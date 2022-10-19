Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun

Help Us Gather

A good time. A great cause.

This holiday season, come out for mini-golf that makes a big difference! HUG is hosting its first Holiday Hole-in-Fun. The public is invited to play a round of miniature golf, eat great food, enjoy an open bar and celebrate the holiday season in style on Thursday, December 8th from 7-10 p.m.

Hosted at Par Bar in St. Pete, Hole-in-Fun includes an open bar, dinner by Meanchi’s, 18 holes of fun and challenging miniature golf, holiday sweater contests and a 50/50 raffle. A DJ will keep the party going off the course and in-game incentives will keep you focused while you’re on the green.

Register individually or bring a foursome for a reduced price - and don’t forget your Ugliest, Most Creative or Old School (think handmade, knitted by grandma) holiday sweaters. Plus, if you want to level up, you can become a sponsor to get exclusive VIP perks. So, come out for a good time and stay for a great cause.

With beer, wine and a fine time, it’s a holiday hole-in-one! You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets & sponsorships at HelpUsGather.org/HoleInFun.

All proceeds will benefit Help Us Gather (HUG) a local nonprofit that creates fun and meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities in Tampa Bay. Learn more about HUG at www.helpusgather.org.

**Throughout the year, Help Us Gather (HUG) advocates for inclusion, provides an online community calendar for children, teens and adults, and hosts monthly social events for individuals with disabilities – all at no cost to participants. In order to continue offering these free services, HUG hosts a yearly fundraiser.