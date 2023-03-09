NFL Draft Compensatory Picks Announced For Every Team

The league announced all of the NFL compensatory draft picks given out for the 2023 NFL Draft. In total, 37 draft picks were handed out to 16 different teams.

Compensatory draft picks are awarded to teams that lost meaningful players via free agency last season. For example, Christian Kirk left the Arizona Cardinals to sign a big contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the Cardinals received a late third-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at all 37 NFL compensatory draft picks for 2023.

NFL Compensatory Picks 2023

ROUND 3

96) Arizona Cardinals

97) Washington Commanders

98) Cleveland Browns*

99) San Francisco 49ers*

100) Kansas City Chiefs*

101) San Francisco 49ers*

102) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

135) New England Patriots

ROUND 5

167) Los Angeles Rams

168) Arizona Cardinals

169) Dallas Cowboys

170) Green Bay Packers

171) Los Angeles Rams

172) New York Giants

173) San Francisco 49ers

174) Las Vegas Raiders

175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

176) Dallas Cowboys

177) Los Angeles Rams

ROUND 6

210) New England Patriots

211) Minnesota Vikings

212) Dallas Cowboys

213) Arizona Cardinals

214) Las Vegas Raiders

215) Washington Commanders

216) San Francisco 49ers

217) Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 7

250) Kansas City Chiefs

251) Los Angeles Rams

252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

253) San Francisco 49ers

254) New York Giants

255) San Francisco 49ers

256) Green Bay Packers

257) New Orleans Saints

258) Chicago Bears

259) Houston Texans

When is the NFL Draft 2023?

With the NFL compensatory picks handed out, we know where each team will select, before trades are involved. Now, many are asking when is the NFL Draft 2023. The 2023 NFL Draft, like previous drafts, takes place over three days. It will take place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th. This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas, NV.