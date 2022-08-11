Is There a Problem with the Male Gaze?

This article includes affiliate links.

The male gaze is a term coined by feminist film critic Laura Mulvey in 1975. It refers to the way that the majority of visual media is created from a male perspective, which often results in women being objectified and sexualized. This can have harmful effects on both women and men, contributing to gender inequality and violence against women.

Some people argue that the male gaze is not necessarily harmful, but is simply a result of the fact that most visual media is created by men, such as Hollywood. It's considered just a byproduct of the patriarchy and not something to be overly concerned about. However, others argue that the male gaze is a major contributor to gender inequality and violence against women.

