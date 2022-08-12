Is Donald Trump Considering Running for President in 2024?

Foodie Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJQwM_0hDiuSQf00
unsplash

There is speculation that Donald Trump may be considering another run for the presidency in 2024. While he has not made any formal announcements, some believe that he is laying the groundwork for another campaign.

Trump has been increasingly active on social media, often sharing messages that could be interpreted as campaign-related. He has also been holding rallies and events that have drawn large crowds of supporters. Some believe that Trump is using these opportunities to test the waters for another presidential run.

There is no guarantee that Trump will actually run in 2024, but the possibility cannot be ruled out. If he does decide to enter the race, he would likely be a formidable candidate.

Trump has been making frequent appearances on Fox News and other conservative media outlets, which could be part of his plan to stay visible to his base of supporters. He has also been fundraising for his political action committee, which could be used to fund a future presidential bid.

Trump has not said definitively whether he plans to run again, but he has hinted that he is open to the idea. If he does decide to enter the race, he would likely be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

If Trump does decide to run again, he would likely face stiff competition from within his own party. Several Republicans are already positioning themselves as potential candidates in 2024, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will actually launch another presidential bid, but he would be sure to be a major force in the race if he does.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 35

Published by

I have been writing professionally for 7 years now. I love food, writing and traveling, so reviewing restaurants was an obvious path for me.

New York, NY
621 followers

More from Foodie Traveler

San Jose, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You will undoubtedly enjoy its mouthwatering laing, handmade lobster salad, and delectable mussels. A delicate french toast can be ordered. At Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, you'll find spectacular mimosas, outstanding beer, and delicious sangria. Try a fantastic coffee after a long day at work. The welcoming ambiance of this establishment allows visitors to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Read full story
Cape Coral, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You may try a famous wellington sirloin at Parkshore Grill. Try their delectable crème brûlée, delectable apple cheesecake, or tempting ginger ice cream. Waiters deliver fantastic vermouth, tempting chianti, and great wheat beer, according to the users. Try their delicious green tea with milk, fantastic bubble tea, or incomparable mint tea.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy