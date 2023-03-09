NFL Draft Compensatory Picks Announced For Every Team

The league announced all of the NFL compensatory draft picks given out for the 2023 NFL Draft. In total, 37 draft picks were handed out to 16 different teams.
Compensatory draft picks are awarded to teams that lost meaningful players via free agency last season. For example, Christian Kirk left the Arizona Cardinals to sign a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the Cardinals received a late third-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Let’s take a look at all 37 NFL compensatory draft picks for 2023.
NFL Compensatory Picks 2023
ROUND 3
96) Arizona Cardinals
97) Washington Commanders
98) Cleveland Browns*
99) San Francisco 49ers*
100) Kansas City Chiefs*
101) San Francisco 49ers*
102) San Francisco 49ers*
ROUND 4
135) New England Patriots
ROUND 5
167) Los Angeles Rams
168) Arizona Cardinals
169) Dallas Cowboys
170) Green Bay Packers
171) Los Angeles Rams
172) New York Giants
173) San Francisco 49ers
174) Las Vegas Raiders
175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176) Dallas Cowboys
177) Los Angeles Rams
ROUND 6
210) New England Patriots
211) Minnesota Vikings
212) Dallas Cowboys
213) Arizona Cardinals
214) Las Vegas Raiders
215) Washington Commanders
216) San Francisco 49ers
217) Kansas City Chiefs
ROUND 7
250) Kansas City Chiefs
251) Los Angeles Rams
252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
253) San Francisco 49ers
254) New York Giants
255) San Francisco 49ers
256) Green Bay Packers
257) New Orleans Saints
258) Chicago Bears
259) Houston Texans
When is the NFL Draft 2023?
With the NFL compensatory picks handed out, we know where each team will select, before trades are involved. Now, many are asking when is the NFL Draft 2023. The 2023 NFL Draft, like previous drafts, takes place over three days. It will take place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th. This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas, NV.
