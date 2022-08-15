How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?

unsplash

In Milwaukee, there have been a total of 479 murders from 2013 to 2017. That averages out to about 96 murders per year. However, the number of murders has been trending downward in recent years, with the city seeing a decrease of nearly 20% from 2016 to 2017. Milwaukee still has a higher murder rate than both the state and national averages, but the city has made progress in reducing violent crime overall.

Milwaukee's murder rate reached a peak in 1991, when there were 155 murders. The city has seen a decrease in murders in recent years, but the number of homicides is still higher than it was during the early 1990s. In total, there have been 1,964 murders in Milwaukee from 1990 to 2017. That averages out to about 98 murders per year. However, the murder rate has been trending downward since the early 2000s.

Despite the decline in Milwaukee's murder rate, the city's homicide rate is still higher than both the state and national averages. In 2017, Milwaukee had a homicide rate of 11.8 per 100,000 residents. This is higher than the state average of 3.4 and the national average of 5.3. Milwaukee's homicide rate has been declining in recent years, but it is still significantly higher than the rates for both Wisconsin and the United States as a whole.

Milwaukee has made progress in reducing violent crime overall, but the city still has a higher murder rate than both the state and national averages. In order to continue this trend, it is important for the city to continue to invest in programs that aim to reduce violence and help keep residents safe. Milwaukee's homicide rate may never reach the levels seen in the early 1990s, but with continued effort, it is possible for the city to see a further decline in its murder rate.