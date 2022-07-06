San Jose, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Jose, California

Foodie Traveler

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4e6B_0gWdBJ1800
unsplash

5. SomiSomi

This dessert spot is famous for having a friendly team that offers excellent recommendations. Their service is quick. Their taiyaki is consistent and has a great texture. They serve many delicious options, and everything is fresh. Additionally, the presentation of all their desserts is so delectable, and they charge reasonably for all their options.

4. Dzui’s Cakes & Desserts

This fantastic place is recognized for offering mouth-watering desserts, coffee, and other drinks. They serve the best pastries, and you can’t afford not to taste their coconut durian triangle pastry, filled with shreds of coconut and durian. It’s spacious with seating outdoors for meeting with friends, and the consistency of their flavors is unmatched.

3. Charlie’s Cheesecake Works

This bakery is rated five stars because of its friendly owner known for preparing the best cheesecakes in town. They offer free samples, and all their flavors are delicious and fresh. Their customer service is excellent and ensures you won’t be disappointed with your selection.

2. Anton SV Patisserie

This online store focuses on handmade desserts seamlessly layered with cream. Their desserts are elegant and rich with a light taste. The Hokkaido milk mile crepe cake served by this restaurant is heavenly and will melt in your mouth. Although this place is a bit pricey, contact them for special occasions, their desserts will make your occasion unforgettable.

1. CA Bakehouse

This authentic spot in Vietnam town takes pride in offering inspired buns and pastries that you can’t resist. The bakery opens a few afternoons a week, and everything they serve is fantastic. Their delicious desserts have the right amount of sweetness and great texture.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# san jose# food# eat# dessert

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing professionally for 7 years now. I love food, writing and traveling, so reviewing restaurants was an obvious path for me.

New York, NY
319 followers

More from Foodie Traveler

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You will undoubtedly enjoy its mouthwatering laing, handmade lobster salad, and delectable mussels. A delicate french toast can be ordered. At Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, you'll find spectacular mimosas, outstanding beer, and delicious sangria. Try a fantastic coffee after a long day at work. The welcoming ambiance of this establishment allows visitors to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You may try a famous wellington sirloin at Parkshore Grill. Try their delectable crème brûlée, delectable apple cheesecake, or tempting ginger ice cream. Waiters deliver fantastic vermouth, tempting chianti, and great wheat beer, according to the users. Try their delicious green tea with milk, fantastic bubble tea, or incomparable mint tea.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy