammad Ali, a Black American heavyweight boxing legend and activist.

Baseball

Jackie Robinson, Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige, Willie Mays, and others reigned in the Negro Leagues (1920s-1940s) and were the first Black champions in the Major League Baseball.

Hockey

Free Blacks from the United States of America founded Canada’s Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes in 1895.

Football

In the 1920s, Fritz Pollard and Robert Wells Marshall were the first two Black players in the National Football League.

Cycling

Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor, “The Black Cyclone,” world champion cyclist (1901-1909).

Equestrian Horse Racing Jockeys

Black jockeys (e.g., Isaac Burns Murphy, Oliver Lewis, Jimmy Winkfield, Willie Simms, Alonzo Clayton, etc.), dominated thoroughbred racing in the 1800s. After glorifying the sport, Black riders, trainers, and groomers were met with violence and Jim Crow laws. Hall of Fame jockey Isaac Burns Murphy won the Kentucky Derby three times. Before Murphy’s rise, Oliver Lewis won the first Kentucky Derby aboard Aristides in 1875.

Basketball

Before the NBA, there were independent Black basketball teams (e.g., the Harlem Globetrotters, the New York Rens, etc.) during the “Black Fives Era” (1904-1950). Ora Washington (1899-1971) reigned as a twelve-year American Tennis Association champion and a women's basketball hall of famer. In 1950, Earl Lloyd, Charles Henry Cooper, and Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton were the first Black NBA players. Harold Hunter became the first Black man to sign an NBA contract and coach the US Olympic team. Wilt Chamberlain (1936-1999), Oscar Robinson (1938), and Bill Russell (1934) (first Black NBA superstar and coach) were the first-generation of superstars.

Tennis

Lucy Diggs Slowe (1885-1937), the first Black American woman to win a major sports title. In 1917, Slowe won the American Tennis Association's first tournament. Ora Washington (1899-1971) won eight national singles titles, twelve national doubles titles, three mixed doubles titles, and played professional basketball. Althea Gibson (1927-2003) won eleven grand slam tournaments and ranked top 10. Arthur Ashe (1943-1993) won three grand slam tournaments and ranked number one.

Golf

Charlie Sifford, the first Black man to play with the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association).

Dewey Brown, the first Black member of the PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association).

John Shippen, the first Black professional golfer.

Joe Louis, the heavyweight boxing champion, fought for diversity in golf.

Beach Volleyball

Dain Blanton, the First Black American to win an Olympic gold medal (2000) in beach volleyball.

Water Polo

The first Black man to compete in the U.S. Water Polo World Championship. Kerr, an Olympian, played in multiple national and world championships (1998-2010) and is a mentor and coach.

Soccer

Briana Scurry, a World Cup champion, an Olympic gold medalist, a United States women’s national soccer team member (1994-2008), and the first Black American in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Lacrosse

Lucien Alexis Jr.’s presence created controversy during segregated sports. Alexis Jr. is believed to be the first Black collegiate lacrosse player.

Jim Brown, NFL and lacrosse legend, claimed the title of the first Black American in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Cherie Greer Brown reigned as a three-time World Champion, All-American, Olympic gold medalist, and in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Tina Sloan Green, National Lacrosse Hall of Famer, the first Black woman to play for the U.S. national field hockey team and the U.S. national lacrosse team.

Rodeo

Cowboys herd animals, rope calves, ride bulls/broncs, and wrestle steers. Legendary Black rodeo stars (Myrtis Dightman, Freddie “Skeet” Gordon, Willie Thomas, Harold Cash, Glynn Turman, Tex Williams, and James Thomas) followed in the footsteps of trailblazers, Bass Reeves, John Ware, Bose Ikard, Nat Love, and Bill Pickett, the first Black cowboy honored in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Equestrian Sports Polo, the Sport of Kings

National Champions “Work to Ride” Black Polo Team

Motorsports/NASCAR

Wendell Oliver Scott, the first Black American to win a race in the Grand National Series. Scott inspired the film Greased Lightning and is an International Motorsports and NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Mountaineering

Matthew Henson (1866-1955), the first recorded Black explorer to travel to the North Pole.

Barbara Hillary (1931-2019), the first Black woman to visit the North and South Poles.

Sophia Danenberg (1972), the first Black woman to climb to the summit of Mount Everest.

Kai Lightner (1999), an award-winning professional rock climber and pioneer.

Aviation

Bessie Coleman, the first Black American woman to hold a pilot’s license.

Swimming

Cullen Jones, an Olympic gold medalist (2008 and 2012), Olympic silver medalist (2007 and 2012), and the first Black person to hold a world record in swimming.

Surfing

Black surfers in the 1950s (e.g., Nick Gabaldon) braved the waves on California’s segregated beaches. Diving into uncharted waters set the stage for Montgomery "Buttons" Kaluhiokalani's (1958-2013) thrilling switch foot surfing and Larry “Rubberman” Bertlemann's (1955-) iconic surfing and skateboarding style.

Sailing

Teddy Seymour, the first Black American to sail around the world (1987).

Fishing

Alfred Williams, the first Black, sponsored (Ranger Boats 1988-2003), champion fisherman, touring with Bassmaster, FLW, etc.

Gymnastics

Dominique Margaux Dawes, Olympic gold medalist (1996), three-time Olympian, 10-year National Gymnastics team member, and the first Black person to win an individual medal in gymnastics. Dawes paved the way for future Olympians, gold medalists, and Team USA champions (e.g., Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, and others).

Ballet

Janet Collins (1917-2003), the first Black prima ballerina.

Alvin Ailey (1931-)

Award-winning choreographer

Raven Wilkinson (1935-2018), the first Black woman to dance with a major ballet company.

Debra Austin (1955-), the first Black principal dancer with a major ballet company.

Misty Copeland (1982-), the first Black principal dancer in American Ballet Theater’s 75-year history.

Cheerleading

Impact Xtreme, the first Black American squad to win a national championship title (2021).

Bodybuilding

Before the Civil Rights era, Leroy Colbert’s 21-inch arms graced the covers of strength magazines. The presence of Black bodybuilders in the 50s paved the way for Hall of Famer Ronnie “The King” Coleman, the first Black bodybuilder to win eight consecutive Mr. Olympia competitions (1998-2005).

Martial Arts

In the 1970s, Black champions were masters of martial arts. Vic Moore, Jim Kelly, Moses Powell, Ron van Clief, Thomas "LaPuppet" Carroll, and Warren Lewis

Fencing

Peter Westbrook, the first Black fencer to win a national title and a U.S. Olympic medal.

Dueling

Peter Westbrook, the first Black fencer to win a national title and an Olympic medal (1984).

Archery

Dallas Jones, the first Black U.S. Archery Champion (2017).

Wrestling

Lloyd “Butch” Teaser, an Olympic medalist (1973) and the first Black American to win a gold medal in a World Wrestling Championship.

Paralympic

Bonnie St. John, the first Black American to medal at the Paralympic Winter Games.

Decathlon

Milt Campbell, the first Black decathlon champion, Olympic silver and gold medalist (1952 and 1956), and Olympic Hall of Famer.

Ice Skating

Debi Thomas, a World Champion Figure Skater (1986) and the first Black Winter Olympics medalist in figure skating (1988).

Speed Skating

Shani Davis, the first Black Olympic gold medalist (2006) in an individual speed skating event.

Bobsledding

Vonetta Flowers, the first Black American athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics (2002).

Skateboarding

Marty and Clyde Grimes, the first Black pro skateboarders (1970s).

Roller Skating/Roller Derby

Darlene Anderson, the first Black professional roller derby skater (1958).

Double Dutch Jump Rope

Black teams have dominated the American Double Dutch League Championships since its founding (1973/74).

Bowling

George Branham III, the first Black Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) national and world champion.

Billiards

Cisero Murphy, the first Black American to win national and world billiards titles. Murphy is a Billiard Congress of America Hall of Famer.

Poker

Phil Ivey, Poker Player of the Year, World Poker tour titlist, and the first Black Poker Hall of Famer.

Dominoes

Jerome Wooten, a Black multi-champion ranked best in the world by the Professional Domino Association.

Checkers

Carl Sylvester “Buster” Smith, an eleven-time, "Top Master" in the American Pool Checkers Association Division Championship.

Monopoly

Brian Valentine, a United States Monopoly Representative. Valentine competed at the 2015 World Championship in Macau (2015).

Chess

Emory Andrew Tate Jr., a Black five-time chess champion in the Armed Forces and an International Master of Chess.

Awards

Black Americans have won Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, Tonys, Golden Globes, Beauty Pageants, Nobel Peace Prizes, Military Honors, and awards in Dancing, Choreography, Art, Literature, Teaching, Humanitarianism, etc.

Academic Competitions

There are Black American champions in spelling, science, math, debating, etc.

Spelling Bees

Marie C. Bolden, the 1908 National Education Association Spelling Bee Champion in the first national spelling contest in the United States of America.

Impressive Inventions

There are over one hundred HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the United States of America.



LEWIS HOWARD LATIMER

An expert draftsman, Latimer improved Thomas Edison's light bulb with carbon filament. The innovation kept the bulb lit. Latimer worked with Alexander Graham Bell on the telephone. Latimer defended Bell in court against a rival inventor seeking the same patent.

EMMITT MCHENRY

Using McHenry’s complex computer code, .com, .net, .edu, .gov, etc., browsing the internet and emailing without understanding computer science is possible.

HENRY SAMPSON

(pioneer of the cell phone and

awarded several patents)

MARK DEAN

(invented the isa systems bus and

the GHz RISC processor chip)

GERALD A. LAWSON

(video game pioneer)

JOHN HENRY THOMPSON

(developed lingo programming

and XObjects)

MARC REGIS HANNAH

(3-D graphics technology used in films)

VALERIE THOMAS LOWMAN

(Innovator in 3-D and invented

the Illusion Transmitter)

GEORGE R. CARRUTHERS

(invented the image converter,

ultraviolet camera, and spectrograph)

ROSCOE L. KOONTZ

(invented the collimator and

pinhole gamma-ray camera)

KENNETH J. DUNKLEY

(invented 3-D glasses)

JAMES EDWARD WEST

(invented the electroacoustic

transducer electret microphone)

DR. DANIEL HALE WILLIAMS

(heart surgery pioneer)

PATRICIA ERA BATH

(LASERPHACO / laser eye surgery)

OTIS FRANK BOYKIN

(invented resistors for guided missiles

and control units in pacemakers)

ERNEST EVERETT JUST

(marine biology and zoology pioneer)

CHARLES RICHARD DREW

(blood transfusions and blood bank pioneer)

GARRETT AUGUSTUS MORGAN

(invented the three-position traffic

signal and the gas mask)

ALEXANDER MILES

(modern-day elevator design pioneer)

BENJAMIN BANNEKER

(astronomer, mathematician, surveyor,

naturalist, and almanac author)

GRANVILLE TAILER WOODS

(invented the multiplex telegraph

and railway devices)

BENJAMIN THORNTON

(invented the predecessor to the

answering machine device)

PHILIP B. DOWNING

(invented an electrical railway switch and

the modern-day street postal mailbox)

HENRY BROWN

(invented a strongbox for personal valuables)

CHARLES B. BROOKS

(improved the street-sweeper)

THOMAS ELKINS

(dentist, abolitionist, surgeon,

and pharmacist) (improved the refrigeration

apparatus and the modern toilet)

AUGUSTUS JACKSON

(a White House chef, perfected ice cream preparation techniques and manufacturing)

FREDERICK MCKINLEY JONES

(invented the portable refrigeration machine, a unit for military air conditioning, the self-start gas engine, and movie projector devices)

DAVID N. CROSTHWAIT JR.

(invented heating systems for large buildings, the vacuum pump, thermostat control, and the automobile turn signal)

C. R. PATTERSON AND SON'S CARS

(higher quality than the assembly line produced ford model T)

GEORGE SPECK/CRUM

(created potato chips)

HENRY BLAIR

(invented the corn planter and a mechanical cotton planter)

BOOKER T. WHATLEY

(Tuskegee University professor, horticulturist, and author)

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER

(agricultural scientist and inventor specializing in soil regeneration, crop rotation, and composting)

PERCY LAVON JULIAN

(researcher, chemist, and pioneer in chemical synthesis of medicinal drugs from plants)

SHIRLEY ANN JACKSON

(telecommunications research led to the touch-tone telephone, portable fax, fiber optic cable, solar cells, call waiting, and caller ID)

NASA'S

ENGINEERS MATHEMATICIANS SCIENTISTS ASTRONAUTS

(Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, Jeanette Scissum, Melba Roy, Annie Easley, Ronald Mcnair, Fred Gregory, Mae Jemison, Robert Satcher, Leland D. Melvin, Stephanie Wilson, Joan Higginbotham, Michael P. Anderson, Guion S. Bluford Jr, Charles F. Bolden, Yvonne Cagle, Robert L. Curbeam, Benjamin Alvin Drew, Winston E. Scott, Bernard A. Harris Jr. Etc.).

Between the 1800s and the mid-1900s, Black Americans registered an estimated 50,000 patents. Groundbreaking inventions, innovations, and achievements in agriculture, mechanics, medicine, architecture, technology, science, physics, mathematics, astronomy, space travel (astronauts), and NASA’s race to space moved the United States of America forward.

Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on American censuses from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.

Broad terms (e.g., “Black/African American”) were historically used to describe Black Americans, while Foreign African descendants identified by West Indian, Caribbean, islands (e.g., Jamaican, Haitian, etc.), Afro-Latino/Latina, Chicano, “Spanish,” countries (e.g., Brazilian, Ethiopian, etc.), continents (e.g., African and South American), and tribes. Foreign African descendants signed petitions rejecting the ethnic identifier "Black," calling it evil, murky, and dark. The United States of America forces African descendants into one group.

There is an outrage when people are forced to share an ethnic identifier, align with, or be represented by other groups with similar DNA (Pakistanis/Indians, Arabs/Middle Eastern Jews, Sunnis/Shias, Croatians/Serbians, Japanese/Chinese, Koreans/Chinese, Cambodians/Thais, Mongolians/Chinese, Igbos/Yorubas, Cherokees/Navajos, Ethiopians/Somalis, Haitians/Dominicans, etc.).

The descendants of the Mayflower are a distinct group of Europeans. Europeans arriving before or after the Mayflower’s 1620 landing will never be descendants of the Mayflower. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the enslaved. Free Blacks (e.g., Frederick Douglass) and the emancipated united to form the Freedmen. Foreign African descendants without a lineage dating back to the Emancipation Proclamation, chattel slavery in the United States of America, or the U.S. census mid-1800s, are not by definition Black Americans.

“We are the descendants of slaves.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.

“But we are also Americans—abused and scorned though we may be, our destiny, is tied up with the destiny of America. And, in spite of the psychological appeals of identification with Africa, the Negro must face the fact that America is now his home, a home that he helped to build through blood, sweat, and tears.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.

