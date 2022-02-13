Brushfire Burns Into Solar Panel Field

Forest Ranger Mullin

Hundreds of Solar Panels Threatened

An early evening brushfire was contained after 6 hours of firefighting. The Okeechobee County Fire Department and a unit from the Florida Forest Service were on scene. After initially being called to a 5 acre brushfire, a member of the Okeechobee Fire Department noticed a small smoke column coming from the east about 1/2 mile. After sending units to investigate, it was determined that material from the original fire had had started another brushfire a short distance away in a solar panel field. A fire department brush truck and a dozer from the Florida Forest Service entered the solar panel field and started firefighting tactics. The Forest Service dozer went in front of the fire and put in a plow line to slow the spread. The fire department brush truck then followed up with water to make sure the fire was extinguished at the line. The brush truck then proceeded to patrol the plow lines in the solar field looking for any signs that fire may have gotten out. The fire had quickly spread around the property and had crept under solar panels in some areas. There was no information about any damage done to the panels by the fire.

With the increase of solar panels around the state of Florida and in Okeechobee County, the Okeechobee County Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service had to change the way they fight wildland fires in those areas. Solar panels are very hard to see at night and can be very dangerous due to the electricity produced by them. Situational awareness and having a scout will help in staying safe and protecting the solar panels from damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpqeP_0eDPpiJK00
Palmettos BurningPhoto: Chuck Mullin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29F5AT_0eDPpiJK00
Solar Panel FirePhoto: Chuck Mullin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbdKy_0eDPpiJK00
Solar Panel FirePhoto: Chuck Mullin

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# solar panel# brushfire# okeechobee# forest service# fire

Comments / 2

Published by

Wildland Firefighter, Public Information Officer, Florida Fire Safety Inspector, Wildfire Season Updates for Okeechobee and surrounding counties(Glades, St lucie, Highlands, Indian River, Martin) , Public service announcements regarding fires and relevant detours and road closures due to smoke and fire.

Okeechobee, FL
16 followers

More from Forest Ranger Mullin

Okeechobee County, FL

House Catches Fire in Eastern Okeechobee County

Early Morning Fire Burns Down House At Spot in the Sun Community. Residents of the Spot in the Sun community of Okeechobee County were awakened to a neighbors house in flames. Okeechobee County Fire Department was alerted to the blaze by a local resident who was en route to work. Because of the rural area that Spot in the Sun is located, the Florida Forest Service was called and put on standby in case the fire spread into the surrounding brush. The resident explained that she had just started leaving for work when she spotted a dark, black column. She immediately called the fire department. When she noticed how close to the surrounding dry brush the structure was, she then called the Florida Forest Service. There are no details yet due to the incident being under investigation.

Read full story
Florida State

Weather Patterns Increasing Florida Wildfire Potential

Southern Wildfire Potential February 2022Predictive Services- National Interagency Fire Center. Wildfire Potential March 2022Predictive Services- National Interagency Fire Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Okeechobee County, FL

Brushfire Threatens Homes in Okeechobee County

At approximately 10:15 am on Thursday February 3, 2022, a brushfire broke out in the R Bar community of Okeechobee County. The fire was approximately 1 acre in size and was burning in very dry grass. The Okeechobee County Fire Department responded quickly and had the fire extinguished before it got near any houses. The Florida Forest Service was also on scene but did not need to unload any heavy equipment. After a brief investigation, it was determined the fire started by a resident mowing their grass. The grass had piled up under the mower and the heat from the muffler started the dry grass on fire. The owner did not notice the mower was stringing fire behind it until the fire was too big. Okeechobee County has had 3 wildfires start in the last week due to residents mowing their grass in the dry conditions. Wildfires can start very easily this time of year and spread rapidly due to the high winds and lack of rainfall.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy