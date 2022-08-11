Why Setting Goals is Problematic?

This article includes affiliate links.

unsplash

There are a number of reasons why setting goals can be problematic.

For one, it can lead to a sense of tunnel vision, where we become so focused on achieving our goal that we lose sight of everything else that is going on around us. This can make us miss important opportunities or overlook potential problems.

Another issue with setting goals is that it can create a lot of pressure and stress. If we feel like we have to achieve our goal at all costs, it can be very difficult to enjoy the process and stay motivated.

Finally, goals can often be unrealistic or unattainable. This can lead to disappointment and frustration when we don't reach them.

Despite these potential problems, setting goals can be a helpful way to focus our efforts and stay on track. Just be sure to keep them realistic and achievable, and to remember that the journey is just as important as the destination.

While there are certainly some drawbacks to setting goals, there are also some benefits. Goals can give us a sense of direction and purpose. They can motivate us to keep going when things get tough. And they can help us measure our progress along the way.

If you do decide to set goals, it is important to do so in a healthy and realistic way. Make sure your goals are something you truly want to achieve, and that they are achievable. Also, remember to enjoy the process and the journey- don't get so caught up in the end goal that you forget to enjoy the ride.