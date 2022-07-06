Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. SomiSomi

This dessert spot is famous for having a friendly team that offers excellent recommendations. Their service is quick. Their taiyaki is consistent and has a great texture. They serve many delicious options, and everything is fresh. Additionally, the presentation of all their desserts is so delectable, and they charge reasonably for all their options.

4. Dzui’s Cakes & Desserts

This fantastic place is recognized for offering mouth-watering desserts, coffee, and other drinks. They serve the best pastries, and you can’t afford not to taste their coconut durian triangle pastry, filled with shreds of coconut and durian. It’s spacious with seating outdoors for meeting with friends, and the consistency of their flavors is unmatched.

3. Charlie’s Cheesecake Works

This bakery is rated five stars because of its friendly owner known for preparing the best cheesecakes in town. They offer free samples, and all their flavors are delicious and fresh. Their customer service is excellent and ensures you won’t be disappointed with your selection.

2. Anton SV Patisserie

This online store focuses on handmade desserts seamlessly layered with cream. Their desserts are elegant and rich with a light taste. The Hokkaido milk mile crepe cake served by this restaurant is heavenly and will melt in your mouth. Although this place is a bit pricey, contact them for special occasions, their desserts will make your occasion unforgettable.

1. CA Bakehouse

This authentic spot in Vietnam town takes pride in offering inspired buns and pastries that you can’t resist. The bakery opens a few afternoons a week, and everything they serve is fantastic. Their delicious desserts have the right amount of sweetness and great texture.