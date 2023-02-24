When Does NFL Free Agency Start and Other Offseason Dates

Many of the important 2023 NFL Offseason dates have been set, and we have a basic timeline for the rest. After one of the craziest offseasons in NFL history last year, it will be interesting to see what 2023 has in store. Tom Brady has retired, again. Aaron Rodgers' future is up in the air, again. And the NFL Salary Cap has seen a generous spike, again.

All of this culminates into an offseason with many storylines and intrigue. But, when does 2023 NFL Free Agency start? When is the 2023 NFL Draft? We will go over the important 2023 NFL Offseason dates below and break down the franchise tag costs.

When Does NFL Free Agency Start?

Now that it is officially the offseason, many fans have the same question — when does NFL Free Agency start? The 2023 NFL Free Agency period begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The "legal tampering period," where teams can officially begin talking with players and negotiating terms, will begin two days prior.

When is the NFL Draft?

As always, the 2023 NFL Draft will be a three-day event. The first day will feature the first round of players, which is only 31 this season. All of these picks will be broken down here at FlurrySports. Day 2 will be Rounds 2-3 and Day 3 features Rounds 4-7.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, MO. You can bet it will be a rowdy crowd in the city that won the Super Bowl.

NFL Franchise Tag Deadline and Cost

The NFL Franchise Tag deadline for the 2023 NFL Offseason is March 7th. The franchise tag window is already open, so teams can tag players at any point. The projected costs for the NFL Franchise Tags and Transition Tags are as follows.

FRANCHISE TAGS

QB - $32,416,000

LB - $20,926,000

WR - $19,743,000

DE - $19,727,000

DT - $18,937,000

OL - $18,244,000

CB - $18,140,000

S - $14,460,000

TE - $11,345,000

RB - $10,091,000

ST - $5,383,000

TRANSITION TAGS

QB - $29,504,000

LB - $17,478,000

WR - $17,991,000

DE - $17,452,000

DT - $16,068,000

OL - $16,660,000

CB - $15,791,000

S - $11,867,000

TE - $9,716,000

RB- $8,429,000

ST - $4,869,000

NFL Offseason Dates 2023

There are many important 2023 NFL Offseason dates to keep track of. Here are the most important dates on the NFL Offseason schedule for your favorite team, so you know when certain deadlines and events are.

Feb. 21 — Franchise/transition tag window opens

Feb. 28 - March 6 — 2023 NFL Combine

March 7 — Franchise/transition tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

March 7 — College Pro Days begin

March 13-15 — Legal tampering period opens

March 15 — New league year, 2023 NFL Free Agency begins (4 p.m. ET)

March 26-29 — NFL league meetings

April 17 — OTAs begin

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL Draft

May 1 — Fifth-year option deadline for 2020 NFL Draft picks

May 5-8 — Rookie minicamp

May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp

Mid-May — NFL schedule release

Mid-July — NFL franchise tag contract negotiation deadline