Saint Petersburg, FL

Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun

Forward Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMThH_0idpKlQE00
Help Us Gather

A good time. A great cause.

This holiday season, come out for mini-golf that makes a big difference! HUG is hosting its first Holiday Hole-in-Fun. The public is invited to play a round of miniature golf, eat great food, enjoy an open bar and celebrate the holiday season in style on Thursday, December 8th from 7-10 p.m.

Hosted at Par Bar in St. Pete, Hole-in-Fun includes an open bar, dinner by Meanchi’s, 18 holes of fun and challenging miniature golf, holiday sweater contests and a 50/50 raffle. A DJ will keep the party going off the course and in-game incentives will keep you focused while you’re on the green.

Register individually or bring a foursome for a reduced price - and don’t forget your Ugliest, Most Creative or Old School (think handmade, knitted by grandma) holiday sweaters. Plus, if you want to level up, you can become a sponsor to get exclusive VIP perks. So, come out for a good time and stay for a great cause.

With beer, wine and a fine time, it’s a holiday hole-in-one! You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets & sponsorships at HelpUsGather.org/HoleInFun.

All proceeds will benefit Help Us Gather (HUG) a local nonprofit that creates fun and meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities in Tampa Bay. Learn more about HUG at www.helpusgather.org.

**Throughout the year, Help Us Gather (HUG) advocates for inclusion, provides an online community calendar for children, teens and adults, and hosts monthly social events for individuals with disabilities – all at no cost to participants. In order to continue offering these free services, HUG hosts a yearly fundraiser.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Saint Petersburg# Florida# Help Us Gather# Nonprofit# Fundraiser

Comments / 0

Published by

The Forward Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to creating a better world for all. The Forward Foundation advocates for human equality, animal rights and global community.

West Valley City, UT
19 followers

More from Forward Foundation

Madeira Beach, FL

Madeira Beach Unveils New Mobility Mat, Donated by the Forward Foundation

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – City officials, community stakeholders and disability advocates will gather on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the installation of a new mobility mat at Archibald Park, donated to the City of Madeira Beach by the Forward Foundation.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Foundation Offering to Finance Beach-Access Mats for Tampa Bay Beach Cities

CLEARWATER, Fla. - People come from near and far to enjoy Tampa Bay’s world-class shoreline, which boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Now, a team of local activists is calling on city leaders to make Tampa Bay’s beaches the most accessible in the world by offering to fund a much-needed amenity: mobility mats.

Read full story
Utah State

Family Foundation Donates $100,000 to Utah Food Bank in Honor of Late Sister

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The family of a late Salt Lake City resident, Heather Farr, is donating $100,000 to Utah Food Bank in her honor. According to Utah Food Bank, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger statewide, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 kids in Utah are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Food insecurity was an issue close to Heather Farr, a Salt Lake City resident who recently passed away at the age of 42.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy