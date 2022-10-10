Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Cloudy Donut

The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.

4. Cafe Dear Leon

The long line that is always at Cafe Dear Leon indicates how delicious their desserts are. Their pastries are baked daily in the morning, ensuring they are fresh as ever. They don’t have indoor seating, but there is a patio with a couple of chairs and tables. Additionally, their services are quick, and you will have your order served within a short time.

3. Freakinsweetjars

When you taste one of the dessert jars at this spot, you will feel heaven in a jar. Their flavors are delicious, light, and creamy, and they offer top-notch services. They serve their desserts in three different sizes, so you can order the right amount and enjoy the flavors depending on your craving.

2. Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop

This place is highly ranked for offering mouth-watering desserts. The location is popular for its cannolis that are served in huge portions. So if you plan to enjoy their cannolis, visit the place while hungry or bring a friend to share. This place is always packed, and they have yummy Italian pastries of all kinds. Visit the location for authentic desserts or assemble them at home, and you will enjoy the deliciousness.

1. Waffie

This restaurant specializes in offering waffles, ice cream, and chicken. They allow you to choose the coatings you prefer for toppings at affordable prices. Their waffles are chewy, decadent, and warm, and they have creative toppings. Moreover, their waffles, ice cream, and toppings usually cost about $10, and they do ice cream sundaes without the waffles.